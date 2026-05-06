كشف مدير عام إدارة الرعاية الصيدلية بوزارة الصحة الدكتور محمد الشناوي تنامياً مطرداً في حاجة سوق العمل السعودي لخريجي التخصصات الصيدلية، مدفوعاً بالنمو المتسارع الذي يشهده قطاع الصناعات الدوائية في المملكة، مؤكداً في تصريحات لقناة «الإخبارية» أن بوصلة الطلب باتت تتجه بوضوح نحو الكفاءات الوطنية المؤهلة في مجالات التصنيع الدوائي، لمواكبة التوسع الكبير في القطاع الخاص وزيادة أعداد المصانع المرتقبة.
طفرة غير مسبوقة
وأوضح الشناوي أن البيئة الاستثمارية في هذا المجال تعيش طفرة غير مسبوقة، إذ أكدت تقارير مستشار وزير الصناعة للصناعات الدوائية نمو عدد المصانع بنسبة تجاوزت 40% خلال السنوات الثلاث الماضية، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المنشآت الصناعية ستكون قادرة على استيعاب أعداد غفيرة من الصيادلة، إلى جانب الفرص الوظيفية المستمرة في قطاعات صيدليات المستشفيات والصيدليات المجتمعية.
خارطة طريق
وفي سياق متصل، حدد الدليل الإجرائي لقرار توطين مهن الصيدلة، الصادر بالتعاون بين وزارتي الصحة والموارد البشرية، خارطة طريق لرفع مشاركة الكوادر الوطنية عبر تطبيق نسب توطين إلزامية تدخل حيز التنفيذ في يوليو 2025؛ إذ تقرر رفع النسبة إلى 65% في قطاع المستشفيات، و55% في الأنشطة الصيدلية المختلفة، و35% للصيدليات المجتمعية والمجمعات الطبية، مع اشتراط الاعتماد المهني والالتزام بالحد الأدنى للأجور كضمانات أساسية لرفع كفاءة الممارسة المهنية وتوطين هذا القطاع الحيوي.
The Director General of the Pharmacy Care Administration at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohamed El-Shanawy, revealed a steady increase in the demand of the Saudi labor market for graduates of pharmacy specialties, driven by the rapid growth witnessed in the pharmaceutical industry sector in the Kingdom. He confirmed in statements to the "Al-Ikhbariya" channel that the demand is clearly shifting towards qualified national competencies in pharmaceutical manufacturing, to keep pace with the significant expansion in the private sector and the anticipated increase in the number of factories.
Unprecedented Boom
El-Shanawy explained that the investment environment in this field is experiencing an unprecedented boom, as reports from the Minister of Industry's advisor for pharmaceutical industries confirmed a growth in the number of factories by over 40% in the past three years. He pointed out that these industrial establishments will be capable of accommodating a large number of pharmacists, in addition to the continuous job opportunities in hospital pharmacies and community pharmacies.
Roadmap
In this context, the procedural guide for the decision to localize pharmacy professions, issued in collaboration between the Ministries of Health and Human Resources, has outlined a roadmap to increase the participation of national cadres through the implementation of mandatory localization rates that will come into effect in July 2025. It was decided to raise the rate to 65% in the hospital sector, 55% in various pharmaceutical activities, and 35% for community pharmacies and medical complexes, with the requirement of professional accreditation and adherence to the minimum wage as basic guarantees to enhance the efficiency of professional practice and localize this vital sector.