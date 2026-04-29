The 19th Beijing International Automotive Exhibition was inaugurated today with a joyful ceremony. On the occasion of its third anniversary, OMODA and JAECOO announced a historic achievement: in April 2026, their cumulative global sales exceeded one million units, marking the fastest record for a new brand in the history of the global automotive industry.

Since its global launch in 2023, OMODA and JAECOO have maintained rapid growth, doubling their sales annually for three consecutive years, with monthly sales surpassing 60,000 units in March 2026 alone. While traditional automotive brands typically take over a decade to reach one million units sold, OMODA and JAECOO achieved this milestone in just three years, becoming global leaders in the automotive industry.

We engage youth in creating a better life, without any compromises from product definition to technology.

Behind this achievement of selling one million units lies OMODA and JAECOO's commitment to allowing users to define the course of their lives. Before launching any new model, the brand conducts thousands of in-depth surveys in dozens of countries and regions.

On the technology front, the SHS hybrid system redefines global hybrid automotive technology standards. The SHS system meets the fundamental demand of young users—efficiency without sacrificing driving pleasure. The SHS-P vehicle offers exceptional power, very low energy consumption, and an extremely long driving range; while the SHS-H combines the efficiency of traditional hybrid cars with the quietness of pure electric driving, providing a unique driving experience that combines the advantages of both.

From one million to one million annually: the challenge of faster growth again.

Selling one million units is not the end goal but a new starting point. OMODA and JAECOO have officially set their next phase target: to achieve annual sales of one million units by 2027, completing a qualitative leap from one million cumulative to one million annually, and once again challenging the world record for the fastest growth. To achieve this goal, both brands will continue to enhance their dual strategy. OMODA meets the needs of a new generation of healthy and sustainable lifestyle (LOHAS) enthusiasts through its crossover vehicle series, while JAECOO satisfies the aspirations of the new elite through its advanced off-road vehicle series.

At the same time, OMODA and JAECOO continue to accelerate the deployment of their smart technologies. In the second half of this year, models equipped with VPD (Vehicle Parking Driver) smart parking functions will officially launch. Whether the car autonomously drives itself to its owner after the crowds disperse at a music festival, parks itself after the owner gets out on a hot summer day, or even when the owner rushes to catch a train at a high-speed train station without worrying about parking, VPD makes every journey easier.

The actual range of the J7 SHS exceeds 1025 kilometers!

The OMODA and JAECOO team in Saudi Arabia achieved second place in the long-distance testing challenge with the J7 SHS. Thanks to its impressive fuel consumption of 4.2 liters/100 km, the vehicle sets a new performance standard in the hybrid SUV category in the Middle East.

Launching a comprehensive after-sales service system in Saudi Arabia, providing a true "long-term companionship" for users in the Middle East.

To solidify its position in the Saudi market and gain long-term user trust, OMODA and JAECOO have established a comprehensive and sustainable after-sales service system in the Middle East market. Regarding warranties, OMODA offers industry-leading guarantees, including a 6-year or 250,000-kilometer vehicle warranty, a 10-year or one million-kilometer engine warranty, and a 10-year or 160,000-kilometer warranty on the tri-electric system in SHS Super Hybrid models. This is beneficial for users frequently commuting in Riyadh or families traveling between Mecca and Medina.

Moreover, the brand has localized its supply chain, establishing a central warehouse of over 12,000 square meters in the Middle East, and a local warehouse of 2,000 square meters in Dammam, equipped with more than 2,000 types of spare parts to meet maintenance needs swiftly. This means that Chery car owners in Saudi Arabia, whether in Riyadh or Dammam, can receive the necessary services as quickly as possible. After-sales services, such as parking, maintenance, and repairs, have also become more reliable and transparent.