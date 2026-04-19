استقبلت وحدة الطوارئ في مستشفى دلّه الأحساء شاباً يبلغ من العمر 32 عاماً، إثر تعرضه لحادثة سير، حيث وصل وهو يعاني من إصابات بالغة في منطقة الحوض استدعت تدخّل جراحي عاجل وفوري.

وبعد إجراء التقييم الأولي، أظهرت الفحوصات بما في ذلك الأشعة السينية والتصوير المقطعي المحوسب، وجود كسر متفتت في عظم الحرقفة الأيسر ممتد إلى سقف الحُق، مع خلع مركزي لرأس عظمة الفخذ، إضافة إلى كسر متفتت ومعقد في العمودين الأمامي والخلفي للحُق الأيسر، ما صنّف الحالة ضمن الإصابات الحوضية الشديدة والمعقدة التي تتطلب تدخل دقيق عالي المهارة.

وبفضل الله ثم جاهزية الفريق الطبي والإمكانات المتقدمة، تقرر التدخل الجراحي العاجل، حيث أُجريت عملية جراحية كبرى لتثبيت كسور الحوض وإعادة بناء الاستقرار التشريحي للمنطقة، في إجراء دقيق يُعد من العمليات المتقدمة عالية التعقيد.

وقد قاد العملية في مستشفى دله الأحساء استشاري جراحة العظام والمفاصل الدكتور إيهاب الدسوقي، بمشاركة استشاري جراحة العظام الدكتور أحمد زايدة، وبمساندة فريق التخدير والتمريض، حيث ساهم التكامل بين أفراد الفريق في إنجاح التدخل الجراحي وفق أعلى معايير الدقة والسلامة.

عقب العملية، نُقل المريض إلى وحدة التنويم لمتابعة حالته، حيث استقرت المؤشرات الحيوية، وتمت السيطرة على الألم بشكل فعّال، كما أظهر الجرح الجراحي التئام جيد دون مضاعفات تُذكر. وغادر المريض المستشفى وهو في حالة عامة مستقرة، في إنجاز يعكس كفاءة الفريق الطبي وجودة الرعاية المقدمة، ودقة التعامل مع الحالات الحادة والمعقدة وفق أعلى المعايير العلاجية.

يذكر بأن دلّه الصحية تستقبل أكثر من ٣.٨ مليون زيارة من المراجعين سنوياً عبر شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.