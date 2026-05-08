National unity is considered the fundamental pillar upon which the stability and revival of nations depend, and maintaining it is not merely a regulatory duty but an ethical and legal commitment that ensures a cohesive social fabric.

Any infringement on national unity or attempts to undermine community peace and security by spreading provocative statements that incite vile tribalism are actions that have no place in a state that has adopted justice and equality as its constitution and approach. National identity is the supreme bond that transcends all considerations, and any offense against it is deemed a crossing of red lines and a taboo that must not be touched. This was clearly manifested in the announcement by the Ministry of Interior to take regulatory measures against those involved in spreading content that undermines national cohesion; affirming that the state will deal firmly with anyone who attempts to undermine community stability by stirring up discord, and that a deterrent punishment will be the fate of anyone who engages in such disruptive behavior.

This regulatory firmness aligns with the noble prophetic guidance that fought against all forms of tribalism. Al-Bukhari and Muslim narrated that the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said in response to a tribal rivalry that occurred between the Emigrants and the Helpers: "Leave it, for it is rotten." The Prophet described tribalism as rotten, a metaphor for the ugliness of this habit that divides the nation and stirs enmity among its members, emphasizing that protecting national unity is a religious necessity and a national duty that cannot be neglected, so that society remains resilient against fragmentation and immune to calls for division.

“Okaz” raised this issue before security specialists, and their opinions confirmed that community awareness is the first line of defense. They clarified that provoking tribal sentiments in the digital space is not merely passing opinions but behaviors that threaten peaceful security and are classified as cybercrimes that warrant punishment. They pointed out that security vigilance in monitoring these transgressions reflects the state’s strategy to "eradicate sedition from its roots," stressing that the strength and rigor of regulations aim primarily to protect national gains and ensure a safe environment dominated by citizenship values, away from the classifications of contemporary ignorance.

They also affirmed that the responsibility does not rest solely on security agencies but is a collective responsibility that begins with the family and educational institutions to promote the concept of "the national state," and to refute exclusionary discourses that attempt to undermine the social fabric, considering that the strict application of the law is the strongest message to anyone who dares to tamper with the stability of the homeland or exploit social media platforms to spread the poison of division.

Tribalism Leads to Evil

Retired security expert Major General Masoud Al-Adwani confirmed that all forms of tribalism are condemned, as tribal loyalty is one of the calls of ignorance that leads to evil. He added: This noble religion came to liberate our Islamic societies from it, making the honor of a person based on the origin they were created from. Allah says: (And We have certainly honored the Children of Adam and carried them on land and sea and provided for them of good things and preferred them over much of those We created, with [definite] preference).

Major General Al-Adwani added: The Almighty has set a correct standard for superiority, saying: (O mankind, indeed We have created you from male and female and made you peoples and tribes that you may know one another. Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of Allah is the most righteous of you). The differences in races and colors are for the purpose of knowing one another, not for boasting, and the standard of superiority is piety.

He explained that boasting and pride in titles and tribes are practices that are neither endorsed by religion nor by the system; they are vile racist practices that are not accepted by the systems that adopted the principle of equality and justice at their foundation and unity. Major General Al-Adwani emphasized that stirring up discord directly affects national unity, as we are one nation, and it harms national cohesion. There is nothing more harmful, dangerous, and rejected by all citizens than tribalism, which has been eradicated. However, the emergence of social media platforms and websites has fueled that tribalism, prompting the state to swiftly regulate it and prevent anything that leads to division, sedition, and fragmentation with firmness; in implementation of Article 12 of the Basic Law of Governance.

National Unity is Untouchable

Security agencies emphasized that any attempts to undermine national cohesion and provoke vile tribalism will be met with firmness, as they represent a blatant affront to the principles of unity, coalition, and the gathering of voices upon which the state was founded.

The relevant authorities are also working diligently and firmly to monitor all publications that threaten the security and safety of the community and endanger national unity, confirming that anyone involved in inciting tribal sentiments by any means will expose themselves to accountability and regulatory actions against them.

Provoking tribal sentiments and creating divisions among community members and spreading hatred and animosity are considered violations of public order and crimes punishable by law, which necessitates raising awareness of the dangers of such practices and their negative repercussions on community security and peace.

Sedition and Loss of Security

For his part, retired Major General Salem Al-Mutrafi confirmed that sedition, with the bloodshed it brings, loss of security, and change of loyalty, is greater than killing itself. In fact, one of its first evils is that it leads to the shedding of forbidden blood, which Allah, the Almighty, has forbidden.

He added: There is no doubt that reverting to manifestations of ignorance leads to the loss of security and the disruption of development. Sedition deprives people of tranquility and turns societies into conflict and turmoil, and such an atmosphere cannot sustain stability. When sedition occurs, development halts, the movement of education and the economy comes to a standstill, and social bonds disintegrate, leading to the loss of unity.

Major General Al-Mutrafi concluded that those involved in inciting vile tribalism are merely exceptional cases and do not reflect the awareness and understanding of the community regarding the dangers of such irresponsible practices. The sons of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia take pride throughout the history of the establishment of this blessed state in their unity and solidarity around their national unity, rejecting all causes of division and discord, while emphasizing the danger of deviant practices that only represent their perpetrators.

“Media Authority”: Division

And Fanning of Divisions

The General Authority for Media Regulation emphasized the necessity of adhering to professional standards and avoiding any content that may provoke tribal sentiments or undermine national unity. It affirmed the importance of promoting values of solidarity among community members.

The authority clarified that some indirect media practices may contribute to fanning divisions, such as using general phrases that carry implicit discriminatory connotations, or suggesting superiority based on affiliation, in addition to presenting social issues in ways that imply division and highlighting tribal affiliations outside the context of the content.

It confirmed that adherence to professional standards and social responsibility represents a fundamental pillar in content creation, calling on all practitioners to exercise accuracy and avoid anything that may negatively affect the social fabric.

“Interior Ministry”: Beware of Tribalism

The Ministry of Interior warned against any content that may undermine national unity and threaten community peace and security, as well as provocative statements that incite vile tribalism. It affirmed that security agencies stand firmly against anyone who attempts to undermine national cohesion by stirring up vile tribal sentiments, and that a deterrent punishment will be their fate.

The announcement by the Ministry of Interior regarding its initiation of monitoring a group of those involved in inciting tribal sentiments is an extension of its ongoing efforts to strike hard against anyone who threatens national unity and community peace and security by spreading provocative content that incites vile tribalism, hatred, and animosity in society.

The statement from the Ministry of Interior affirmed its complete commitment to standing firmly against anyone who attempts to undermine national cohesion by inciting vile tribal sentiments, stressing that a deterrent punishment will be their fate.

“Public Prosecution”:

Crimes Worthy of Punishment

The Public Prosecution confirmed that inciting tribal sentiments or calling for tribalism and hatred among community members are crimes punishable by law, exposing their perpetrators to criminal accountability and prescribed penalties.