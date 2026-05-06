تتواصل أعمال مشروع تظليل مسارات المشاة في مشعر منى، وذلك عبر استكمال تظليل الجزء الواصل بين أنفاق الشعبين، للارتقاء بتجربة ضيوف الرحمن وتحسين جودة الخدمات المقدمة لهم خلال موسم حج هذا العام 1447، الذي تشرف عليه الهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة.

وصل المشروع في مجموع مرحلتيه إلى مساحة تظليل إجمالية بلغت 103,000 م2

وصل المشروع في مجموع مرحلتيه إلى مساحة تظليل إجمالية بلغت 103,000 م2

بيئة أكثر راحة وأماناً


ووصل المشروع في مجموع مرحلتيه إلى مساحة تظليل إجمالية بلغت 103,000 متر مربع؛ إذ شملت المرحلة الأولى تظليل مساحة 95,000 متر مربع وتشغيل 990 مروحة رذاذ تعمل على تلطيف الأجواء في الممرات المزدحمة، فيما تضمنت المرحلة الثانية إضافة 8,130 متراً مربعاً من المظلات الحديثة، ودعم المناطق المطورة حديثاً بـ 72 مروحة رذاذ جديدة لرفع كفاءة تدوير الهواء، إلى جانب تزويد الموقع بكاميرات المراقبة؛ لضمان أعلى معايير التنظيم والسلامة.


ويهدف المشروع إلى توفير بيئة أكثر راحة وأماناً تساعد الحجاج على أداء مناسكهم بطمأنينة وسهولة، خصوصاً خلال ساعات الذروة، عبر تقليل التعرض المباشر لأشعة الشمس في المسارات الحيوية. كما يسهم في رفع كفاءة الخدمات اللوجستية وتسهيل انسيابية حركة الحشود بين المواقع المختلفة في المشعر.