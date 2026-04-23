يفتح، قرار الرئيس دونالد ترمب بتمديد وقف إطلاق النار، الباب أمام عدة احتمالات، فإما أن تعود طهران خلال ساعات أو أيام قلائل إلى طاولة التفاوض، أو أنها ستواجه «التفجير والتدمير الشامل»، وفق الرواية الأمريكية.
وفيما يبدو قرار التمديد كإشارة تهدئة بعد الوصول إلى حافة الهاوية، خصوصاً بعد رفض إيران حتى الآن العودة إلى المفاوضات في إسلام آباد، إلا أنه قد يكون انعكاساً لحسابات إقليمية ودولية معقدة، فضلاً عن ضغوط متعددة لاستكمال المسار الدبلوماسي لانتزاع تنازلات حاسمة، ربما لم تتحقق بعد عبر الوسائل العسكرية.
لا شك أن تمديد الهدنة يمنح الطرفين فرصة لإعادة ترتيب الأوراق، فبالنسبة لترمب فهو يرسل رسالة مزدوجة مفادها الاستعداد للحوار من جهة، واستمرار سياسة الضغط من جهة أخرى. أما بالنسبة لإيران، فالرسالة واضحة: الباب لم يُغلق بعد، لكن الوقت ليس مفتوحاً إلى ما لا نهاية.
المؤكد، أن تمديد وقف إطلاق النار ليس حلاً بحد ذاته، ولكنه مجرد تأجيل للحظة الحسم، وتبقى عودة طهران إلى التفاوض احتمالاً قائماً، وإن كان مشروطاً بحسابات داخلية وخلافات وانقسامات، لكن الأيام والساعات القادمة ستكشف إن كان «التمديد» بداية لمسار دبلوماسي يفضي إلى الاتفاق، أم مجرد هدنة قصيرة قبل عودة التصعيد.
President Donald Trump's decision to extend the ceasefire opens the door to several possibilities. Either Tehran will return to the negotiating table within hours or a few days, or it will face "explosion and total destruction," according to the American narrative.
While the extension seems like a calming signal after reaching the brink, especially after Iran's refusal so far to return to negotiations in Islamabad, it may also reflect complex regional and international calculations, in addition to multiple pressures to complete the diplomatic path to extract crucial concessions that may not have been achieved yet through military means.
There is no doubt that extending the truce gives both sides a chance to rearrange their cards. For Trump, it sends a dual message of readiness for dialogue on one hand and the continuation of pressure policy on the other. As for Iran, the message is clear: the door is not closed yet, but time is not open indefinitely.
What is certain is that extending the ceasefire is not a solution in itself; it is merely a postponement of the moment of resolution. Tehran's return to negotiations remains a possibility, albeit conditioned by internal calculations, disagreements, and divisions. However, the coming days and hours will reveal whether the "extension" is the beginning of a diplomatic path leading to an agreement or just a short truce before a return to escalation.