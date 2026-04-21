أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة السعودية واستنكارها للمخطط الإرهابي الذي كان يستهدف المساس بالوحدة الوطنية والاستقرار في دولة الإمارات، وإشادتها بكفاءة الأجهزة الأمنية الإماراتية ويقظتها في تفكيك التنظيم الإرهابي، والقبض على عناصره، وإحباط مخططاته الإجرامية.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان: «المملكة تؤكد تضامنها الكامل مع دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة الشقيقة، وتأييدها للإجراءات التي تتخذها لتحقيق الأمن والاستقرار ومحاربة التطرف والإرهاب بأشكالهما كافة».
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plot that aimed to undermine national unity and stability in the United Arab Emirates, and praised the efficiency of the Emirati security agencies and their vigilance in dismantling the terrorist organization, apprehending its members, and thwarting its criminal plans.
The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom reaffirms its full solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates, and its support for the measures taken to achieve security and stability and to combat extremism and terrorism in all its forms."