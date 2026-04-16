التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في محافظة جدة، رئيس الوزراء في جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف.
وجرى خلال اللقاء استعراض آفاق العلاقات الثنائية والوثيقة بين البلدين الشقيقين، وأوجه التعاون القائم، وفرص تطويره في مختلف المجالات.
وقد أشاد ولي العهد بالجهود التي يبذلها رئيس وزراء باكستان لتعزيز أوجه النمو في باكستان، وتطوير الشراكة الإستراتيجية بين البلدين.
كما جرى بحث مستجدات الأحداث الإقليمية والدولية، وفي مقدمتها مجريات الأوضاع في المنطقة والمستجدات المتعلقة بالمحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والتي تستضيفها جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية، والتأكيد على أهمية مواصلة الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية لإعادة الاستقرار إلى المنطقة، منوهًا في هذا السياق بجهود رئيس الوزراء والمشير عاصم منير قائد قوات الدفاع ورئيس أركان الجيش الباكستاني.
حضر اللقاء وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، ووزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، ووزير الدولة عضو مجلس الوزراء مستشار الأمن الوطني الدكتور مساعد بن محمد العيبان.
فيما حضر من الجانب الباكستاني، نائب رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية محمد إسحاق دار.
His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud met in Jeddah with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.
During the meeting, they reviewed the prospects of the strong bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, the existing areas of cooperation, and opportunities for its development in various fields.
The Crown Prince praised the efforts made by the Prime Minister of Pakistan to enhance growth in Pakistan and to develop the strategic partnership between the two countries.
They also discussed the latest developments in regional and international events, particularly the situation in the region and the updates related to the talks between the United States of America and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which are hosted by the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, emphasizing the importance of continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at restoring stability to the region, while noting in this context the efforts of the Prime Minister and General Asim Munir, Chief of Defence and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, and Minister of State, Member of the Council of Ministers, National Security Advisor Dr. Musaad bin Mohammed Al-Aiban.
From the Pakistani side, the meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ishaq Dar.