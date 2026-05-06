The Director General of the Pharmacy Care Administration at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohamed El-Shanawy, revealed a steady increase in the demand of the Saudi labor market for graduates of pharmacy specialties, driven by the rapid growth witnessed in the pharmaceutical industry sector in the Kingdom. He confirmed in statements to the "Al-Ikhbariya" channel that the demand is clearly shifting towards qualified national competencies in pharmaceutical manufacturing, to keep pace with the significant expansion in the private sector and the anticipated increase in the number of factories.

Unprecedented Boom



El-Shanawy explained that the investment environment in this field is experiencing an unprecedented boom, as reports from the Minister of Industry's advisor for pharmaceutical industries confirmed a growth in the number of factories by over 40% in the past three years. He pointed out that these industrial establishments will be capable of accommodating a large number of pharmacists, in addition to the continuous job opportunities in hospital pharmacies and community pharmacies.

Roadmap



In this context, the procedural guide for the decision to localize pharmacy professions, issued in collaboration between the Ministries of Health and Human Resources, has outlined a roadmap to increase the participation of national cadres through the implementation of mandatory localization rates that will come into effect in July 2025. It was decided to raise the rate to 65% in the hospital sector, 55% in various pharmaceutical activities, and 35% for community pharmacies and medical complexes, with the requirement of professional accreditation and adherence to the minimum wage as basic guarantees to enhance the efficiency of professional practice and localize this vital sector.