The shading project for pedestrian paths in Mina continues, with the completion of shading the section connecting the Sha'abain tunnels, aimed at enhancing the experience of the guests of Allah and improving the quality of services provided to them during this year's Hajj season 1447, overseen by the Royal Commission for the City of Mecca and the Holy Sites.

وصل المشروع في مجموع مرحلتيه إلى مساحة تظليل إجمالية بلغت 103,000 م2

A More Comfortable and Safe Environment



The project has reached a total shading area of 103,000 square meters across its two phases; the first phase included shading an area of 95,000 square meters and operating 990 mist fans to cool the air in crowded corridors, while the second phase involved adding 8,130 square meters of modern canopies and supporting newly developed areas with 72 new mist fans to enhance air circulation, in addition to equipping the site with surveillance cameras to ensure the highest standards of organization and safety.



The project aims to provide a more comfortable and safe environment that helps pilgrims perform their rituals with peace of mind and ease, especially during peak hours, by reducing direct exposure to sunlight in vital pathways. It also contributes to improving the efficiency of logistical services and facilitating the smooth flow of crowds between different locations in the holy site.