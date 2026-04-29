افتُتح اليوم معرض بكين الدولي التاسع عشر للسيارات بحفلٍ بهيج. وبمناسبة الذكرى السنوية الثالثة لتأسيسه، أعلنت أومودا وجايكو عن إنجازٍ تاريخي، ففي أبريل 2026، تجاوزت مبيعاتهما العالمية التراكمية مليون وحدة، مسجلةً بذلك أسرع رقم قياسي لعلامة تجارية ناشئة في تاريخ صناعة السيارات العالمية.

منذ انطلاقتها العالمية في عام 2023، حافظت أومودا وجايكو على نموٍ سريع، حيث ضاعفت مبيعاتها سنويًا لثلاث سنوات متتالية، وتجاوزت مبيعاتها الشهرية 60 ألف وحدة في مارس 2026 وحده. في حين أن العلامات التجارية التقليدية للسيارات تستغرق عادةً أكثر من عقدٍ من الزمن للوصول إلى مليون وحدة مباعة. حققت أومودا وجايكو هذا الإنجاز في ثلاث سنوات فقط، لتصبح بذلك رائدةً عالمية في صناعة السيارات.

نشارك الشباب في ابتكار حياة أفضل، دون أي تنازلات من تعريف المنتج إلى التكنولوجيا

وراء هذا الإنجاز المتمثل في بيع مليون وحدة، يكمن التزام OMODA وJAECOO بجعل المستخدمين هم من يحددون مسار حياتهم. قبل إطلاق أي طراز جديد، تُجري العلامة التجارية آلاف الدراسات الاستقصائية المعمقة في عشرات البلدان والمناطق.

على صعيد التكنولوجيا، يُعيد نظام SHS الهجين الفائق تعريف معايير تكنولوجيا السيارات الهجينة العالمية. يُلبي نظام SHS الطلب الأساسي للمستخدمين الشباب - الكفاءة دون التضحية بمتعة القيادة. تُقدّم سيارة SHS-P قوة فائقة، واستهلاكًا منخفضًا جدًا للطاقة، ومدى قيادة مُجمّعًا طويلًا للغاية؛ بينما تجمع سيارة SHS-H بين كفاءة السيارات الهجينة التقليدية وهدوء القيادة الكهربائية الخالصة، لتُقدّم تجربة قيادة فريدة تجمع بين مزايا السيارة الواحدة.

من مليون إلى مليون سنوي: تحدي النمو الأسرع مجدداً

لا يُمثل بيع مليون وحدة نهاية المطاف، بل نقطة انطلاق جديدة. حددت شركتا أومودا وجايكو رسمياً هدف المرحلة التالية: تحقيق مبيعات سنوية تبلغ مليون وحدة بحلول عام 2027، مُكملةً بذلك قفزة نوعية من مليون وحدة تراكمية إلى مليون سنوية، ومُتحديةً مرة أخرى الرقم القياسي العالمي لأسرع نمو. ولتحقيق هذه الغاية، ستواصل العلامتان التجاريتان تعزيز استراتيجيتهما المزدوجة. تُلبي أومودا احتياجات جيل جديد من مُحبي نمط الحياة الصحي والمستدام (LOHAS) من خلال سلسلة سيارات الكروس أوفر، بينما تُرضي جايكو تطلعات النخبة الجديدة من خلال سلسلة سيارات الطرق الوعرة المُتطورة.

في الوقت نفسه، تُواصل أومودا وجايكو تسريع وتيرة نشر تقنياتها الذكية. في النصف الثاني من هذا العام، سيتم إطلاق طرازات مزودة بوظائف ركن السيارات الذكية VPD (سائق ركن السيارات) رسميًا. سواءً أكانت السيارة تقود نفسها تلقائيًا إلى مالكها بعد تفرق حشود مهرجان موسيقي، أو تركن نفسها بعد نزول المالك منها في يوم صيفي حار، أو حتى المالك الذي يسارع للحاق بقطار في محطة القطار فائق السرعة دون القلق بشأن ركن السيارة، فإن VPD تجعل كل رحلة أكثر سهولة.

المدى الفعلي لسيارة J7 SHS يتجاوز 1025 كيلومترًا!

فاز فريق أومودا وجايكو في المملكة العربية السعودية بسيارة J7 SHS بالمركز الثاني في تحدي الاختبارات طويلة المدى. وبفضل استهلاكها المذهل للوقود الذي يبلغ 4.2 لتر/100 كم، ترسي السيارة معيارًا جديدًا للأداء في فئة سيارات الدفع الرباعي الهجينة في الشرق الأوسط.

إطلاق نظام شامل لخدمات ما بعد البيع في المملكة العربية السعودية، يوفر «رفقة طويلة الأمد» حقيقية لمستخدمي الشرق الأوسط

لترسيخ مكانتها في السوق السعودي، وكسب ثقة المستخدمين على المدى الطويل، أنشأت شركتا أومودا وجايكو نظامًا شاملاً ومستدامًا لخدمات ما بعد البيع في سوق الشرق الأوسط. فعلى صعيد الضمانات، تقدم أومودا ضمانات رائدة في هذا المجال، تشمل ضمانًا على المركبة لمدة 6 سنوات أو 250,000 كيلومتر، وضمانًا على المحرك لمدة 10 سنوات أو مليون كيلومتر، وضمانًا على النظام الكهربائي الثلاثي في ​​طرازات SHS Super Hybrid لمدة 10 سنوات أو 160,000 كيلومتر. وسواءً للمستخدمين الذين يتنقلون بشكل متكرر في الرياض أو للعائلات التي تسافر بين مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة.

علاوة على ذلك، قامت العلامة التجارية بتوطين سلسلة التوريد الخاصة بها، حيث أنشأت مستودعًا مركزيًا بمساحة تزيد عن 12,000 متر مربع في الشرق الأوسط، ومستودعًا محليًا بمساحة 2,000 متر مربع في الدمام، مُجهزًا بأكثر من 2,000 نوع من قطع الغيار لتلبية احتياجات الصيانة بسرعة. وهذا يعني أن مالكي سيارات شيري في السعودية، سواء في الرياض أو الدمام، يمكنهم الحصول على الخدمات اللازمة في أسرع وقت ممكن. كما أصبحت خدمات ما بعد البيع، مثل مواقف السيارات والصيانة والإصلاح، أكثر موثوقية وشفافية.