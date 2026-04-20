The Ministry of Education has approved the opening of new high schools for gifted students in five cities, designated for first-year secondary students, to join the schools that were opened last year in Riyadh, Medina, the Eastern Province, Qassim, and Jeddah.

The ministry will begin accepting registration applications for the 1448 AH academic year in the new schools in Mecca, Al-Ahsa, Abha, Jazan, and Hail, which are considered the first of their kind globally.

These schools offer advanced educational pathways in computer science, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and mechatronics, within a model aimed at developing national technical talents.

The educational system also includes six main programs, the most notable of which are: the intensive technical program, the global competitions program, the thinking skills program, the leadership program, the recreational program, and the summer program, in addition to developmental pathways and supplementary activities that contribute to building a comprehensive technical personality.