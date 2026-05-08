تُعدُّ الوحدة الوطنية الركيزة الأساسية التي يقوم عليها استقرار الدول ونهضتها، والمحافظة عليها ليست مجرد واجب نظامي، بل هي التزام أخلاقي وشرعي يضمن نسيجاً مجتمعياً متماسكاً.

إن المساس بالوحدة الوطنية أو محاولة زعزعة السلم والأمن المجتمعي عبر بثِّ العبارات المثيرة للتعصب القبلي المقيت، أفعالٌ لم يعد لها مكان في دولةٍ اتخذت من العدل والمساواة دستوراً ومنهجاً، فالهوية الوطنية هي الرابط الأسمى الذي يعلو فوق كل اعتبار، والإساءة إليها تُعد تجاوزاً للخطوط الحمراء ومن المحرمات التي لا يجوز المساس بها، وهو ما تجلّى بوضوح في إعلان وزارة الداخلية اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المتورطين في نشر محتوى يمسُّ باللحمة الوطنية؛ تأكيداً على أن الدولة ستتعامل بكل حزمٍ مع كل من يحاول النيل من استقرار المجتمع بإثارة النعرات، وأن الجزاء الرادع سيكون مصير كل من يسلك هذا السلوك المخل.

ويأتي هذا الحزم النظامي متسقاً مع الهدي النبوي الشريف الذي حارب العصبية الجاهلية بكل صورها، فقد روى البخاري ومسلم أن النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم قال تعقيباً على تعصب قبلي حدث بين المهاجرين والأنصار: «دعوها فإنها منتنة»، فوصف النبي صلى الله عليه وسلم التعصب بالنتانة كناية عن قبح هذه العادة التي تفرق الأمة وتثير العداوة بين أبنائها، ما يؤكد أن حماية الوحدة الوطنية هي ضرورة شرعية وواجب وطني لا يقبل التهاون، ليبقى المجتمع عصياً على التفكك ومنيعاً أمام دعوات الفرقة.

«عكاظ» طرحت هذه القضية أمام المختصين الأمنيين وجاءت آراؤهم لتؤكد أن الوعي المجتمعي هو خط الدفاع الأول، وأوضحوا أن إثارة النعرات القبلية في الفضاء الرقمي ليست مجرد آراء عابرة، بل هي سلوكيات تهدد الأمن السلمي، وتصنّف ضمن الجرائم المعلوماتية التي تستوجب العقوبة. وأشاروا إلى أن اليقظة الأمنية في رصد هذه التجاوزات تعكس إستراتيجية الدولة في «اجتثاث الفتنة من جذورها»، مشددين على أن قوة الأنظمة وصرامتها تهدف في المقام الأول إلى حماية المكتسبات الوطنية وضمان بيئة آمنة تسودها قيم المواطنة بعيداً عن تصنيفات الجاهلية المعاصرة.

كما أكدوا أن المسؤولية لا تقع على عاتق الجهات الأمنية فحسب، بل هي مسؤولية تضامنية تبدأ من الأسرة والمؤسسات التعليمية لتعزيز مفهوم «الدولة الوطنية»، وتفنيد الخطابات الإقصائية التي تحاول ضرب النسيج الاجتماعي، معتبرين أن تطبيق القانون بحزم هو الرسالة الأقوى لكل من تسول له نفسه العبث باستقرار الوطن أو استغلال منصات التواصل الاجتماعي لبثِّ سموم الفرقة.

تعصب يقود إلى الشر

أكد الخبير الأمني اللواء متقاعد مسعود العدواني، أن العصبية من كل لون مذمومة، فالتعصب للقبيلة من دعاوى الجاهلية، التي تقود إلى الشر، مضيفاً: جاء هذا الدين الحنيف ليخلّص مجتمعاتنا الإسلامية منها، فجعل التكرمة للإنسان بالأصل الذي خُلق عليه، فالله يقول: (وَلَقَدْ كَرَّمْنَا بَنِي آدَمَ وَحَمَلْنَاهُمْ فِي الْبَرِّ وَالْبَحْرِ وَرَزَقْنَاهُم مِّنَ الطَّيِّبَاتِ وَفَضَّلْنَاهُمْ عَلَى كَثِيرٍ مِّمَّنْ خَلَقْنَا تَفْضِيلاً).

وأضاف اللواء العدواني: جعل العلي القدير للتفاضل معياراً صحيحاً فقال عز وجل: (يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَاكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍ وَأُنثَى وَجَعَلْنَاكُمْ شُعُوباً وَقَبَائِلَ لِتَعَارَفُوا إِنَّ أَكْرَمَكُمْ عِندَ اللَّهِ أَتْقَاكُمْ)، واختلاف الأجناس والألوان إنما هو للتعارف لا للتفاخر، والتفاضل معياره التقوى.

وأوضح أن التنابز والتفاخر بالألقاب والقبائل هي ممارسات لا يقرها الدين ولا النظام وهي ممارسات عنصرية مقيتة لا تقرها الأنظمة التي اعتمدت مبدأ المساواة والعدل عند تأسيسها ووحدتها. وشدد اللواء العدواني على أن إثارة النعرات تمسّ الوحدة الوطنية في الصميم، ونحن أمة واحدة، وتسيء إلى اللحمة الوطنية، وما من شيء أكثر سوءاً وخطراً ومرفوضاً من جميع المواطنين من التعصب القبلي، وتم إنهاؤه، غير أن ظهور منصات التواصل الاجتماعي والمواقع الإلكترونية غذى تلك العصبية، لتبادر الدولة بسرعة ضبطها ومنع كل ما يؤدي إلى الفرقة والفتنة والانقسام بكل حزم؛ تنفيذاً للمادة 12 من النظام الأساسي للحكم.

الوحدة الوطنية لا مساس بها

شددت الجهات الأمنية على أن أية محاولات للمساس باللحمة الوطنية وإثارة العصبية والنعرات القبلية المقيتة ستواجه بكل حزم؛ باعتبارها تجرؤاً سافراً على مبادئ الوحدة والائتلاف واجتماع الكلمة التي قامت عليها الدولة.

كما تعمل الجهات المختصة بشكل جاد وحازم على رصد كل المنشورات التي تُهدد أمن وسلامة المجتمع وتُعرّض الوحدة الوطنية للخطر، مؤكدة أن كل من يتورط في إثارة النعرات القبلية بأي وسيلة كانت سيُعرّض نفسه للمساءلة واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقه.

وتُعد إثارة النعرات القبلية والتفريق بين أفراد المجتمع ونشر البغضاء والكراهية، مساساً بالنظام العام وجريمة يُعاقب عليها القانون، وهو ما يستوجب رفع الوعي بخطورة تلك الممارسات وانعكاساتها السلبية على الأمن والسلم المجتمعي.

فتنة وضياع أمن

بدوره، أكد اللواء متقاعد سالم المطرفي، أن الفتنة بما تجرّه من سفك دماء، وضياع أمن، وتبدّل ولاء، أعظم من القتل نفسه، بل إن من أوائل مفاسدها أنها تؤدي إلى سفك الدماء المحرمة، وقد نهى الله عز وجل عن ذلك.

وأضاف: لا شك أن الارتداد لمظاهر الحياة الجاهلية يؤدي إلى ضياع الأمن وتعطّل التنمية، فالفتنة تُفقد الناسَ الطمأنينة، وتتحول المجتمعات إلى الاقتتال والاضطراب، وهذه الأجواء لا يمكن أن يحدث فيها استقرار، فإذا حلّت الفتنة؛ توقّفت التنمية، وتعطّلت حركة التعليم وعجلة الاقتصاد، وبها تتفكك الروابط الاجتماعية وضياع الوحدة.

واختتم اللواء المطرفي بأن المتورطين في إثارة العصبية القبلية المقيتة لا يعدون كونهم حالات شاذة، ولا تعكس ما يتمتع به المجتمع من وعي وإدراك لخطورة مثل تلك الممارسات غير المسؤولة، فأبناء المملكة العربية السعودية يفخرون على مدار تاريخ تأسيس هذه الدولة المباركة، بتلاحمهم والتفافهم حول وحدتهم الوطنية، ونبذهم كل أسباب الفرقة والشقاق، مع التأكيد على خطورة الممارسات الشاذة التي لا تمثل إلا أصحابها.

«هيئة الإعلام»: فرقة

وتأجيج للانقسامات

شددت الهيئة العامة لتنظيم الإعلام على ضرورة الالتزام بالضوابط المهنية، وتجنّب أي محتوى من شأنه إثارة النعرات القبلية أو المساس بالوحدة الوطنية. مؤكدة أهمية تعزيز قيم التلاحم بين أفراد المجتمع.

وأوضحت الهيئة أن بعض الممارسات الإعلامية غير المباشرة قد تسهم في تأجيج الانقسامات، مثل استخدام عبارات عامة تحمل دلالات تمييزية مبطنة، أو الإيحاء بوجود أفضلية على أساس الانتماء، إضافة إلى طرح قضايا اجتماعية بصيغ توحي بالفرقة، وإبراز الانتماءات القبلية خارج سياق المحتوى.

وأكدت أن الالتزام بالمعايير المهنية والمسؤولية المجتمعية يمثل ركيزة أساسية في صناعة المحتوى. داعية جميع الممارسين إلى تحري الدقة وتجنب كل ما قد يؤثر سلباً في النسيج الاجتماعي.

«الداخلية»: الحذر من التعصب القبلي

حذّرت وزارة الداخلية من أيّ محتوى من شأنه المساس بالوحدة الوطنية وتهديد السلم والأمن المجتمعي، والعبارات المثيرة للتعصب القبلي المقيت، وأكدت أن الجهات الأمنية تقف بحزم أمام كل من يحاول النيل من اللُحمة الوطنية بإثارة النعرات القبلية المقيتة، وأن الجزاء الرادع سوف يكون مصيره.

ويأتي إعلان وزارة الداخلية مباشرتها ضبط مجموعة من المتورطين في إثارة النعرات القبلية امتداداً لجهودها المتواصلة في الضرب بيد من حديد على كل من يُهدد الوحدة الوطنية والسلم والأمن المجتمعي، من خلال نشر مشاركات مثيرة للتعصب القبلي المقيت والبغضاء والكراهية في المجتمع.

وأكد بيان وزارة الداخلية التزامها التام بالوقوف بكل حزم أمام كل من يحاول النيل من اللحمة الوطنية بإثارة النعرات القبلية المقيتة، مشدداً على أن الجزاء الرادع سوف يكون مصيره.

«النيابة العامة»:

جرائم تستحق العقوبة

أكدت النيابة العامة أن إثارة النعرات القبلية أو الدعوة للتعصب والكراهية بين أفراد المجتمع، جرائم يعاقب عليها النظام، وتعرّض مرتكبيها للمساءلة الجزائية والعقوبات المقررة.