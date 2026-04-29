«مايندسباير» للتعليم تطلق أعمالها رسمياً في المملكة العربية السعودية

كشفت منصة التعليم الأساسي (K-12) الأسرع نمواً في المنطقة عن علامتها التجارية الجديدة، مما يمثل مرحلة جديدة من تطورها في المملكة العربية السعودية ومصر. يأتي هذا الدعم من صناديق الاستثمار المباشر التي تديرها في إي اف چي هيرميس، إضافة إلى شراكات إستراتيجية مع مؤسسات أكاديمية وإنسانية بارزة.
أطلقت مايندسباير للتعليم «MindSpire Education»، منصة التعليم الأساسي (K-12) الإقليمية المعروفة سابقاً باسم «منصة سبارك للتعليم» (SEP)، علامتها التجارية الجديدة رسمياً أمس في حفل حصري أقيم في فندق باب سمحان بقلب الدرعية التاريخية في الرياض. يمثل هذا الإطلاق مرحلة النمو التالية لإحدى أكبر مجموعات إدارة التعليم وأسرعها نمواً في المنطقة، حيث تشرف حالياً على أكثر من 30 مدرسة، وتخدم ما يزيد على 20000 طالب في السعودية ومصر.
تعمل مايندسباير للتعليم على 5 مناهج دراسية متفردة، مدعومة من ذراع الاستثمار المباشر لشركة إي إف جي هيرميس. من خلال هذا التعاون مع مئات التربويين، تسعى مايندسباير لتطوير «منصة سبارك للتعليم» بهوية جديدة وطموحات إقليمية متزايدة، إضافة إلى خطة واضحة للنمو. تحظى العلامة التجارية بتأييد ذراع الاستثمار المباشر لشركة إي اف چي هيرميس، التي تُعتبر من المؤسسات المالية الرائدة في العالم العربي.
جمع حفل الإطلاق نخبة من كبار المساهمين، ومسؤولين من الحكومة، وشركاء مؤسسيين، وقادة من أهم الجامعات في المملكة، ومديرين كبار من القطاع المصرفي، وشركاء من مجتمع التعليم العالمي. وشهدت الأمسية كلمات ملهمة من كريم موسى، الرئيس التنفيذي المشارك لشركة إي اف چي هيرميس، وليندا الفيصل، المتحدثة السعودية ومؤسسة بودكاست «ليندا ورؤية 2030»، وأحمد وهبي، الرئيس التنفيذي لمايندسباير.
منصّة إقليمية متأصّلة في النمو
تحت قيادة وهبي منذ عام 2019، تطورت المؤسسة من منصة برأس مال حديث إلى منظومة إقليمية متكاملة بعمليات في مصر والمملكة العربية السعودية، وشراكات تمتد إلى إسبانيا (جامعة IE) والولايات المتحدة (أكاديمية فولتون للعلوم).
تعمل مايندسباير في مصر من خلال منصة مصر للتعليم (EEP) بموجب اتفاقية خدمات رئيسية، تدير من خلالها محفظة من العلامات التجارية والخدمات التعليمية الرائدة.
وتشمل محفظة الشركة شراكات إدارية مع «جيمس للتعليم»، ومؤسسة مدارس «حياة»، وشبكة حضانات «تريليوم آند بيتالز»، و«سلاح التلميذ» المزود الرائد للمحتوى التعليمي في مصر، والذي يمتد إرثه لأكثر من 60 عاماً.
ثقة المستثمرين في أكثر القطاعات الإستراتيجية أهميةً في المنطقة
يستمر صندوق التعليم السعودي التابع لإي اف چي هيرميس في دعم إمكانيات مايندسباير للتوسّع في أنحاء المنطقة، مع التركيز على دمج مؤسسات تعليمية رفيعة المستوى تشمل مرحلتي التعليم الأساسي والثانوي، إضافة إلى تسريع الانتشار الإقليمي للشركة بما يتماشى مع رؤية السعودية 2030.
الإعلان عن شراكات إستراتيجية جديدة
كجزء من حفل الإطلاق، أبرمت مايندسباير للتعليم (MindSpire Education) مذكرة تفاهم مع مؤسسة عبدالمنعم الراشد الإنسانية، وهي إحدى أبرز المؤسسات الخيرية في المملكة العربية السعودية. تم توقيع مذكرة التفاهم مباشرة على المسرح من قبل أحمد وهبي وممثل المؤسسة، مما يمثل بداية تعاون متعدد الجبهات يشمل التعليم، والأثر الاجتماعي، وتنمية المجتمع.
بالتزامن مع هذا الحدث، تعمل مايندسباير على إنشاء شراكة أكاديمية دولية مع أكاديمية فولتون للعلوم في الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وهي إحدى أبرز المؤسسات الأكاديمية في مجالات العلوم، والتقنية، والهندسة والرياضيات. إن هذه الشراكة تسهم في دعم افتتاح مدرسة الحياة في الرياض، كمشروع فريد من نوعه في المملكة. ويعزز هذا التعاون قدرات المنصة التشغيلية الإقليمية لمايندسباير، ويعكس إرث التفوق لمجموعة مدارس الحياة، إضافة إلى النموذج الأمريكي العالمي في تدريس العلوم والتقنية والهندسة والرياضيات من خلال أكاديمية فولتون للعلوم.
ولدعم هذه الشراكات الإستراتيجية الحديثة لمايندسباير، ستعقد جلسة نقاشية تجمع ما بين حياة وفولتن بحضور أهم الشركاء الأكاديميين يوم 13 مايو 2026 بفندق باب سمحان في الدرعية، وتشمل مواضيعها وضع أسس المرحلة القادمة من التطور المؤسسي في المملكة.
المسار المستقبلي
ترتكز خارطة طريق «مايندسباير للتعليم» (MindSpire Education) على 3 ركائز أساسية وهي، الاستمرار في الاستحواذ على المدارس ودمجها في منطقة الخليج. توسيع نطاق تكنولوجيا التعليم (EdTech) وقدرات الابتكار عبر دمج الذكاء الاصطناعي ومنصات المحتوى التابعة للشركة، وتطوير مسارات التعليم العالي من خلال شراكات مع جامعات عالمية رائدة؛ لربط طلاب التعليم الأساسي (K-12) بالمسارات الجامعية والمهنية بما يتوافق مع رؤية السعودية 2030.
يذكر أن «مايندسباير للتعليم» هي شركة إقليمية رائدة في مجال التعليم ما قبل الجامعي، ويقع مقرها في السعودية، وتشمل مناطق عملها أنحاء المملكة العربية السعودية، وكذلك مصر عبر منصّة مصر للتعليم. تضم المؤسسة وتعمل ضمن شراكات مع أكثر من 30 مدرسة وروضة، وبدعم من مئات المدرسين، تسخر إمكانياتها التعليمية لمساعدة ما يزيد على 20 ألف طالب في التفوق عبر 5 مناهج متنوعة، والتي تشمل: المنهج البريطاني، والأمريكي، والبكالوريا الدولية، ومنتسوري، والمناهج الوطنية.
غيّرت الشركة هويتها من منصّة سبارك للتعليم (ESP) إلى مايندسباير للتعليم في 28 أبريل 2026 بعد بنائها حضوراً ملحوظاً وتبنيها لنهج يُترجم بطموح أوسع في منطقة الخليج.
تلتزم مايندسباير بخلق بيئة تدعم نجاح الطلاب، وتعزز من خبرات المعلمين، كما تسعى لتعزيز الهوية العربية من خلال تقوية الروابط المجتمعية ودعم السمات التي تساهم في تخريج طلاب متميزين يحتفى بهم عالمياً. يرتكز النموذج التشغيلي للمنصة على 6 أعمدة رئيسية، وهي: ضمان الجودة والتفوق الأكاديمي، الابتكار وتكنولوجيا التعليم، التطوير المهني، رعاية الطلاب، المسارات الأكاديمية والمهنية، وأنظمة تشغيل عالمية المستوى تدعم القبول والتسجيل، إلى جانب أقسام التسويق، العمليات المالية، الموارد البشرية، الشؤون القانونية، وتقنية المعلومات.
يتضمن ملف أعمال مايندسباير خارج إطار المدارس، سلاح التلميذ، أحد أعرق الأسماء المصرية في تقديم المحتوى التعليمي من مرحلة رياض الأطفال حتى الصف السادس، وشركة أوبشن ترافل التي هي قسم المجموعة المتخصص في نقل الطلاب. تشمل الشراكات العالمية الأكاديمية جامعة آي إي (إسبانيا) وأكاديمية فولتون للعلوم (الولايات المتحدة).
وتعد «إي اف چي هيرميس» مؤسسة مالية رائدة في الوطن العربي ذات حضور ملموس في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا. من خلال قسم الاستثمار الخاص، تدير إي اف چي هيرميس مؤسسات استثمارية مشترية بقيمة تتجاوز 6.5 مليار دولار، كما لديها منصّات مخصصة لدعم التعليم، والبنى التحتية، والطاقة المتجددة. يُعد صندوقها السعودي للتعليم من الركائز الداعمة الأساسية للاستثمار المؤسسي في قطاع التعليم ما قبل الجامعي في مختلف أنحاء المملكة.
يذكر أن مؤسسة عبدالمنعم الراشد الإنسانية هي إحدى أهم المؤسسات الخيرية في المملكة العربية السعودية، والتي كرّست إمكانياتها على مدى عقود للتطوير الإنساني، والتعليم، والرعاية الصحية، والخدمات الاجتماعية في أنحاء المملكة وخارجها.
The fastest-growing K-12 education platform in the region has unveiled its new brand, marking a new phase in its development in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This support comes from direct investment funds managed by EFG Hermes, in addition to strategic partnerships with prominent academic and humanitarian institutions.
MindSpire Education, the regional K-12 education platform formerly known as the Spark Education Platform (SEP), officially launched its new brand yesterday at an exclusive event held at the Bab Samhan Hotel in the heart of historic Diriyah in Riyadh. This launch represents the next growth phase for one of the largest and fastest-growing education management groups in the region, currently overseeing more than 30 schools and serving over 20,000 students in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.
MindSpire Education operates five unique curricula, supported by the direct investment arm of EFG Hermes. Through this collaboration with hundreds of educators, MindSpire aims to develop the Spark Education Platform with a new identity and increasing regional ambitions, along with a clear growth plan. The brand is backed by the direct investment arm of EFG Hermes, which is considered one of the leading financial institutions in the Arab world.
The launch event gathered a select group of major stakeholders, government officials, institutional partners, leaders from top universities in the Kingdom, senior executives from the banking sector, and partners from the global education community. The evening featured inspiring speeches from Karim Moussa, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, Linda Al Faisal, the Saudi speaker and founder of the podcast "Linda and Vision 2030," and Ahmed Wahbi, CEO of MindSpire.
A Regionally Rooted Growth Platform
Under Wahbi's leadership since 2019, the organization has evolved from a platform with modern capital to a comprehensive regional system with operations in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and partnerships extending to Spain (IE University) and the United States (Fulton Academy of Sciences).
MindSpire operates in Egypt through the Egypt Education Platform (EEP) under a key service agreement, managing a portfolio of leading educational brands and services.
The company's portfolio includes management partnerships with GEMS Education, Hayat Schools, Trillium & Petals nursery network, and "Salah Al-Talib," a leading provider of educational content in Egypt, with a legacy spanning over 60 years.
Investor Confidence in the Most Strategically Important Sectors in the Region
The Saudi Education Fund, affiliated with EFG Hermes, continues to support MindSpire's potential for expansion across the region, focusing on integrating high-quality educational institutions that include both primary and secondary education, in addition to accelerating the company's regional presence in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
Announcement of New Strategic Partnerships
As part of the launch event, MindSpire Education signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abdul Moneim Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation, one of the leading charitable organizations in Saudi Arabia. The memorandum was signed live on stage by Ahmed Wahbi and a representative of the foundation, marking the beginning of a multi-faceted collaboration that includes education, social impact, and community development.
Coinciding with this event, MindSpire is establishing an international academic partnership with Fulton Academy of Sciences in the United States, one of the leading academic institutions in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. This partnership contributes to supporting the opening of the Hayat School in Riyadh, a unique project in the Kingdom. This collaboration enhances MindSpire's regional operational capabilities and reflects the legacy of excellence of the Hayat Schools group, along with the global American model in teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through Fulton Academy of Sciences.
To support these new strategic partnerships for MindSpire, a discussion session will be held between Hayat and Fulton with the presence of key academic partners on May 13, 2026, at Bab Samhan Hotel in Diriyah, covering topics related to laying the foundations for the next phase of institutional development in the Kingdom.
The Future Path
MindSpire Education's roadmap is based on three core pillars: continuing to acquire and integrate schools in the Gulf region, expanding EdTech and innovation capabilities through the integration of artificial intelligence and the company's content platforms, and developing higher education pathways through partnerships with leading global universities; connecting K-12 students with university and career pathways in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
It is noteworthy that MindSpire Education is a leading regional company in pre-university education, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with operations extending throughout the Kingdom and Egypt via the Egypt Education Platform. The organization operates in partnerships with over 30 schools and kindergartens, and with the support of hundreds of teachers, it leverages its educational capabilities to help over 20,000 students excel across five diverse curricula, which include: the British, American, International Baccalaureate, Montessori, and national curricula.
The company changed its identity from the Spark Education Platform (ESP) to MindSpire Education on April 28, 2026, after establishing a significant presence and adopting an approach that translates into broader ambitions in the Gulf region.
MindSpire is committed to creating an environment that supports student success, enhances teacher experiences, and seeks to promote Arab identity by strengthening community ties and supporting the attributes that contribute to graduating outstanding students who are celebrated globally. The operational model of the platform is based on six main pillars: ensuring quality and academic excellence, innovation and educational technology, professional development, student care, academic and career pathways, and world-class operating systems that support admissions and registration, alongside marketing, financial operations, human resources, legal affairs, and information technology departments.
MindSpire's business portfolio outside of schools includes Salah Al-Talib, one of the most prestigious names in Egypt for providing educational content from kindergarten through sixth grade, and Option Travel, which is the group's division specializing in student transportation. Global academic partnerships include IE University (Spain) and Fulton Academy of Sciences (United States).
EFG Hermes is a leading financial institution in the Arab world with a significant presence in the Middle East and Africa. Through its private equity division, EFG Hermes manages investment institutions with a value exceeding $6.5 billion, and it has dedicated platforms to support education, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Its Saudi Education Fund is one of the key supporting pillars for institutional investment in pre-university education across the Kingdom.
It is worth mentioning that the Abdul Moneim Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation is one of the most important charitable organizations in Saudi Arabia, which has dedicated its resources for decades to humanitarian development, education, healthcare, and social services within the Kingdom and beyond.