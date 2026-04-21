أكدت أمانة جدة استمرار نشاط معارض السيارات في حي الجوهرة لفترة انتقالية لحين استكمال مشروع مدينة السيارات (جنوبي المحافظة) الذي يمتد على مساحة تتجاوز (5.5) مليون متر مربع، ويضم منظومة متكاملة لخدمات قطاع السيارات.
وأشارت إلى أن الأعمال التنظيمية في الجوهرة ستُنفذ وفق اللوائح والإجراءات البلدية، وتشمل إيقاف أنشطة الورش غير الحاصلة على رخص التشغيل أو شهادة السلامة، مع استمرار الأنشطة الصناعية والورش المرخصة نظاماً خلال فترة محددة لحين تعديل الاستخدام المعتمد ومنحها مهلة للإخلاء وإزالة المخالفات القائمة على الطبيعة وفق المخطط المعتمد؛ بما في ذلك التعديات على المرافق العامة وارتدادات المباني والتجاوزات على البنية التحتية، وإشعار ملاك المركبات التالفة والمهجورة تمهيداً لنقلها إلى مراكز إيواء المركبات، وإزالة (الهناقر) والإنشاءات المخالفة غير الحاصلة على تراخيص على نفقة الملاك. وأشارت الأمانة إلى أنه سيجري إشعار المستودعات النظامية بمعالجة التشوهات البصرية للمباني والأسوار، وتحسين واجهاتها وفق الهوية العمرانية المعتمدة للمحور، على أن تُنْقَل أنشطتها إلى المناطق الصناعية المعتمدة بعد تنفيذ إعادة استخدام المواقع.
وأوضحت أمانة جدة أن الأعمال التنظيمية في حي الجوهرة، تتضمن تحسين المشهد الحضري ومعالجة التشوهات البصرية على امتداد محور الأمير محمد بن سلمان، وعدد من النطاقات البلدية بالمحافظة، وتشمل إزالة عناصر التشوه البصري، وضبط الأنشطة القائمة بما يتوافق مع الاشتراطات النظامية، وإيقاف الأنشطة التجارية غير المرخصة.
The Jeddah Municipality confirmed the continuation of car exhibition activities in the Al-Jawhara neighborhood for a transitional period until the completion of the Car City project (south of the governorate), which spans an area exceeding (5.5) million square meters and includes a comprehensive system of services for the automotive sector.
It indicated that the organizational works in Al-Jawhara will be implemented according to municipal regulations and procedures, including the suspension of activities for workshops that do not have operating licenses or safety certificates, while continuing industrial activities and licensed workshops during a specified period until the approved usage is modified and granting them a grace period for evacuation and removal of existing violations according to the approved plan; including encroachments on public facilities, building setbacks, and violations of infrastructure, and notifying owners of damaged and abandoned vehicles in preparation for their transfer to vehicle shelter centers, as well as removing (hangars) and unauthorized constructions without licenses at the owners' expense. The municipality noted that formal warehouses will be notified to address visual distortions of buildings and fences, and to improve their facades according to the approved architectural identity for the axis, with their activities to be relocated to approved industrial areas after the reuse of the sites is implemented.
Jeddah Municipality clarified that the organizational works in Al-Jawhara neighborhood include enhancing the urban scene and addressing visual distortions along Prince Mohammed bin Salman axis, as well as several municipal areas in the governorate. This includes removing elements of visual distortion, regulating existing activities in accordance with regulatory requirements, and stopping unlicensed commercial activities.