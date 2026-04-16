أكد سفير جمهورية أوزبكستان لدى المملكة نادرجان تورغونوف لـ«عكاظ»، بأن العلاقات بين البلدين تشهد في المرحلة الراهنة تطوراً نوعياً متسارعاً، يعكس مستوى التقارب الكبير في الرؤى الاقتصادية والإستراتيجية، خصوصاً في ظل مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 وما يقابلها من برامج إصلاح اقتصادي شاملة في أوزبكستان. وأضاف أن هذا التقارب لم يعد مجرد تعاون تقليدي، بل أصبح شراكة حقيقية تتوسع آفاقها عاماً بعد عام.

وأوضح سفير أوزبكستان، أن المنتدى الدولي الخامس للاستثمار في طشقند، المقرر عقده في يونيو 2026م، يمثل محطة محورية للمستثمرين السعوديين، لما يوفره من فرص نوعية ومساحة واسعة للتواصل مع صنّاع القرار والقطاع الخاص في أوزبكستان. وأشار إلى أن المملكة تُعد من أكثر الشركاء الدوليين نشاطاً في هذا الحدث، مع توقع مشاركة كبيرة من الشركات السعودية، استمراراً للزخم المتنامي في العلاقات الاقتصادية بين البلدين.

وبيّن السفير تورغونوف، أن الاستثمارات السعودية في أوزبكستان شهدت قفزة غير مسبوقة خلال السنوات الأخيرة، إذ ارتفع حجمها ليصل إلى نحو 26 مليار دولار، مع تطلع الجانبين إلى رفعها إلى 30 مليار دولار بحلول نهاية 2026. وتشمل هذه الاستثمارات مجالات حيوية مثل الطاقة المتجدّدة، والبنية التحتية، والخدمات اللوجستية، والمشاريع الخضراء، وهي قطاعات تُعد ركيزة أساسية في خطط التنمية الأوزبكية. وأكد السفير أن الشركات السعودية باتت تقدّم نموذجاً ناجحاً للشراكة الفاعلة، من خلال مشاريع نوعية، خصوصاً في قطاع الطاقة المتجدّدة، تسهم في دعم توجه أوزبكستان نحو بناء اقتصاد أخضر مستدام، وفي الوقت ذاته تعزز فرص الاستثمار طويل الأمد للمستثمر السعودي، بما يحقق منفعة مشتركة للطرفين.

وأضاف أن إطلاق المركز المالي الدولي في طشقند يمثل خطوة إستراتيجية مهمة تهدف إلى توفير بيئة استثمارية حديثة وآمنة، تعتمد على أُطر قانونية وتنظيمية متطورة، ما يعزز ثقة المستثمرين السعوديين ويدعم توسعهم في أسواق آسيا الوسطى، ويمنحهم منصة مالية متقدمة تتماشى مع المعايير العالمية. واختتم سفير أوزبكستان بالتأكيد على أن الشراكة مع المملكة تُعد ركيزة أساسية في التوجهات الاقتصادية لأوزبكستان، مشدّداً على أن المرحلة القادمة تحمل فرصاً واسعة وواعدة، ستسهم في تعزيز التعاون الثنائي وفتح آفاق جديدة للاستثمار والتنمية بين البلدين.