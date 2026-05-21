دفع اتساع استخدام المنصات الرقمية وتزايد قضايا التشهير والإساءة والتنمر إلى الحاجة الملحّة لحماية السمعة والكرامة والمكانة الاجتماعية بوصفها أهم الحقوق، التي تستوجب الحماية القانونية، لا سيما أن الأذى الذي يصيب الإنسان في مشاعره أو صورته أمام المجتمع قد يفوق في أثره الخسائر المادية المباشرة، ما جعل التعويض المعنوي حاضراً بقوة في القضايا المرتبطة بالكرامة والاعتبار.

ويرى الخبير والمستشار القانوني محمود عبدالكريم الخطيب، عبر «عكاظ»، أن التعويض المعنوي يمثل مظلة حماية قانونية لكل من يتعرض لأذى نفسي أو اجتماعي أو اعتباري نتيجة فعل غير مشروع، مؤكداً أن كلمة أو منشوراً أو مقطعاً عابراً قد يتحوّل إلى مسؤولية قانونية كاملة متى ترتّب عليه ضرر ثابت.

وبيّن الخطيب، أن الضرر في القضايا القانونية لا يقتصر على الخسائر المالية، بل يشمل ما يمس كرامة الإنسان وسمعته ومكانته الاجتماعية، وهو ما يعرف قانونياً بـ«الضرر المعنوي». ومن هذا المنطلق، يأتي التعويض المعنوي جبراً تقرره المحكمة لمن لحقه أذى نفسي أو اجتماعي أو اعتباري، حتى في غياب الضرر المالي المباشر.

وأشار إلى أن نظام المعاملات المدنية السعودي نصّ صراحة على شمول التعويض للضرر المعنوي، بما في ذلك الأذى النفسي أو الحسي الناتج عن المساس بالجسم أو الحرية أو العرض أو السمعة أو المركز الاجتماعي. ومع توسع الفضاء الرقمي، أصبحت صور الضرر المعنوي أكثر حضوراً، مثل التشهير عبر منصات التواصل، والإساءة اللفظية، ونشر الاتهامات دون دليل، والتنمر الإلكتروني، وانتهاك الخصوصية، ونشر الصور أو المحادثات بقصد الإحراج أو الإضرار.

التوازن بين النقد والتشهير

الخطيب شدّد على أن القضاء يوازن بدقة بين النقد المباح وبين الأفعال التي تتجاوز حدود الرأي إلى التشهير والإساءة، موضحاً أن المطالبة بالتعويض تقوم على 3 عناصر: خطأ ثابت، ضرر حقيقي، وعلاقة مباشرة بين الفعل والضرر.

وإثبات الضرر المعنوي يعتمد غالباً على القرائن والأدلة الإلكترونية، مثل الرسائل والتسجيلات وصور المنشورات وحجم انتشار المحتوى المسيء، إضافة إلى ما يثبت تأثر المتضرر نفسياً أو اجتماعياً أو مهنياً. وكلما كان التوثيق مبكراً ومنظماً، كان الموقف القانوني أقوى أمام المحكمة.

وأضاف، أن تقدير قيمة التعويض يخضع لسلطة المحكمة التقديرية، وفق نوع الضرر وطبيعته ومدى تأثيره، ومكانة المتضرر، وانتشار الإساءة، وقصد المسيء، والنتائج المترتبة على الفعل، ما يجعل مبالغ التعويض تختلف من قضية لأخرى.

وأشار الخطيب، إلى أن قضايا التشهير قد تجمع بين مسارين: مسار جزائي لمحاسبة المسيء، ومسار مدني لجبر الضرر الخاص بالمتضرر، فالعقوبة حق للمجتمع، بينما التعويض حق للمتضرر.

وشدّد الخطيب على أهمية الوعي القانوني في التعامل مع هذه الوقائع، محذراً من حذف الأدلة أو الرد بإساءة مماثلة أو نشر تفاصيل القضية بشكل غير منضبط؛ لما لذلك من أثر سلبي على الموقف القانوني. وختم بتأكيد ضرورة التوثيق الفوري واللجوء للطرق النظامية، فالكلمة أو المنشور قد يبدأ بتصرف عابر، لكنه قد ينتهي بمسؤولية قانونية كاملة.

الاعتذارالمتأخر لا يكفي

المحامي ماجد ظافر الأحمري، قال لـ «عكاظ»: إن التعويض المعنوي أصبح من القضايا البارزة في الواقع العدلي السعودي، خصوصاً مع توسع الفضاء الرقمي وتزايد حالات الإساءة والتنمر الإلكتروني. وأوضح الأحمري، أن الكلمة المسيئة قد تكون أشد أثراً من الأضرار المادية، إذ قد تهدم تغريدة أو مقطع فيديو سمعة شخص أو كيان بُنيت على مدى سنوات، وتترك أثراً نفسياً واجتماعياً طويل الأمد.

وبيّن الأحمري، أن القضاء السعودي يرسخ مبدأ حماية الكرامة الإنسانية والسمعة، وأن الضرر النفسي والاجتماعي الناتج عن الإساءة يُعد ضرراً حقيقياً موجباً للتعويض، مؤكداً أن الاعتذار المتأخر لا يكفي لجبر الضرر بعد وقوعه وانتشار أثره.

وأضاف، أن المحاكم تراعي عند تقدير التعويض حجم انتشار الإساءة وطبيعة المحتوى ومكانة المتضرر والآثار النفسية والاجتماعية والمهنية المترتبة. مشدداً على أن الفضاء الرقمي ليس ساحة لتصفية الحسابات، وأن الشاشات لا تحمي المسيء من المسؤولية النظامية.

ودعا الأحمري المتضررين إلى عدم التنازل عن حقوقهم، مؤكداً أن النظام كفل لهم حق استرداد الاعتبار والمطالبة بالتعويض، وأن قيمة التعويض المعنوي تتجاوز الجانب المالي لتؤكد أن كرامة الإنسان وسمعته خط أحمر.