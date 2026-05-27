Mina regained its vitality and energy this morning as pilgrims began to arrive after Allah blessed them with standing at Arafat and spending the night at Muzdalifah.

Mina appeared as a human tableau where the languages of the earth coexisted under one call, "Here I am, O Allah, here I am," in a scene that encapsulates Saudi Arabia's message of utilizing technology and human resources to serve the pilgrims, presenting a global model to be emulated in managing large crowds. Thousands of personnel, systems, and technologies work silently, allowing the pilgrim to remain focused on their spiritual tranquility.

The guests of Allah stoned the Jamrat al-Aqabah according to the prepared crowd management plan, then began to sacrifice their offerings, followed by shaving their heads or shortening their hair, and finally performing the Tawaf around the ancient House and the Sa'i between Safa and Marwah for those who had not performed it before.

Expansion in Developed Housing

The area of the sacred site witnessed a doubling of efforts to prepare it for receiving the guests of Allah, with several developmental transformations emerging, the most important of which is the expansion of developed housing projects that added modern residential spaces near the Jamrat facility, aiming to increase capacity and enhance the quality of accommodation and services, relying on advanced engineering solutions for shading, ventilation, and facilitating movement.

The Greatest Project

In Crowd Engineering

In the heart of Mina, the Jamrat facility stands as one of the greatest engineering projects globally in crowd management. The multi-level bridge operates according to a precise crowd management system that accommodates hundreds of thousands of pilgrims per hour, supported by a comprehensive network of entrances, exits, ramps, and escalators designed to disperse crowds and minimize congestion to its lowest levels.

Along the roads of the sacred site, security personnel gently and efficiently redirect the crowds, assisted by guidance screens and smart counting systems that communicate with the pilgrims in their various languages towards their destinations.

30,000 Personnel in Digital Solutions

Various government sectors participate in implementing integrated operational and field plans to ensure smooth movement and provide health and organizational services around the clock. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced the completion of its operational preparations for crowd management plans by training more than 30,000 personnel on operating digital solutions and managing field operations, in addition to training over 600 crowd managers and 5,000 group leaders on digital systems and organizational plans, along with conducting hypothetical drills to measure operational readiness in coordination with relevant authorities. The Minister of Hajj, Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, conducted field tours of several pilgrim camps to ensure their readiness and the readiness of accommodation facilities, as well as the level of operational services provided in the camps, including living services, cleanliness, and maintenance, alongside organizational arrangements related to receiving pilgrims and facilitating their movement within the sacred sites, contributing to providing a Hajj experience characterized by ease and reassurance.

3,000 Diverse Ambulance Vehicles

In the health sector, the Ministry of Health has mobilized its human and technical resources to provide comprehensive care, while the Saudi Red Crescent Authority announced the operation of more than 3,000 diverse ambulance vehicles, including rapid response vehicles, electric golf carts, motorcycles, and emergency scooters, in addition to 11 air ambulances for air support for critical cases, backed by more than 7,700 personnel, 500 ambulance points, and over 1,000 male and female volunteers.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call, and Guidance has also intensified its preparations at Al-Khaif Mosque by equipping it with luxurious carpets, smart cooling units, mist fans, water coolers, digital awareness screens, and surveillance cameras, raising the capacity to accommodate more than 81,000 pilgrims per hour, with a comprehensive operational system comprising hundreds of employees and technicians.

22,000 Field Personnel for Cleanliness

As part of municipal services and health monitoring, the Ministry of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing has deployed more than 22,000 field personnel, supported by thousands of vehicles, cleaning units, and advanced laboratories, while monitoring teams conduct thousands of daily rounds to ensure food safety and public health within the sacred sites.

The Ministry of National Guard has announced its readiness by providing diverse health and support services through the Mina Hospital and the heat stress center in Arafat, equipped with the latest medical technologies to handle emergency and critical cases.

What distinguishes Mina from other cities is not only its advanced infrastructure but also its unique temporal rhythm; it is a city that reaches its peak human density over a few days and then returns to tranquility after the rituals are completed, immediately beginning the journey of preparation for a new, more advanced, and efficient season.