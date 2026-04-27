في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026 لم يكن المشهد مجرد تتويج عابر، بل لحظة تختصر فيها سنوات من الرؤية والتخطيط والإيمان بأن كرة القدم يمكن أن تكون امتداداً طبيعيّاً لقصة وطن. الأهلي هذا الاسم، الذي لا ينطق إلا مقروناً بالهيبة، عاد ليكتب فصلاً جديداً في تاريخه، ويعلن نفسه بطلاً للقارة للمرة الثانية، لم يكن الطريق مفروشاً بالورود بل كان مليئاً بالتحديات وبالضغوط وبالاختبارات التي لا يتحملها إلا من خلق ليكون في القمّة.. النخبة لا تليق إلا بالنخبوي، وهكذا فعل الأهلي. في كل مباراة كان الأهلي يجسد فكرة المشروع لا مجرد فريق يلعب، بل منظومة تمضي وفق رؤية واضحة.. كان الأهلي انعكاساً حيّاً لما تعيشه المملكة في ظل رؤيتها 2030. كرة القدم هنا لم تعد مجرد منافسة، بل أصبحت لغة تأثير ورسالة قوة وصورة من صور التحوّل الكبير الذي يقوده ولي العهد.. هذا اللقب لم يكن صدفة، بل نتيجة طبيعية لدعم يعرف أين يضع خطواته، ولقيادة تؤمن أن الاستثمار في الإنسان والرياضة هو استثمار في المستقبل. أما جمهور الأهلي فهنا الحكاية التي لا تكتب بسهولة.. جمهور ملكي راقٍ لا يكتفي بالحضور، بل يصنع الفارق، شعارهم «وعبر الزمان سنمضي معاً»، لم تكن مجرد عبارة، بل عقيدة تعاش، وقفوا مع فريقهم في أصعب اللحظات حين تراجع الأداء، وحين اشتدت الضغوط، وحين ظن البعض أن الأهلي قد تاه في الطريق، فأثبتوا أن الانتماء الحقيقي لا يقاس بالنتائج، بل بالثبات.. قاتل الأهلي.. نعم، قاتل بشراسة تليق بمن يعرف قيمة الشعار الذي يحمله. كان يلعب وخلفه تاريخ يدفعه، وجمهور يصرخ باسمه، ووطن كامل ينتظر منه أن يكون على قدر المرحلة.. اليوم لا نبارك للأهلي فقط، بل نبارك لوطن صنع من الرياضة قصة نجاح عالمية، ونبارك لقيادةٍ حكيمةٍ جعلت من الحلم واقعاً، ومن الطموح إنجازاً.. نبارك لولي العهد وللقيادة الرشيدة هذا الامتداد الطبيعي لنجاحات المملكة في كل المجالات، ونبارك لكل مُحبٍّ للأهلي في جدة وفي الرياض وفي كل مدينة وفي كل بقعة من العالم هذا الفرح الذي طال انتظاره.. الأهلي لم يفز فقط ببطولة.. الأهلي أعلن رسالة: إن المشروع السعودي حين يبدأ لا يتوقف.. هذا المقال كتبه لكم الزميل عاطف محمد القحطاني، وأقدمه لكم وفاءً مني للجمال، وتقديراً لهذا الراقي الذي أحب الرياضة من خلال الأهلي، وتقاسم معي ذات ليلة ألماً كبرنا به وحوّلناه إلى أمل..! هم يحبون، ونحن نعشق ياعاطف..
أحمد الشمراني
الأهلي مشروع لا يعرف الخسارة!
In the 2026 AFC Champions League, the scene was not just a fleeting crowning moment, but a moment that encapsulated years of vision, planning, and belief that football can be a natural extension of a nation's story. Al-Ahli, a name that is only spoken with reverence, returned to write a new chapter in its history, declaring itself the champion of the continent for the second time. The road was not paved with roses; it was filled with challenges, pressures, and tests that only those destined for greatness can endure. The elite is only suited for the elite, and that is exactly what Al-Ahli did. In every match, Al-Ahli embodied the idea of a project, not just a team playing, but a system moving forward with a clear vision. Al-Ahli was a living reflection of what the Kingdom is experiencing under its Vision 2030. Football here has become more than just competition; it has turned into a language of influence, a message of strength, and a representation of the great transformation led by the Crown Prince. This title was not a coincidence, but a natural result of support that knows where to place its steps and of leadership that believes that investing in people and sports is an investment in the future. As for Al-Ahli's fans, here lies the story that is not easily written. A royal and sophisticated audience that does not settle for mere attendance but makes a difference, their slogan "And through time, we will move together" was not just a phrase, but a lived creed. They stood by their team in the toughest moments when performance declined, when pressures intensified, and when some thought that Al-Ahli had lost its way, proving that true belonging is not measured by results, but by steadfastness. Al-Ahli fought... yes, fought fiercely, worthy of knowing the value of the emblem it carries. It played with a history behind it pushing it forward, a crowd shouting its name, and a whole nation waiting for it to rise to the occasion. Today, we do not only congratulate Al-Ahli, but we congratulate a nation that has made sports a story of global success, and we congratulate a wise leadership that has turned dreams into reality and aspirations into achievements. We congratulate the Crown Prince and the wise leadership on this natural extension of the Kingdom's successes in all fields, and we congratulate every lover of Al-Ahli in Jeddah, Riyadh, and every city and every corner of the world on this long-awaited joy. Al-Ahli did not just win a championship... Al-Ahli announced a message: that when the Saudi project begins, it does not stop. This article was written for you by my colleague Atef Mohammed Al-Qahtani, and I present it to you as a tribute to beauty, and in appreciation of this refined individual who loves sports through Al-Ahli, and shared with me one night a pain that we grew with and turned into hope..! They love, and we adore you, Atef..