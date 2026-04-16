التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في محافظة جدة، رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف.

وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض آفاق العلاقات الثنائية والوثيقة بين البلدين الشقيقين، وأوجه التعاون القائم، وفرص تطويره في مختلف المجالات.

وقد أشاد ولي العهد بالجهود التي يبذلها رئيس وزراء باكستان لتعزيز أوجه النمو في باكستان، وتطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين.

كما جرى بحث مستجدات الأحداث الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها مجريات الأوضاع في المنطقة والمستجدات المتعلقة بالمحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والتي تستضيفها جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والتأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية لإعادة الاستقرار إلى المنطقة، منوهًا في هذا السياق بجهود رئيس الوزراء والمشير عاصم منير قائد قوات الدفاع ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني.

حضر اللقاء وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان.

فيما حضر من الجانب الباكستاني، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية محمد إسحاق دار.