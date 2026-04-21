The Jeddah Municipality confirmed the continuation of car exhibition activities in the Al-Jawhara neighborhood for a transitional period until the completion of the Car City project (south of the governorate), which spans an area exceeding (5.5) million square meters and includes a comprehensive system of services for the automotive sector.

It indicated that the organizational works in Al-Jawhara will be implemented according to municipal regulations and procedures, including the suspension of activities for workshops that do not have operating licenses or safety certificates, while continuing industrial activities and licensed workshops during a specified period until the approved usage is modified and granting them a grace period for evacuation and removal of existing violations according to the approved plan; including encroachments on public facilities, building setbacks, and violations of infrastructure, and notifying owners of damaged and abandoned vehicles in preparation for their transfer to vehicle shelter centers, as well as removing (hangars) and unauthorized constructions without licenses at the owners' expense. The municipality noted that formal warehouses will be notified to address visual distortions of buildings and fences, and to improve their facades according to the approved architectural identity for the axis, with their activities to be relocated to approved industrial areas after the reuse of the sites is implemented.

Jeddah Municipality clarified that the organizational works in Al-Jawhara neighborhood include enhancing the urban scene and addressing visual distortions along Prince Mohammed bin Salman axis, as well as several municipal areas in the governorate. This includes removing elements of visual distortion, regulating existing activities in accordance with regulatory requirements, and stopping unlicensed commercial activities.