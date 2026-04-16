The Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Kingdom, Nadirjan Turgunov, confirmed to "Okaz" that the relations between the two countries are currently witnessing a rapidly evolving qualitative development, reflecting a significant level of convergence in economic and strategic visions, especially in light of the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the comprehensive economic reform programs in Uzbekistan. He added that this convergence is no longer just traditional cooperation, but has become a true partnership that expands its horizons year after year.

The Uzbek ambassador explained that the fifth international investment forum in Tashkent, scheduled to be held in June 2026, represents a pivotal station for Saudi investors, as it provides quality opportunities and a wide space for communication with decision-makers and the private sector in Uzbekistan. He pointed out that the Kingdom is one of the most active international partners in this event, with significant participation expected from Saudi companies, continuing the growing momentum in economic relations between the two countries.

Ambassador Turgunov indicated that Saudi investments in Uzbekistan have witnessed an unprecedented leap in recent years, with their volume rising to about 26 billion dollars, with both sides looking to increase it to 30 billion dollars by the end of 2026. These investments cover vital areas such as renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics services, and green projects, which are considered a fundamental pillar in Uzbekistan's development plans. The ambassador affirmed that Saudi companies have become a successful model for effective partnership, through quality projects, especially in the renewable energy sector, contributing to Uzbekistan's direction towards building a sustainable green economy, while simultaneously enhancing long-term investment opportunities for Saudi investors, achieving mutual benefits for both parties.

He added that the launch of the international financial center in Tashkent represents an important strategic step aimed at providing a modern and secure investment environment, based on advanced legal and regulatory frameworks, which enhances the confidence of Saudi investors and supports their expansion in Central Asian markets, providing them with an advanced financial platform that aligns with global standards. The Uzbek ambassador concluded by emphasizing that the partnership with the Kingdom is a fundamental pillar in Uzbekistan's economic directions, stressing that the upcoming phase holds wide and promising opportunities that will contribute to enhancing bilateral cooperation and opening new horizons for investment and development between the two countries.