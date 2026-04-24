أدانتْ رابطةُ العالم الإسلامي باستنكارٍ شديدٍ الاقتحامات المستمرّة للمسجد الأقصى المبارك، من قِبل المستوطنين الإسرائيليين والوزراء المتطرفين تحت حماية الشرطة الإسرائيلية، ورفع العَلَم الإسرائيلي داخل باحاتِه.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، ندَّد الأمين العام، رئيسُ هيئة علماء المسلمين، الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، بهذا الانتهاك الخطر المؤجّج لمشاعر المسلمين حول العالم، لاعتدائه الجسيم على حُرمة المقدَّسات الإسلامية، مُحذّرًا من مخاطر تمادي الاحتلال الإسرائيلي في هذه الانتهاكات المتكررة للوضع التاريخي والقانوني القائم في المقدّسات الإسلامية والمسيحية بالقدس، والتي تُقوِّض جهودَ السلام، وتهدّد الأمنَ والاستقرار في المنطقة والعالَم.

وشدَّد العيسى على الضرورة المُلِحّة لاضطلاع المجتمع الدوليّ بمسؤولياته الأخلاقية والقانونية تجاهَ الوقف الفوري لهذه الانتهاكات، مثمّنًا -بتأييدٍ كبيرٍ- مضامين البيان الصادر في هذا الشأن من السعودية، والأردن، والإمارات، وقطر، وإندونيسيا، وباكستان، ومصر، وتركيا، للتصدي لكافة الانتهاكات الإسرائيلية في الأرض الفلسطينية المحتلة، ودعمهم الراسخ للحقوق المشروعة للشعب الفلسطيني، وفي مقدّمتِها حقّه في تقرير المصير، وتجسيد دولتِه المستقلة.