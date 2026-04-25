أكد خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، أن المملكة تمضي – بحمد الله – بخطى واثقة نحو مستقبل أفضل، في ظل ما تحقق من منجزات نوعية لرؤية المملكة 2030 منذ انطلاقتها قبل عشرة أعوام.
نموذج تنموي متكامل
وقال – بمناسبة صدور التقرير السنوي لرؤية السعودية 2030 – إن هذه الجهود تأتي لترسيخ مكانة المملكة نموذجًا رائدًا في استثمار الطاقات والثروات والمزايا الوطنية، بما يعزز مسيرة التنمية الشاملة.
ثمار يلمسها المواطن
وشدد خادم الحرمين الشريفين على أن مخرجات الرؤية تستهدف تحقيق تنمية متوازنة ومستدامة، يلمس أثرها المواطن في مختلف جوانب الحياة، بما يعكس تطلعات القيادة نحو مستقبل أكثر ازدهارًا.
King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, affirmed that the Kingdom is moving – thanks to God – with confident strides towards a better future, in light of the qualitative achievements of Vision 2030 since its launch ten years ago.
Integrated Development Model
He stated – on the occasion of the release of the annual report for Saudi Vision 2030 – that these efforts aim to establish the Kingdom as a leading model in investing in energies, resources, and national advantages, which enhances the path of comprehensive development.
Fruits Felt by Citizens
The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques emphasized that the outputs of the vision aim to achieve balanced and sustainable development, the effects of which citizens can feel in various aspects of life, reflecting the leadership's aspirations for a more prosperous future.