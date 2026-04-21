The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation of the terrorist plot that aimed to undermine national unity and stability in the United Arab Emirates, and praised the efficiency of the Emirati security agencies and their vigilance in dismantling the terrorist organization, apprehending its members, and thwarting its criminal plans.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom reaffirms its full solidarity with the sisterly United Arab Emirates, and its support for the measures taken to achieve security and stability and to combat extremism and terrorism in all its forms."