يفتح، قرار الرئيس دونالد ترمب بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار، الباب أمام عدة احتمالات، فإما أن تعود طهران خلال ساعات أو أيام قلائل إلى طاولة التفاوض، أو أنها ستواجه «التفجير والتدمير الشامل»، وفق الرواية الأمريكية.

وفيما يبدو قرار التمديد كإشارة تهدئة بعد الوصول إلى حافة الهاوية، خصوصاً بعد رفض إيران حتى الآن العودة إلى المفاوضات في إسلام آباد، إلا أنه قد يكون انعكاساً لحسابات إقليمية ودولية معقدة، فضلاً عن ضغوط متعددة لاستكمال المسار الدبلوماسي لانتزاع تنازلات حاسمة، ربما لم تتحقق بعد عبر الوسائل العسكرية.

لا شك أن تمديد الهدنة يمنح الطرفين فرصة لإعادة ترتيب الأوراق، فبالنسبة لترمب فهو يرسل رسالة مزدوجة مفادها الاستعداد للحوار من جهة، واستمرار سياسة الضغط من جهة أخرى. أما بالنسبة لإيران، فالرسالة واضحة: الباب لم يُغلق بعد، لكن الوقت ليس مفتوحاً إلى ما لا نهاية.

المؤكد، أن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار ليس حلاً بحد ذاته، ولكنه مجرد تأجيل للحظة الحسم، وتبقى عودة طهران إلى التفاوض احتمالاً قائماً، وإن كان مشروطاً بحسابات داخلية وخلافات وانقسامات، لكن الأيام والساعات القادمة ستكشف إن كان «التمديد» بداية لمسار دبلوماسي يفضي إلى الاتفاق، أم مجرد هدنة قصيرة قبل عودة التصعيد.