The recent decisions by King Saud University to cancel certain majors and programs in its colleges, such as Arabic language, history, and geography, have sparked widespread debate on social media platforms, prompting the university to issue a clarifying and explanatory statement regarding its decisions yesterday.

The university, through its spokesperson Dr. Waad Aref, explained that it is working on updating admission pathways as part of the ongoing development of the academic system and expanding majors that align with labor market needs while focusing on various sciences required by future local and global trends, ensuring the university continues its pioneering role in community development and service based on its mission as one of the esteemed national universities.

The spokesperson stated in a post on the university's account on the (X) platform: The university confirms that students currently enrolled in programs not included in next year's admissions will continue their studies according to the approved curricula, ensuring their academic stability and the continuation of their educational journey without any impact. Dr. Waad Aref added: The university seizes this opportunity to reaffirm its full commitment to continue investing in faculty members and academic staff, maximizing the benefit from their expertise and capabilities to meet the requirements of the upcoming phase, and ensuring the continuity and provision of an attractive and stable educational and research environment that contributes to the transformation journey towards achieving global leadership. The statement from King Saud University indicated that the direct admission mechanism to colleges and majors for the upcoming academic year includes the continuation of the common first-year courses, and the university aims to focus on applied majors, create interdisciplinary programs, and expand graduate programs while supporting the research, development, and innovation system at the national level.