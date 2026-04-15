أظهر الفنان عبدالقادر الهدهود رد فعل اتسم بالهدوء والمسؤولية عقب صدور القرار الرسمي بسحب الجنسية الكويتية منه، مفضلاً التعامل مع الموقف بأسلوب يعكس تقديره العميق للأنظمة والقوانين.
سمعاً وطاعة
وفي أول رد له عقب صدور القرار، نشر الهدهود عبر حسابه الشخصي على «إكس» رسالة مقتضبة تضمنت عبارة «سمعاً وطاعة»، وأرفقها بصورة لعلم الكويت، في إشارة واضحة إلى قبوله القرارات السيادية الصادرة عن الدولة التي شهدت نشأته ومسيرته الإبداعية.
تضامن النجوم
وتفاعل عدد كبير من نجوم الوسط الفني والإعلاميين مع موقف الهدهود، معبرين عن تضامنهم الإنساني وتقديرهم الكبير لشخصه ومكانته المهنية.
وحرص العديد من زملائه، من بينهم الفنان بدر الشعيبي، والإعلامي حمد قلم، وخالد المطيري، وطلال البحيري، وعلي نجم، على توجيه رسائل دعم تشيد بأخلاقه الرفيعة ومساهماته الفنية المميزة على مدار سنوات طويلة، مؤكدين أن القيمة الفنية والإنسانية التي يمثلها عبدالقادر الهدهود تظل ثابتة في قلوب محبيه وزملائه، مشيدين برقي تعامله مع الأزمة الحالية.
من جانبه، بادل الهدهود المتابعين والزملاء بكلمات الشكر والامتنان، مؤكداً في ردوده أن «كل أمر الله خير»، ومعرباً عن رضاه التام بما قسمه الله له، وهو ما لاقى استحساناً كبيراً من الجمهور الذي اعتبر موقفه نموذجاً للرقي والولاء للمكان الذي عاش فيه.
أب مصري
وعبدالقادر الهدهود ابن لأب مصري الجنسية وأم كويتية، وحصل على الجنسية الكويتية بناءً على هذا الأساس القانوني.
وبدأ مشواره الفني في 1999، وسجل حضوره الأول من خلال المشاركة في مسلسل «دروب الشك» إلى جانب النجم محمد المنصور، لينطلق بعدها في مسيرة فنية حافلة قدم خلالها الكثير للمكتبة الموسيقية في الكويت والخليج العربي، سواء كفنان أو كملحن ترك بصمة واضحة في العديد من الأعمال الناجحة.
The artist Abdulqader Al-Hadhoud showed a calm and responsible reaction following the official decision to revoke his Kuwaiti citizenship, preferring to handle the situation in a manner that reflects his deep appreciation for the systems and laws.
Hearing and Obedience
In his first response after the decision was announced, Al-Hadhoud published a brief message on his personal account on "X" that included the phrase "Hearing and obedience," accompanied by a picture of the Kuwaiti flag, in a clear indication of his acceptance of the sovereign decisions issued by the state where he grew up and built his creative journey.
Solidarity of Stars
A large number of stars from the artistic community and media interacted with Al-Hadhoud's situation, expressing their human solidarity and great appreciation for his personality and professional stature.
Many of his colleagues, including the artist Bader Al-Shuaibi, the media figure Hamad Qalam, Khalid Al-Mutairi, Talal Al-Bahiri, and Ali Najm, made sure to send messages of support praising his high morals and distinguished artistic contributions over many years, affirming that the artistic and human value represented by Abdulqader Al-Hadhoud remains steadfast in the hearts of his admirers and colleagues, commending his dignified handling of the current crisis.
For his part, Al-Hadhoud reciprocated the followers and colleagues with words of thanks and gratitude, affirming in his responses that "every matter from God is good," and expressing his complete satisfaction with what God has decreed for him, which received great approval from the audience who considered his stance a model of elegance and loyalty to the place where he lived.
Egyptian Father
Abdulqader Al-Hadhoud is the son of an Egyptian father and a Kuwaiti mother, and he obtained Kuwaiti citizenship based on this legal basis.
He began his artistic journey in 1999, making his first appearance by participating in the series "Droob Al-Shakk" alongside the star Mohammed Al-Mansour, and then launched into a rich artistic career during which he contributed significantly to the musical library in Kuwait and the Arabian Gulf, both as an artist and as a composer who left a clear mark on many successful works.