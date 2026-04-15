أظهر الفنان عبدالقادر الهدهود رد فعل اتسم بالهدوء والمسؤولية عقب صدور القرار الرسمي بسحب الجنسية الكويتية منه، مفضلاً التعامل مع الموقف بأسلوب يعكس تقديره العميق للأنظمة والقوانين.

سمعاً وطاعة

وفي أول رد له عقب صدور القرار، نشر الهدهود عبر حسابه الشخصي على «إكس» رسالة مقتضبة تضمنت عبارة «سمعاً وطاعة»، وأرفقها بصورة لعلم الكويت، في إشارة واضحة إلى قبوله القرارات السيادية الصادرة عن الدولة التي شهدت نشأته ومسيرته الإبداعية.

تضامن النجوم

وتفاعل عدد كبير من نجوم الوسط الفني والإعلاميين مع موقف الهدهود، معبرين عن تضامنهم الإنساني وتقديرهم الكبير لشخصه ومكانته المهنية.

وحرص العديد من زملائه، من بينهم الفنان بدر الشعيبي، والإعلامي حمد قلم، وخالد المطيري، وطلال البحيري، وعلي نجم، على توجيه رسائل دعم تشيد بأخلاقه الرفيعة ومساهماته الفنية المميزة على مدار سنوات طويلة، مؤكدين أن القيمة الفنية والإنسانية التي يمثلها عبدالقادر الهدهود تظل ثابتة في قلوب محبيه وزملائه، مشيدين برقي تعامله مع الأزمة الحالية.

من جانبه، بادل الهدهود المتابعين والزملاء بكلمات الشكر والامتنان، مؤكداً في ردوده أن «كل أمر الله خير»، ومعرباً عن رضاه التام بما قسمه الله له، وهو ما لاقى استحساناً كبيراً من الجمهور الذي اعتبر موقفه نموذجاً للرقي والولاء للمكان الذي عاش فيه.

أب مصري

وعبدالقادر الهدهود ابن لأب مصري الجنسية وأم كويتية، وحصل على الجنسية الكويتية بناءً على هذا الأساس القانوني.

وبدأ مشواره الفني في 1999، وسجل حضوره الأول من خلال المشاركة في مسلسل «دروب الشك» إلى جانب النجم محمد المنصور، لينطلق بعدها في مسيرة فنية حافلة قدم خلالها الكثير للمكتبة الموسيقية في الكويت والخليج العربي، سواء كفنان أو كملحن ترك بصمة واضحة في العديد من الأعمال الناجحة.