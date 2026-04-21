Saudi diplomacy, with its qualifications and expertise, and its acceptance and reliability, has consistently sought ways to navigate the dangers facing the region. It plays a leading role in light of significant factors, proposing visions and adopting initiatives that can help ease tensions in the area and create a dialogue space that leans towards de-escalation and prioritizing national interests. This is in line with the wise policy of the Saudi leadership, which aspires to fulfill the aspirations and rights of peoples to live in safety and stability, away from all provocative rhetoric and illusory slogans that have cost Arabs many opportunities for peace.

The status of Saudi diplomacy is highly regarded worldwide due to its ability to influence Arab, Islamic, and international decisions, thanks to its credibility and commitment to the fundamental principles of international legitimacy, ethics, values, and humanitarian principles, as well as its focus on the interests of nations and human issues, regardless of color or belief. Undoubtedly, those observing the dynamics of Saudi diplomacy will notice the political rationality that the Kingdom has embraced throughout its history, believing in the importance of peace and coexistence, and striving with all its wisdom to avoid past mistakes and integrate countries under the umbrella of alliances and partnerships that elevate the level of development and the prosperity of peoples. This confirms that its policy is not dictated by current circumstances, but rather by solid, inherited, and renewed principles that have earned it the respect of the international community and enhanced the status of the Two Holy Mosques among all peoples, who hold a favorable view of Saudi diplomacy whenever the situation calls for it.