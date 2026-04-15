The artist Abdulqader Al-Hadhoud showed a calm and responsible reaction following the official decision to revoke his Kuwaiti citizenship, preferring to handle the situation in a manner that reflects his deep appreciation for the systems and laws.

Hearing and Obedience

In his first response after the decision was announced, Al-Hadhoud published a brief message on his personal account on "X" that included the phrase "Hearing and obedience," accompanied by a picture of the Kuwaiti flag, in a clear indication of his acceptance of the sovereign decisions issued by the state where he grew up and built his creative journey.

Solidarity of Stars

A large number of stars from the artistic community and media interacted with Al-Hadhoud's situation, expressing their human solidarity and great appreciation for his personality and professional stature.

Many of his colleagues, including the artist Bader Al-Shuaibi, the media figure Hamad Qalam, Khalid Al-Mutairi, Talal Al-Bahiri, and Ali Najm, made sure to send messages of support praising his high morals and distinguished artistic contributions over many years, affirming that the artistic and human value represented by Abdulqader Al-Hadhoud remains steadfast in the hearts of his admirers and colleagues, commending his dignified handling of the current crisis.

For his part, Al-Hadhoud reciprocated the followers and colleagues with words of thanks and gratitude, affirming in his responses that "every matter from God is good," and expressing his complete satisfaction with what God has decreed for him, which received great approval from the audience who considered his stance a model of elegance and loyalty to the place where he lived.

Egyptian Father

Abdulqader Al-Hadhoud is the son of an Egyptian father and a Kuwaiti mother, and he obtained Kuwaiti citizenship based on this legal basis.

He began his artistic journey in 1999, making his first appearance by participating in the series "Droob Al-Shakk" alongside the star Mohammed Al-Mansour, and then launched into a rich artistic career during which he contributed significantly to the musical library in Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf, both as an artist and as a composer who left a clear mark on many successful works.