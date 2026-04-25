أكد ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، بمناسبة صدور التقرير السنوي لرؤية المملكة 2030، أن المملكة نجحت خلال عقد من الزمن في تقديم نموذج عالمي ملهم في تحويل الرؤى إلى واقع ملموس، مستندة إلى إرادة أبناء وبنات الوطن وكفاءة مؤسساته الفاعلة.

نموذج عالمي للتحول


وأوضح أن ما تحقق من منجزات خلال السنوات الماضية يعكس قدرة المملكة على ترجمة الطموحات إلى نتائج عملية، أسهمت في ترسيخ مسار تنموي شامل يعزز مكانتها على الساحة الدولية.

مسؤولية مضاعفة واستدامة الأثر


وأشار ولي العهد إلى أن هذه الإنجازات تضع الجميع أمام مسؤولية كبرى لمضاعفة الجهود، وتكثيف الخطط والأدوات، بما يحفظ المكتسبات ويعزز استدامة أثرها، مؤكدًا أن الهدف الأسمى يبقى تحقيق مزيد من الرفعة والازدهار للوطن والمواطن.