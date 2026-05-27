استعادت منى حيويتها ونشاطها فجر اليوم مع بدء توافد حجاج بيت الله الحرام إليها بعد أن منّ الله عليهم بالوقوف في عرفة والمبيت في مزدلفة.

وبدت منى لوحة إنسانية تتجاور فيها لغات الأرض تحت نداء واحد «لبيك اللهم لبيك»، في صورة تختصر رسالة السعودية في تسخير التقنية والإمكانات البشرية لخدمة الحجاج، وتقديم نموذج عالمي يُحتذى به في إدارة الحشود الكبرى، إذ يعمل آلاف الكوادر والأنظمة والتقنيات بصمت، ليبقى الحاج متفرغاً لسكينته الروحانية.

ورمى ضيوف الرحمن جمرة العقبة وفق خطة التفويج المعدة، ثم شرعوا بنحر هديهم، ثم حلقوا وقصّروا، وانتهاءً بالطواف بالبيت العتيق والسعي بين الصفا والمروة لمن لم يسعَ من قبل.

التوسع في الإسكان المطور

وشهدت أرجاء المشعر مضاعفة للجهود في سبيل تهيئته لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن، وبرزت عدة تحوّلات تطويرية في المشعر، أهمها التوسع في مشاريع الإسكان المطور، التي أضافت مساحات سكنية حديثة بالقرب من منشأة الجمرات، بهدف رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية والارتقاء بجودة الإقامة والخدمات، مع الاعتماد على حلول هندسية متطورة في التظليل والتهوية وتسهيل الحركة.

أعظم مشروع

في هندسة الحشود

في قلب منى، تقف منشأة الجمرات بوصفها أحد أعظم المشاريع الهندسية عالمياً في إدارة الحشود، ويعمل الجسر متعدد الطوابق وفق منظومة تفويج دقيقة تستوعب مئات الآلاف من الحجاج في الساعة، مدعومة بشبكة متكاملة من المداخل والمخارج والمنحدرات والسلالم الكهربائية، صُمّمت لتفكيك الكتل البشرية وتقليل التزاحم إلى أدنى مستوياته.

وعلى طرقات المشعر يقف رجال الأمن يعيدون توجيه الحشود بلطف وكفاءة، مستعينين بالشاشات الإرشادية وأنظمة التعداد الذكية التي تخاطب الحجاج بلغاتهم المختلفة نحو وجهتهم.

30 ألف كادر في الحلول الرقمية

وتشارك مختلف القطاعات الحكومية في تنفيذ خطط تشغيلية وميدانية متكاملة لضمان انسيابية الحركة وتقديم الخدمات الصحية والتنظيمية على مدار الساعة. وأعلنت وزارة الحج والعمرة اكتمال استعداداتها التشغيلية لخطط التفويج، عبر تدريب أكثر من 30 ألف كادر على تشغيل الحلول الرقمية وإدارة العمليات الميدانية، إلى جانب تدريب أكثر من 600 عضو تفويج و5 آلاف قائد فوج على الأنظمة الرقمية والخطط التنظيمية، مع تنفيذ تجارب فرضية لقياس الجاهزية التشغيلية بالتنسيق مع الجهات ذات العلاقة. ونفَّذ وزير الحج الدكتور توفيق الربيعة جولات ميدانية على عدد من مخيمات الحجاج للتأكد من جاهزيتها وجاهزية مرافق الإقامة، ومستوى الخدمات التشغيلية المقدمة في المخيمات، بما يشمل خدمات الإعاشة، والنظافة، والصيانة، إلى جانب الترتيبات التنظيمية المتعلقة باستقبال الحجاج وتيسير تنقلهم داخل المشاعر المقدسة، بما يسهم في توفير تجربة حج تتسم باليسر والطمأنينة.

3000 آلية إسعافية متنوعة

وفي الجانب الصحي، سخّرت وزارة الصحة إمكاناتها البشرية والتقنية لتقديم الرعاية المتكاملة، فيما أعلنت هيئة الهلال الأحمر السعودي تشغيل أكثر من 3000 آلية إسعافية متنوعة، تشمل مركبات التدخل السريع وعربات الغولف الكهربائية والدراجات النارية والسكوترات الإسعافية، إضافة إلى 11 طائرة إسعافية للإسناد الجوي للحالات الحرجة، مدعومة بأكثر من 7700 كادر، و500 نقطة إسعافية، وما يزيد على 1000 متطوع ومتطوعة.

كما كثفت وزارة الشؤون الإسلامية والدعوة والإرشاد استعداداتها في مسجد الخيف، عبر تهيئته بالسجاد الفاخر ووحدات التبريد الذكية ومراوح الرذاذ وبرادات المياه والشاشات الرقمية التوعوية وكاميرات المراقبة، بما يرفع الطاقة الاستيعابية إلى أكثر من 81 ألف حاج في الساعة، مع منظومة تشغيلية متكاملة تضم مئات الموظفين والفنيين.

22 ألف كادر ميداني للنظافة

في إطار الخدمات البلدية والرقابة الصحية، دفعت وزارة البلديات والإسكان بأكثر من 22 ألف كادر ميداني، مدعومين بآلاف الآليات ووحدات النظافة والمختبرات المتقدّمة، فيما تنفذ الفرق الرقابية آلاف الجولات اليومية لضمان سلامة الغذاء والصحة العامة داخل المشاعر المقدسة.

أما وزارة الحرس الوطني فقد أعلنت جاهزيتها عبر تقديم خدمات صحية وإسنادية متنوعة من خلال مستشفى مشعر منى ومركز الإجهاد الحراري في مشعر عرفة، المجهزين بأحدث التقنيات الطبية للتعامل مع الحالات الطارئة والحرجة.

وما يميّز منى عن غيرها من المدن ليس بنيتها التحتية المتطورة فحسب، بل إيقاعها الزمني الفريد؛ فهي مدينة تبلغ ذروة كثافتها البشرية خلال أيام معدودة، ثم تعود إلى السكون بانتهاء المناسك، لتبدأ مباشرة رحلة الاستعداد لموسم جديد أكثر تطوراً وكفاءة.