King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, affirmed that the Kingdom is moving – thanks to God – with confident strides towards a better future, in light of the qualitative achievements of Vision 2030 since its launch ten years ago.

Integrated Development Model

He stated – on the occasion of the release of the annual report for Saudi Vision 2030 – that these efforts aim to establish the Kingdom as a leading model in investing in energies, resources, and national advantages, which enhances the path of comprehensive development.

Fruits Felt by Citizens

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques emphasized that the outputs of the vision aim to achieve balanced and sustainable development, the effects of which citizens can feel in various aspects of life, reflecting the leadership's aspirations for a more prosperous future.