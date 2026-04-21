ما فتئت الدبلوماسية السعودية، بما تملك من مؤهلات وخبرات، وما لها من قبول وموثوقية، تتلمس المخارج من مخاطر تحيق بالإقليم، وتضطلع بدور ريادي في ظل مقومات وازنة، تقترح الرؤى وتتبنى المبادرات التي يمكن من خلالها تخفيف حدة التوتر في المنطقة، وخلق فضاء حواري يجنح نحو التهدئة وتغليب المصالح الوطنية، منتهجة في ذلك السياسة الحكيمة للقيادة السعودية الطامحة إلى تحقيق تطلعات الشعوب وحقوقها في حياة آمنة ومستقرة، بعيداً عن كل خطابات الاستفزاز، وشعارات الوهم التي أضاعت على العرب كثيراً من الفرص المتاحة للسلام.

وتظل مكانة الدبلوماسية السعودية محل تقدير العالم لما لها من قدرة على التأثير في القرارات العربية والإسلامية والدولية، بحكم مصداقيتها، وحرصها على الالتزام بالقواعد الأساسية للشرعية الدولية والأخلاق والقيم والمبادئ الإنسانية، واستلهامها مصالح الأمم وقضايا الإنسان أياً كان لونه ومعتقده.ولا ريب أن الراصد مكوكية الدبلوماسية السعودية يلحظ العقلانية السياسية، التي انتهجتها المملكة طوال تاريخها والمؤمنة بمكانة السلام والتعايش، والساعية بكل ما أوتيت من حكمة لتلافي أخطاء الماضي، ودمج الدول تحت مظلة التحالفات والشراكات التي ترتقي بمستوى التنمية ورخاء الشعوب، ما يؤكد أنها سياسة لا يحكمها الظرف الآنيّ، بل ثوابت راسخة متوارثة ومتجددة كسبت بها احترام الأسرة الدولية، وعززت بها مكانة بلاد الحرمين الشريفين، لدى الشعوب كافة، الذين يحسنون الظن في الدبلوماسية السعودية كلما حكّ البطان الزور.