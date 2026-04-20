اعتمدت وزارة التعليم افتتاح ثانويات جديدة للموهوبين في خمس مدن، مخصّصة لطلاب وطالبات الصف الأول الثانوي، لتنضم إلى المدارس التي افتُتحت العام الماضي في الرياض والمدينة المنورة والمنطقة الشرقية والقصيم وجدة.

وتبدأ الوزارة استقبال طلبات التسجيل للعام الدراسي 1448هـ في المدارس الجديدة بمكة المكرمة والأحساء وأبها وجازان وحائل، التي تُعد أول نموذج من نوعه عالمياً.

وتقدّم هذه المدارس مسارات تعليمية متقدمة في علوم الحاسب والذكاء الاصطناعي والأمن السيبراني والميكاترونيكس، ضمن نموذج يستهدف تنمية المواهب التقنية الوطنية.

كما يشمل النظام التعليمي ستة برامج رئيسية، أبرزها: البرنامج التقني المكثف، برنامج المنافسات العالمية، برنامج مهارات التفكير، البرنامج القيادي، البرنامج الترفيهي، والبرنامج الصيفي، إضافة إلى مسارات تطويرية وأنشطة تكميلية تسهم في بناء شخصية تقنية متكاملة.