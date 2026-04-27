أعلن صندوق التنمية العقارية إيداع 1.1 مليار ريال في حسابات مستفيدي برنامج الدعم السكني من وزارة البلديات والإسكان والصندوق العقاري، عن أبريل 2026م.
وأوضح أن إجمالي دعم شهر أبريل خُصص لدعم أرباح عقود برامج الدعم السكني المتنوعة؛ لتمكين المستفيدين وتحسين قدرتهم على تملّك السكن؛ تحقيقاً لمستهدفات برنامج الإسكان أحد برامج رؤية المملكة 2030، مشيراً إلى أن إجمالي ما أُودع في حسابات مستفيدي برنامج الدعم السكني من يناير لهذا العام 2026م حتى أبريل الحالي بلغ نحو 4.326 مليار ريال.
وأكد الصندوق العقاري استمراره في تطوير حلول تمويلية مبتكرة بالتعاون مع الجهات التمويلية والمطورين العقاريين؛ بما يسهم في تسهيل رحلة التملّك وتوسيع نطاق الخيارات التمويلية والسكنية الملائمة لحاجات المستفيدين.
يُذكر أن صندوق التنمية العقارية يقدّم خدمات برامج الدعم السكني من خلال البوابة الإلكترونية، إضافة إلى خدمة «المستشار العقاري»؛ لتمكين المستفيدين من تصميم دعمهم السكني والحصول على أفضل التوصيات التمويلية والسكنية.
The Real Estate Development Fund announced the deposit of 1.1 billion riyals into the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program from the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing and the Real Estate Fund, for April 2026.
It clarified that the total support for the month of April was allocated to support the profits of various housing support program contracts; to empower beneficiaries and improve their ability to own housing; in line with the objectives of the Housing Program, one of the programs of Saudi Vision 2030. It pointed out that the total amount deposited in the accounts of beneficiaries of the housing support program from January of this year 2026 until the current April reached approximately 4.326 billion riyals.
The Real Estate Fund confirmed its continued development of innovative financing solutions in collaboration with financing entities and real estate developers; to facilitate the ownership journey and expand the range of financing and housing options suitable for the needs of beneficiaries.
It is worth mentioning that the Real Estate Development Fund provides housing support program services through the electronic portal, in addition to the "Real Estate Consultant" service; to enable beneficiaries to design their housing support and obtain the best financing and housing recommendations.