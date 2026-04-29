«وقاء نجران» يقيم فعالية بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للطبيب البيطري

في إطار تعزيز الوعي بدور الأطباء البيطريين في حماية الصحة العامة وسلامة الثروة الحيوانية أقام المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها «وقاء» بمنطقة نجران فعالية بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للطبيب البيطري؛ وذلك احتفاءً بهذه المناسبة العالمية وتقديراً لجهود الكوادر البيطرية في الوقاية من الأمراض المشتركة بين الإنسان والحيوان.
وأوضح مدير عام الفرع المهندس أحمد آل زريع أن هذه الفعالية تهدف إلى إبراز أهمية الطب البيطري في دعم منظومة الصحة العامة ونشر ثقافة الوعي المجتمعي حول السلامة الحيوانية، إضافةً إلى تسليط الضوء على الدور المحوري للطبيب البيطري في الوقاية من الأمراض ومكافحة الأوبئة.
وتتضمن الفعالية عدداً من الأنشطة التوعوية والبرامج التثقيفية بمشاركة المختصين والمهتمين في هذا المجال بما يسهم في تعزيز مفهوم «الصحة الواحدة» ورفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية التكامل بين صحة الإنسان والحيوان والبيئة.
As part of enhancing awareness of the role of veterinarians in protecting public health and the safety of livestock, the National Center for Plant Pest and Animal Disease Prevention and Control "Wiqaya" in the Najran region held an event on the occasion of World Veterinary Day; celebrating this global occasion and appreciating the efforts of veterinary staff in preventing zoonotic diseases.
The Director General of the branch, Engineer Ahmed Al-Zurai, explained that this event aims to highlight the importance of veterinary medicine in supporting the public health system and promoting community awareness about animal safety, in addition to shedding light on the pivotal role of veterinarians in disease prevention and epidemic control.
The event includes a number of awareness activities and educational programs with the participation of specialists and interested parties in this field, contributing to enhancing the concept of "One Health" and raising community awareness of the importance of integration between human, animal, and environmental health.