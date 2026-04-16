His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met in Jeddah with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, they reviewed the prospects of the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, the existing areas of cooperation, and opportunities for its development in various fields.

The Crown Prince praised the efforts made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to enhance growth in Pakistan and to develop the strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also discussed the latest developments in regional and international events, particularly the situation in the region and the updates related to the talks between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which are hosted by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability to the region, while noting in this context the efforts of the Prime Minister and General Asim Munir, Chief of Defence and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.

From the Pakistani side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar.