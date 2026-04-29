في إطار تعزيز الوعي بدور الأطباء البيطريين في حماية الصحة العامة وسلامة الثروة الحيوانية أقام المركز الوطني للوقاية من الآفات النباتية والأمراض الحيوانية ومكافحتها «وقاء» بمنطقة نجران فعالية بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للطبيب البيطري؛ وذلك احتفاءً بهذه المناسبة العالمية وتقديراً لجهود الكوادر البيطرية في الوقاية من الأمراض المشتركة بين الإنسان والحيوان.

وأوضح مدير عام الفرع المهندس أحمد آل زريع أن هذه الفعالية تهدف إلى إبراز أهمية الطب البيطري في دعم منظومة الصحة العامة ونشر ثقافة الوعي المجتمعي حول السلامة الحيوانية، إضافةً إلى تسليط الضوء على الدور المحوري للطبيب البيطري في الوقاية من الأمراض ومكافحة الأوبئة.
«وقاء نجران» يقيم فعالية بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للطبيب البيطري

وتتضمن الفعالية عدداً من الأنشطة التوعوية والبرامج التثقيفية بمشاركة المختصين والمهتمين في هذا المجال بما يسهم في تعزيز مفهوم «الصحة الواحدة» ورفع مستوى الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية التكامل بين صحة الإنسان والحيوان والبيئة.