The Muslim World League strongly condemned the ongoing incursions into the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli settlers and extremist ministers under the protection of the Israeli police, as well as the raising of the Israeli flag within its courtyards.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General, Chairman of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, denounced this dangerous violation that inflames the feelings of Muslims around the world, due to its serious assault on the sanctity of Islamic holy sites. He warned of the dangers of the Israeli occupation's continued violations of the historical and legal status of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, which undermine peace efforts and threaten security and stability in the region and the world.

Al-Issa emphasized the urgent necessity for the international community to assume its moral and legal responsibilities to immediately halt these violations, praising - with significant support - the contents of the statement issued in this regard by Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, Qatar, Indonesia, Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey, to confront all Israeli violations in the occupied Palestinian territories, and their steadfast support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them their right to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state.