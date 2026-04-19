The emergency unit at Dallah Hospital in Al-Ahsa received a 32-year-old man who was involved in a traffic accident, arriving with severe injuries to the pelvic area that required urgent and immediate surgical intervention.

After conducting an initial assessment, tests including X-rays and computed tomography revealed a comminuted fracture of the left ilium extending to the acetabular roof, along with a central dislocation of the femoral head, in addition to a complex and comminuted fracture in the anterior and posterior columns of the left acetabulum, classifying the case as a severe and complex pelvic injury that necessitated highly skilled precise intervention.

Thanks to God and the readiness of the medical team and advanced capabilities, it was decided to proceed with urgent surgical intervention, where a major surgery was performed to stabilize the pelvic fractures and reconstruct the anatomical stability of the area, in a precise procedure considered one of the advanced high-complexity operations.

The operation at Dallah Hospital in Al-Ahsa was led by orthopedic and joint surgery consultant Dr. Ihab Al-Dasouqi, with the participation of orthopedic consultant Dr. Ahmed Zaidah, and supported by the anesthesia and nursing team, where the integration among team members contributed to the success of the surgical intervention according to the highest standards of precision and safety.

Following the operation, the patient was transferred to the inpatient unit for monitoring, where vital signs stabilized, and pain was effectively controlled. The surgical wound showed good healing without significant complications. The patient left the hospital in a generally stable condition, in an achievement that reflects the efficiency of the medical team and the quality of care provided, as well as the precise handling of acute and complex cases according to the highest therapeutic standards.

It is worth mentioning that Dallah Health receives over 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a selection of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.