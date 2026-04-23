President Donald Trump's decision to extend the ceasefire opens the door to several possibilities. Either Tehran will return to the negotiating table within hours or a few days, or it will face "explosion and total destruction," according to the American narrative.

While the extension seems like a calming signal after reaching the brink, especially after Iran's refusal so far to return to negotiations in Islamabad, it may also reflect complex regional and international calculations, in addition to multiple pressures to complete the diplomatic path to extract crucial concessions that may not have been achieved yet through military means.

There is no doubt that extending the truce gives both sides a chance to rearrange their cards. For Trump, it sends a dual message of readiness for dialogue on one hand and the continuation of pressure policy on the other. As for Iran, the message is clear: the door is not closed yet, but time is not open indefinitely.

What is certain is that extending the ceasefire is not a solution in itself; it is merely a postponement of the moment of resolution. Tehran's return to negotiations remains a possibility, albeit conditioned by internal calculations, disagreements, and divisions. However, the coming days and hours will reveal whether the "extension" is the beginning of a diplomatic path leading to an agreement or just a short truce before a return to escalation.