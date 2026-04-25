أكد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أن المملكة تمضي – بحمد الله – بخطى واثقة نحو مستقبل أفضل، في ظل ما تحقق من منجزات نوعية لرؤية المملكة 2030 منذ انطلاقتها قبل عشرة أعوام.

نموذج تنموي متكامل

وقال – بمناسبة صدور التقرير السنوي لرؤية السعودية 2030 – إن هذه الجهود تأتي لترسيخ مكانة المملكة نموذجًا رائدًا في استثمار الطاقات والثروات والمزايا الوطنية، بما يعزز مسيرة التنمية الشاملة.

ثمار يلمسها المواطن

وشدد خادم الحرمين الشريفين على أن مخرجات الرؤية تستهدف تحقيق تنمية متوازنة ومستدامة، يلمس أثرها المواطن في مختلف جوانب الحياة، بما يعكس تطلعات القيادة نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهارًا.