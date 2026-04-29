«مايندسباير» للتعليم تطلق أعمالها رسمياً في المملكة العربية السعودية

The fastest-growing K-12 education platform in the region has unveiled its new brand, marking a new phase in its development in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. This support comes from direct investment funds managed by EFG Hermes, in addition to strategic partnerships with prominent academic and humanitarian institutions.

MindSpire Education, the regional K-12 education platform formerly known as the Spark Education Platform (SEP), officially launched its new brand yesterday at an exclusive event held at the Bab Samhan Hotel in the heart of historic Diriyah in Riyadh. This launch represents the next growth phase for one of the largest and fastest-growing education management groups in the region, currently overseeing more than 30 schools and serving over 20,000 students in Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

MindSpire Education operates five unique curricula, supported by the direct investment arm of EFG Hermes. Through this collaboration with hundreds of educators, MindSpire aims to develop the Spark Education Platform with a new identity and increasing regional ambitions, along with a clear growth plan. The brand is backed by the direct investment arm of EFG Hermes, which is considered one of the leading financial institutions in the Arab world.

The launch event gathered a select group of major stakeholders, government officials, institutional partners, leaders from top universities in the Kingdom, senior executives from the banking sector, and partners from the global education community. The evening featured inspiring speeches from Karim Moussa, Co-CEO of EFG Hermes, Linda Al Faisal, the Saudi speaker and founder of the podcast "Linda and Vision 2030," and Ahmed Wahbi, CEO of MindSpire.



A Regionally Rooted Growth Platform

Under Wahbi's leadership since 2019, the organization has evolved from a platform with modern capital to a comprehensive regional system with operations in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, and partnerships extending to Spain (IE University) and the United States (Fulton Academy of Sciences).

MindSpire operates in Egypt through the Egypt Education Platform (EEP) under a key service agreement, managing a portfolio of leading educational brands and services.

The company's portfolio includes management partnerships with GEMS Education, Hayat Schools, Trillium & Petals nursery network, and "Salah Al-Talib," a leading provider of educational content in Egypt, with a legacy spanning over 60 years.



Investor Confidence in the Most Strategically Important Sectors in the Region

The Saudi Education Fund, affiliated with EFG Hermes, continues to support MindSpire's potential for expansion across the region, focusing on integrating high-quality educational institutions that include both primary and secondary education, in addition to accelerating the company's regional presence in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

Announcement of New Strategic Partnerships

As part of the launch event, MindSpire Education signed a memorandum of understanding with the Abdul Moneim Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation, one of the leading charitable organizations in Saudi Arabia. The memorandum was signed live on stage by Ahmed Wahbi and a representative of the foundation, marking the beginning of a multi-faceted collaboration that includes education, social impact, and community development.



Coinciding with this event, MindSpire is establishing an international academic partnership with Fulton Academy of Sciences in the United States, one of the leading academic institutions in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. This partnership contributes to supporting the opening of the Hayat School in Riyadh, a unique project in the Kingdom. This collaboration enhances MindSpire's regional operational capabilities and reflects the legacy of excellence of the Hayat Schools group, along with the global American model in teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics through Fulton Academy of Sciences.

To support these new strategic partnerships for MindSpire, a discussion session will be held between Hayat and Fulton with the presence of key academic partners on May 13, 2026, at Bab Samhan Hotel in Diriyah, covering topics related to laying the foundations for the next phase of institutional development in the Kingdom.

The Future Path

MindSpire Education's roadmap is based on three core pillars: continuing to acquire and integrate schools in the Gulf region, expanding EdTech and innovation capabilities through the integration of artificial intelligence and the company's content platforms, and developing higher education pathways through partnerships with leading global universities; connecting K-12 students with university and career pathways in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

It is noteworthy that MindSpire Education is a leading regional company in pre-university education, headquartered in Saudi Arabia, with operations extending throughout the Kingdom and Egypt via the Egypt Education Platform. The organization operates in partnerships with over 30 schools and kindergartens, and with the support of hundreds of teachers, it leverages its educational capabilities to help over 20,000 students excel across five diverse curricula, which include: the British, American, International Baccalaureate, Montessori, and national curricula.

The company changed its identity from the Spark Education Platform (ESP) to MindSpire Education on April 28, 2026, after establishing a significant presence and adopting an approach that translates into broader ambitions in the Gulf region.

MindSpire is committed to creating an environment that supports student success, enhances teacher experiences, and seeks to promote Arab identity by strengthening community ties and supporting the attributes that contribute to graduating outstanding students who are celebrated globally. The operational model of the platform is based on six main pillars: ensuring quality and academic excellence, innovation and educational technology, professional development, student care, academic and career pathways, and world-class operating systems that support admissions and registration, alongside marketing, financial operations, human resources, legal affairs, and information technology departments.

MindSpire's business portfolio outside of schools includes Salah Al-Talib, one of the most prestigious names in Egypt for providing educational content from kindergarten through sixth grade, and Option Travel, which is the group's division specializing in student transportation. Global academic partnerships include IE University (Spain) and Fulton Academy of Sciences (United States).

EFG Hermes is a leading financial institution in the Arab world with a significant presence in the Middle East and Africa. Through its private equity division, EFG Hermes manages investment institutions with a value exceeding $6.5 billion, and it has dedicated platforms to support education, infrastructure, and renewable energy. Its Saudi Education Fund is one of the key supporting pillars for institutional investment in pre-university education across the Kingdom.

It is worth mentioning that the Abdul Moneim Al-Rashed Humanitarian Foundation is one of the most important charitable organizations in Saudi Arabia, which has dedicated its resources for decades to humanitarian development, education, healthcare, and social services within the Kingdom and beyond.