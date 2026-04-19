استقبلت وحدة الطوارئ في مستشفى دلّه الأحساء شاباً يبلغ من العمر 32 عاماً، إثر تعرضه لحادثة سير، حيث وصل وهو يعاني من إصابات بالغة في منطقة الحوض استدعت تدخّل جراحي عاجل وفوري.
وبعد إجراء التقييم الأولي، أظهرت الفحوصات بما في ذلك الأشعة السينية والتصوير المقطعي المحوسب، وجود كسر متفتت في عظم الحرقفة الأيسر ممتد إلى سقف الحُق، مع خلع مركزي لرأس عظمة الفخذ، إضافة إلى كسر متفتت ومعقد في العمودين الأمامي والخلفي للحُق الأيسر، ما صنّف الحالة ضمن الإصابات الحوضية الشديدة والمعقدة التي تتطلب تدخل دقيق عالي المهارة.
وبفضل الله ثم جاهزية الفريق الطبي والإمكانات المتقدمة، تقرر التدخل الجراحي العاجل، حيث أُجريت عملية جراحية كبرى لتثبيت كسور الحوض وإعادة بناء الاستقرار التشريحي للمنطقة، في إجراء دقيق يُعد من العمليات المتقدمة عالية التعقيد.
وقد قاد العملية في مستشفى دله الأحساء استشاري جراحة العظام والمفاصل الدكتور إيهاب الدسوقي، بمشاركة استشاري جراحة العظام الدكتور أحمد زايدة، وبمساندة فريق التخدير والتمريض، حيث ساهم التكامل بين أفراد الفريق في إنجاح التدخل الجراحي وفق أعلى معايير الدقة والسلامة.
عقب العملية، نُقل المريض إلى وحدة التنويم لمتابعة حالته، حيث استقرت المؤشرات الحيوية، وتمت السيطرة على الألم بشكل فعّال، كما أظهر الجرح الجراحي التئام جيد دون مضاعفات تُذكر. وغادر المريض المستشفى وهو في حالة عامة مستقرة، في إنجاز يعكس كفاءة الفريق الطبي وجودة الرعاية المقدمة، ودقة التعامل مع الحالات الحادة والمعقدة وفق أعلى المعايير العلاجية.
يذكر بأن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من ٣.٨ مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
The emergency unit at Dallah Hospital in Al-Ahsa received a 32-year-old man who was involved in a traffic accident, arriving with severe injuries to the pelvic area that required urgent and immediate surgical intervention.
After conducting an initial assessment, tests including X-rays and computed tomography revealed a comminuted fracture of the left ilium extending to the acetabular roof, along with a central dislocation of the femoral head, in addition to a complex and comminuted fracture in the anterior and posterior columns of the left acetabulum, classifying the case as a severe and complex pelvic injury that necessitated highly skilled precise intervention.
Thanks to God and the readiness of the medical team and advanced capabilities, it was decided to proceed with urgent surgical intervention, where a major surgery was performed to stabilize the pelvic fractures and reconstruct the anatomical stability of the area, in a precise procedure considered one of the advanced high-complexity operations.
The operation at Dallah Hospital in Al-Ahsa was led by orthopedic and joint surgery consultant Dr. Ihab Al-Dasouqi, with the participation of orthopedic consultant Dr. Ahmed Zaidah, and supported by the anesthesia and nursing team, where the integration among team members contributed to the success of the surgical intervention according to the highest standards of precision and safety.
Following the operation, the patient was transferred to the inpatient unit for monitoring, where vital signs stabilized, and pain was effectively controlled. The surgical wound showed good healing without significant complications. The patient left the hospital in a generally stable condition, in an achievement that reflects the efficiency of the medical team and the quality of care provided, as well as the precise handling of acute and complex cases according to the highest therapeutic standards.
It is worth mentioning that Dallah Health receives over 3.8 million visits from patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a selection of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.