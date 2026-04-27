مع قدوم ضيوف الرحمن من مختلف أنحاء العالم؛ لأداء فريضة الحج، يبرز مستوى جاهزية مختلف أجهزة الدولة في المنافذ الجوية والبرية والبحرية؛ لاستقبال الحجاج والحرص الكبير على إنهاء إجراءاتهم بيسر وطمأنينة وتسخير كافة إمكاناتها من خلال دعم المنصات بأحدث الأجهزة التقنية التي تعمل عليها كوادر بشرية مؤهلة بلغات ضيوف الرحمن.

وتبقى توجيهات خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، ومتابعتهما المستمرة، هي المحرك الرئيسي والدافع الأكبر لمضاعفة الجهود لعمل كل ما يخدم الحجاج، وتقديم كافة الخدمات لهم في جميع نسكهم إلى أن يعودوا إلى ديارهم سالمين غانمين.

وأمام توجيهات القيادة والجهود المبذولة من مختلف أجهزة الدولة، والنجاحات التي حققتها المملكة في جميع مواسم الحج، خصوصاً في إدارة وتنظيم الحشود بشهادة الدول العربية والإسلامية وكل من أدّوا فريضة الحج، يبقى دور أجهزة الحج في جميع الدول والشركات ذات العلاقة بالحجاج قائماً للمساهمة في إنجاح موسم الحج، بما يساعد الحجاج على أداء نسكهم من خلال الالتزام بتعليمات الحج وتطبيق القوانين المنظمة للمحافظة على طمأنينتهم، وتحقيق موسم ناجح يؤدون فيه مناسكهم في المشاعر المقدسة بكل يسر وسهولة، وبما يجعلهم يعودون إلى بلدانهم سالمين غانمين وقد أدّوا ركناً مهماً من أركان الإسلام.