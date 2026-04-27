In the 2026 AFC Champions League, the scene was not just a fleeting crowning moment, but a moment that encapsulated years of vision, planning, and belief that football can be a natural extension of a nation's story. Al-Ahli, a name that is only spoken with reverence, returned to write a new chapter in its history, declaring itself the champion of the continent for the second time. The road was not paved with roses; it was filled with challenges, pressures, and tests that only those destined for greatness can endure. The elite is only suited for the elite, and that is exactly what Al-Ahli did. In every match, Al-Ahli embodied the idea of a project, not just a team playing, but a system moving forward with a clear vision. Al-Ahli was a living reflection of what the Kingdom is experiencing under its Vision 2030. Football here has become more than just competition; it has turned into a language of influence, a message of strength, and a representation of the great transformation led by the Crown Prince. This title was not a coincidence, but a natural result of support that knows where to place its steps and of leadership that believes that investing in people and sports is an investment in the future. As for Al-Ahli's fans, here lies the story that is not easily written. A royal and sophisticated audience that does not settle for mere attendance but makes a difference, their slogan "And through time, we will move together" was not just a phrase, but a lived creed. They stood by their team in the toughest moments when performance declined, when pressures intensified, and when some thought that Al-Ahli had lost its way, proving that true belonging is not measured by results, but by steadfastness. Al-Ahli fought... yes, fought fiercely, worthy of knowing the value of the emblem it carries. It played with a history behind it pushing it forward, a crowd shouting its name, and a whole nation waiting for it to rise to the occasion. Today, we do not only congratulate Al-Ahli, but we congratulate a nation that has made sports a story of global success, and we congratulate a wise leadership that has turned dreams into reality and aspirations into achievements. We congratulate the Crown Prince and the wise leadership on this natural extension of the Kingdom's successes in all fields, and we congratulate every lover of Al-Ahli in Jeddah, Riyadh, and every city and every corner of the world on this long-awaited joy. Al-Ahli did not just win a championship... Al-Ahli announced a message: that when the Saudi project begins, it does not stop. This article was written for you by my colleague Atef Mohammed Al-Qahtani, and I present it to you as a tribute to beauty, and in appreciation of this refined individual who loves sports through Al-Ahli, and shared with me one night a pain that we grew with and turned into hope..! They love, and we adore you, Atef..