«وقاء نجران» يقيم فعالية بمناسبة اليوم العالمي للطبيب البيطري

As part of enhancing awareness of the role of veterinarians in protecting public health and the safety of livestock, the National Center for Plant Pest and Animal Disease Prevention and Control "Wiqaya" in the Najran region held an event on the occasion of World Veterinary Day; celebrating this global occasion and appreciating the efforts of veterinary staff in preventing zoonotic diseases.

The Director General of the branch, Engineer Ahmed Al-Zurai, explained that this event aims to highlight the importance of veterinary medicine in supporting the public health system and promoting community awareness about animal safety, in addition to shedding light on the pivotal role of veterinarians in disease prevention and epidemic control.



The event includes a number of awareness activities and educational programs with the participation of specialists and interested parties in this field, contributing to enhancing the concept of "One Health" and raising community awareness of the importance of integration between human, animal, and environmental health.