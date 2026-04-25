Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman confirmed, on the occasion of the release of the annual report for the Kingdom's Vision 2030, that the Kingdom has succeeded over the past decade in presenting an inspiring global model for turning visions into tangible reality, based on the will of the sons and daughters of the nation and the efficiency of its effective institutions.

A Global Model for Transformation



He explained that the achievements made over the past years reflect the Kingdom's ability to translate ambitions into practical results, contributing to the establishment of a comprehensive developmental path that enhances its position on the international stage.

Multiplied Responsibility and Sustainability of Impact



The Crown Prince pointed out that these achievements place everyone before a great responsibility to double efforts and intensify plans and tools, in order to preserve gains and enhance the sustainability of their impact, emphasizing that the ultimate goal remains to achieve further elevation and prosperity for the homeland and its citizens.