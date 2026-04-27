The Real Estate Development Fund announced the deposit of 1.1 billion riyals into the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program from the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and the Real Estate Fund, for April 2026.

It clarified that the total support for the month of April was allocated to support the profits of various housing support program contracts; to empower beneficiaries and improve their ability to own housing; in line with the objectives of the Housing Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030. It pointed out that the total amount deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program from January of this year 2026 until the current April reached approximately 4.326 billion riyals.

The Real Estate Fund confirmed its continued development of innovative financing solutions in collaboration with financing entities and real estate developers; to facilitate the ownership journey and expand the range of financing and housing options suitable for the needs of beneficiaries.

It is worth mentioning that the Real Estate Development Fund provides housing support program services through the electronic portal, in addition to the "Real Estate Consultant" service; to enable beneficiaries to design their housing support and obtain the best financing and housing recommendations.