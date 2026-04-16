أثارت قرارات جامعة الملك سعود أخيراً، بإلغاء تخصصات وبرامج في كلياتها مثل اللغة العربية والتاريخ والجغرافيا، جدلاً واسعاً في منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، ما دفعها إلى إصدار بيان توضيحي وتفسيري لقراراتها، أمس.
وأوضحت الجامعة، عبر المتحدثة باسمها الدكتورة وعد عارف، أن الجامعة تعمل على تحديث مسارات القبول ضمن رحلة التطوير المستمر للمنظومة الأكاديمية والتوسع في التخصصات التي تتواءم مع احتياجات سوق العمل والتركيز على مختلف العلوم التي تتطلبها التوجهات المستقبلية المحلية والعالمية، مع ضمان استمرار الجامعة في دورها الريادي في تنمية وخدمة المجتمع انطلاقاً من رسالتها كإحدى الجامعات الوطنية العريقة.
وقالت المتحدثة في منشور على حساب الجامعة في منصة (X): الجامعة تؤكد أن الطلبة المقيّدين حالياً في البرامج غير المدرجة ضمن قبول العام القادم مستمرون في دراستهم وفق الخطط الدراسية المعتمدة، بما يضمن استقرارهم الأكاديمي واستكمال مسيرتهم التعليمية دون أي تأثر. وأضافت الدكتورة وعد عارف: تنتهز الجامعة هذه الفرصة لتجدّد التزامها الكامل بمواصلة الاستثمار في أعضاء هيئة التدريس والكوادر الأكاديمية، وتعظيم الاستفادة من خبراتهم وإمكاناتهم بما يخدم متطلبات المرحلة القادمة، وبما يضمن استمرارية وتوفير بيئة تعليمية وبحثية جاذبة ومستقرة تسهم في رحلة التحوّل للوصول للريادة العالمية. وأشار بيان جامعة الملك سعود إلى أن آلية القبول المباشر في الكليات والتخصصات للعام الدراسي القادم تتضمن بقاء مقررات السنة الأولى المشتركة، وتسعى الجامعة إلى التركيز على التخصصات التطبيقية واستحداث البرامج البينية والتوجه إلى البرامج متعددة التخصصات، والتوسع في برامج الدراسات العليا ودعم منظومة البحث والتطوير والابتكار على المستوى الوطني.
The recent decisions by King Saud University to cancel certain majors and programs in its colleges, such as Arabic language, history, and geography, have sparked widespread debate on social media platforms, prompting the university to issue a clarifying and explanatory statement regarding its decisions yesterday.
The university, through its spokesperson Dr. Waad Aref, explained that it is working on updating admission pathways as part of the ongoing development of the academic system and expanding majors that align with labor market needs while focusing on various sciences required by future local and global trends, ensuring the university continues its pioneering role in community development and service based on its mission as one of the esteemed national universities.
The spokesperson stated in a post on the university's account on the (X) platform: The university confirms that students currently enrolled in programs not included in next year's admissions will continue their studies according to the approved curricula, ensuring their academic stability and the continuation of their educational journey without any impact. Dr. Waad Aref added: The university seizes this opportunity to reaffirm its full commitment to continue investing in faculty members and academic staff, maximizing the benefit from their expertise and capabilities to meet the requirements of the upcoming phase, and ensuring the continuity and provision of an attractive and stable educational and research environment that contributes to the transformation journey towards achieving global leadership. The statement from King Saud University indicated that the direct admission mechanism to colleges and majors for the upcoming academic year includes the continuation of the common first-year courses, and the university aims to focus on applied majors, create interdisciplinary programs, and expand graduate programs while supporting the research, development, and innovation system at the national level.