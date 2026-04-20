اعتمدت وزارة التعليم افتتاح ثانويات جديدة للموهوبين في خمس مدن، مخصّصة لطلاب وطالبات الصف الأول الثانوي، لتنضم إلى المدارس التي افتُتحت العام الماضي في الرياض والمدينة المنورة والمنطقة الشرقية والقصيم وجدة.
وتبدأ الوزارة استقبال طلبات التسجيل للعام الدراسي 1448هـ في المدارس الجديدة بمكة المكرمة والأحساء وأبها وجازان وحائل، التي تُعد أول نموذج من نوعه عالمياً.
وتقدّم هذه المدارس مسارات تعليمية متقدمة في علوم الحاسب والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني والميكاترونيكس، ضمن نموذج يستهدف تنمية المواهب التقنية الوطنية.
كما يشمل النظام التعليمي ستة برامج رئيسية، أبرزها: البرنامج التقني المكثف، برنامج المنافسات العالمية، برنامج مهارات التفكير، البرنامج القيادي، البرنامج الترفيهي، والبرنامج الصيفي، إضافة إلى مسارات تطويرية وأنشطة تكميلية تسهم في بناء شخصية تقنية متكاملة.
The Ministry of Education has approved the opening of new high schools for gifted students in five cities, designated for first-year secondary students, to join the schools that were opened last year in Riyadh, Medina, the Eastern Province, Qassim, and Jeddah.
The ministry will begin accepting registration applications for the 1448 AH academic year in the new schools in Mecca, Al-Ahsa, Abha, Jazan, and Hail, which are considered the first of their kind globally.
These schools offer advanced educational pathways in computer science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and mechatronics, within a model aimed at developing national technical talents.
The educational system also includes six main programs, the most notable of which are: the intensive technical program, the global competitions program, the thinking skills program, the leadership program, the recreational program, and the summer program, in addition to developmental pathways and supplementary activities that contribute to building a comprehensive technical personality.