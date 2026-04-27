في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة 2026 لم يكن المشهد مجرد تتويج عابر، بل لحظة تختصر فيها سنوات من الرؤية والتخطيط والإيمان بأن كرة القدم يمكن أن تكون امتداداً طبيعيّاً لقصة وطن. الأهلي هذا الاسم، الذي لا ينطق إلا مقروناً بالهيبة، عاد ليكتب فصلاً جديداً في تاريخه، ويعلن نفسه بطلاً للقارة للمرة الثانية، لم يكن الطريق مفروشاً بالورود بل كان مليئاً بالتحديات وبالضغوط وبالاختبارات التي لا يتحملها إلا من خلق ليكون في القمّة.. النخبة لا تليق إلا بالنخبوي، وهكذا فعل الأهلي. في كل مباراة كان الأهلي يجسد فكرة المشروع لا مجرد فريق يلعب، بل منظومة تمضي وفق رؤية واضحة.. كان الأهلي انعكاساً حيّاً لما تعيشه المملكة في ظل رؤيتها 2030. كرة القدم هنا لم تعد مجرد منافسة، بل أصبحت لغة تأثير ورسالة قوة وصورة من صور التحوّل الكبير الذي يقوده ولي العهد.. هذا اللقب لم يكن صدفة، بل نتيجة طبيعية لدعم يعرف أين يضع خطواته، ولقيادة تؤمن أن الاستثمار في الإنسان والرياضة هو استثمار في المستقبل. أما جمهور الأهلي فهنا الحكاية التي لا تكتب بسهولة.. جمهور ملكي راقٍ لا يكتفي بالحضور، بل يصنع الفارق، شعارهم «وعبر الزمان سنمضي معاً»، لم تكن مجرد عبارة، بل عقيدة تعاش، وقفوا مع فريقهم في أصعب اللحظات حين تراجع الأداء، وحين اشتدت الضغوط، وحين ظن البعض أن الأهلي قد تاه في الطريق، فأثبتوا أن الانتماء الحقيقي لا يقاس بالنتائج، بل بالثبات.. قاتل الأهلي.. نعم، قاتل بشراسة تليق بمن يعرف قيمة الشعار الذي يحمله. كان يلعب وخلفه تاريخ يدفعه، وجمهور يصرخ باسمه، ووطن كامل ينتظر منه أن يكون على قدر المرحلة.. اليوم لا نبارك للأهلي فقط، بل نبارك لوطن صنع من الرياضة قصة نجاح عالمية، ونبارك لقيادةٍ حكيمةٍ جعلت من الحلم واقعاً، ومن الطموح إنجازاً.. نبارك لولي العهد وللقيادة الرشيدة هذا الامتداد الطبيعي لنجاحات المملكة في كل المجالات، ونبارك لكل مُحبٍّ للأهلي في جدة وفي الرياض وفي كل مدينة وفي كل بقعة من العالم هذا الفرح الذي طال انتظاره.. الأهلي لم يفز فقط ببطولة.. الأهلي أعلن رسالة: إن المشروع السعودي حين يبدأ لا يتوقف.. هذا المقال كتبه لكم الزميل عاطف محمد القحطاني، وأقدمه لكم وفاءً مني للجمال، وتقديراً لهذا الراقي الذي أحب الرياضة من خلال الأهلي، وتقاسم معي ذات ليلة ألماً كبرنا به وحوّلناه إلى أمل..! هم يحبون، ونحن نعشق ياعاطف..