With the arrival of the guests of Allah from various parts of the world to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, the readiness of various state agencies at air, land, and sea ports becomes evident; they are prepared to welcome the pilgrims and are keen to complete their procedures with ease and reassurance, utilizing all their capabilities by equipping the platforms with the latest technological devices operated by qualified personnel fluent in the languages of the guests of Allah.

The directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, along with their continuous follow-up, remain the main driving force and the greatest motivation to double efforts in serving the pilgrims and providing them with all services during their rituals until they return to their homes safe and sound.

In light of the leadership's directives and the efforts made by various state agencies, as well as the successes achieved by the Kingdom in all Hajj seasons, particularly in managing and organizing crowds, as acknowledged by Arab and Islamic countries and all who have performed the Hajj, the role of Hajj agencies in all countries and companies related to the pilgrims remains essential in contributing to the success of the Hajj season. This helps the pilgrims perform their rituals by adhering to the Hajj instructions and applying the regulations in place to maintain their reassurance, achieving a successful season where they can perform their rites in the holy sites with ease and comfort, allowing them to return to their countries safe and sound after fulfilling an important pillar of Islam.