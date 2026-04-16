The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid Al-Samaani, expressed his utmost gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, for his generous support of the judicial facility, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman, for his continuous support and follow-up in developing the judicial systems, on the occasion of the approval of the new enforcement system.

The Minister of Justice confirmed that the new enforcement system supports the system of specialized legislations previously announced by the Crown Prince, which includes the Personal Status Law, the Evidence Law, the Civil Transactions Law, and the Penal Law; all of which are overseen by the Crown Prince and aim to develop the legal environment and enhance its efficiency and quality, as well as to strengthen legal certainty and predictability of rulings.

The Minister Al-Samaani explained that the system enhances the efficient fulfillment of rights within clear judicial guarantees that preserve the rights of all parties, and is based on the principle of balanced responsibility between the creditor and the debtor; which contributes to establishing trust in the enforcement system and stabilizing transactions.

He indicated that the system includes a development in the enforcement tools and procedures, most notably enhancing mechanisms for disclosing and tracking assets, and organizing enforcement procedures in a clearer and more disciplined manner; which supports the swift enforcement of rights without compromising guarantees.

He pointed out that the system keeps pace with the digital transformation in judicial procedures by relying on electronic pathways and organizing the handling of executive bonds through approved platforms; which contributes to reducing disputes and facilitating procedures. The Minister of Justice concluded his statement by emphasizing that the new enforcement system is an extension of the journey to develop the judicial facility; enhancing its efficiency and solidifying the principles of prompt justice, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030.

"Okaz" reveals the features of enforcement... travel bans regulations

"Okaz" learned that the new enforcement system has approved a series of essential amendments aimed at accelerating the delivery of rights and enhancing the efficiency of the execution judiciary, in line with the digital transformation and improving the business environment. The system focused on separating the debtor's assets from his person, so that enforcement is limited to assets only without affecting the body, in a step that enhances justice and preserves fundamental rights.

The amendments included organizing executive bonds by requiring their electronic registration, in addition to setting a limitation period of 10 years for the executive bond, which contributes to stabilizing transactions and preventing the accumulation of claims. The system also introduced the concept of reverse execution, which allows the debtor to compel the other party to fulfill their obligations. In terms of procedures, the system established specific controls for travel bans, mandated the disclosure of assets with criminalization of concealing them or providing misleading information, in addition to allowing a grace period for the debtor to sell their assets in an organized manner. It also considered family aspects, especially regarding the child's interest in executing visitation rulings, as well as controls that preserve the rights of the execution applicant.

The system aims to enhance the efficiency of judicial enforcement, support the enforcement of contracts, promote preventive justice, and enable the delegation of some enforcement tasks to the private and non-profit sectors within clear regulatory frameworks.

Legal experts to "Okaz": The new enforcement system preserves rights

Legal experts and judicial specialists agreed that the new enforcement system is an important step that enhances the preservation and fulfillment of rights with high efficiency within clear judicial guarantees that protect the rights of all parties before the execution judiciary.

Lawyer Saad Misfer Al-Maliki stated that the judicial quality of the judicial sector and what has been achieved in terms of development and progress is a small part of the leadership's ambitions, noting that the Ministry of Justice has transitioned from a phase of creativity to innovation in judicial services, the latest of which is its efforts in developing the enforcement system, among which is achieving the principle of separating the debtor's assets from his person, meaning not affecting the debtor's freedom with punitive imprisonment.

A fair and transparent system

For his part, lawyer Ashraf Al-Saraj clarified that judicial quality is a strategic goal and a foundation for building a fair and transparent judicial system through providing distinguished judicial services to citizens and residents. He affirmed that the new enforcement system raises the efficiency of enforcement and sets controls that preserve the rights of the execution applicant. Lawyer Manal Al-Harithi stated that the development of judicial legislations and judicial systems in line with developments and utilizing the latest technologies and smart applications has contributed to improving and simplifying judicial procedures and enhancing their efficiency, which has achieved qualitative leaps through continuous innovation. She mentioned that the new enforcement system keeps pace with the digital transformation in judicial procedures by relying on electronic pathways.

Lawyer Nasreen Al-Ghamdi welcomed the announcement of the new enforcement system, which comes as a support to the system of specialized legislations, stating that the new system raises the efficiency of judicial enforcement and supports the enforcement of contracts and electronically registered bonds, which enhances preventive justice, and this is a step for which the Ministry of Justice deserves thanks for taking significant and successive steps to improve and develop the judicial environment, placing it among the advanced countries in judicial procedures.

Lawyer Hukm Al-Hakami stated that the new enforcement system includes the registration of orders and promissory notes through approved platforms to acquire executive status, and it nullifies the executive bond after a period of 10 years from its due date. The new system also clarified the approval of reverse execution as an option that allows the debtor to demand the execution of their right, in addition to establishing controls for travel bans with a clear time limit, as well as tightening oversight by requiring the debtor to disclose their assets and criminalizing concealment or deception.

Regulations that align with economic requirements

Lawyer Khalid Abu Rashid stated that the Ministry of Justice has achieved significant accomplishments in recent years through comprehensive updates to systems and regulations that align with the requirements of development and the economy. Additionally, there has been continuous development, improvement, and amendment of several systems and regulations, the latest of which is the new enforcement system, emphasizing that the judicial system has made remarkable and impressive leaps. The new enforcement system is an important step in a series of development, updating, and improvement.

Lawyer Nawal Al-Dosari stated that the Ministry of Justice has worked to enhance the efficiency of the judicial system through continuous development and automation of procedures, all aimed at achieving prompt justice and providing a reliable legal environment for investors, citizens, and residents.