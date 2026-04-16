رفع وزير العدل الدكتور وليد الصمعاني، بالغ الشكر والتقدير لخادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، على دعمه الكريم للمرفق العدلي، ولولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لتطوير الأنظمة العدلية، وذلك بمناسبة الموافقة على نظام التنفيذ الجديد.

وأكد وزير العدل، أن نظام التنفيذ الجديد يأتي مساندًا لمنظومة التشريعات المتخصصة التي سبق أن أعلن عنها ولي العهد، وتشمل نظام الأحوال الشخصية، ونظام الإثبات، ونظام المعاملات المدنية، ونظام العقوبات؛ التي يشرف عليها ولي العهد، وتهدف إلى تطوير البيئة القانونية ورفع كفاءتها وجودتها، وتعزيز اليقين القانوني والتنبؤ بالأحكام.

وأوضح‭ ‬الوزير‭ ‬الصمعاني،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬يعزز‭ ‬استيفاء‭ ‬الحقوق‭ ‬بكفاءة‭ ‬ضمن‭ ‬ضمانات‭ ‬قضائية‭ ‬واضحة‭ ‬تحفظ‭ ‬حقوق‭ ‬جميع‭ ‬الأطراف،‭ ‬ويقوم‭ ‬على‭ ‬مبدأ‭ ‬المسؤولية‭ ‬المتوازنة‭ ‬بين‭ ‬الدائن‭ ‬والمدين؛‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يسهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬ترسيخ‭ ‬الثقة‭ ‬في‭ ‬منظومة‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬واستقرار‭ ‬التعاملات‭.‬

وبيّن،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬يتضمن‭ ‬تطويرًا‭ ‬في‭ ‬الأدوات‭ ‬والإجراءات‭ ‬التنفيذية،‭ ‬أبرزها‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬آليات‭ ‬الإفصاح‭ ‬عن‭ ‬الأموال‭ ‬وتتبعها،‭ ‬وتنظيم‭ ‬إجراءات‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬بصورة‭ ‬أكثر‭ ‬وضوحًا‭ ‬وانضباطًا؛‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يدعم‭ ‬سرعة‭ ‬إنفاذ‭ ‬الحقوق‭ ‬دون‭ ‬الإخلال‭ ‬بالضمانات‭.‬

وأشار‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أن‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬يواكب‭ ‬التحول‭ ‬الرقمي‭ ‬في‭ ‬الإجراءات‭ ‬العدلية‭ ‬من‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬الاعتماد‭ ‬على‭ ‬المسارات‭ ‬الإلكترونية،‭ ‬وتنظيم‭ ‬التعامل‭ ‬مع‭ ‬السندات‭ ‬التنفيذية‭ ‬عبر‭ ‬المنصات‭ ‬المعتمدة؛‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يسهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬تقليل‭ ‬النزاعات‭ ‬وتيسير‭ ‬الإجراءات‭. ‬واختتم‭ ‬وزير‭ ‬العدل‭ ‬تصريحه،‭ ‬بالتأكيد‭ ‬على‭ ‬أن‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬يأتي‭ ‬امتدادًا‭ ‬لمسيرة‭ ‬تطوير‭ ‬المرفق‭ ‬العدلي؛‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يعزز‭ ‬كفاءته‭ ‬ويرسخ‭ ‬مبادئ‭ ‬العدالة‭ ‬الناجزة،‭ ‬تحقيقًا‭ ‬لمستهدفات‭ ‬رؤية‭ ‬2030‭.‬

«عكاظ» تكشف ملامح التنفيذ.. ضوابط منع من السفر

علمت‭ ‬اعكاظب،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬أقرّ‭ ‬جملة‭ ‬من‭ ‬التعديلات‭ ‬الجوهرية‭ ‬الهادفة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬تسريع‭ ‬إيصال‭ ‬الحقوق‭ ‬وتعزيز‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬قضاء‭ ‬التنفيذ،‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يواكب‭ ‬التحول‭ ‬الرقمي‭ ‬ويحسن‭ ‬بيئة‭ ‬الأعمال‭. ‬وركّز‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬على‭ ‬الفصل‭ ‬بين‭ ‬ذمة‭ ‬المدين‭ ‬وشخصه،‭ ‬بحيث‭ ‬يقتصر‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬على‭ ‬الأموال‭ ‬فقط‭ ‬دون‭ ‬المساس‭ ‬بالبدن،‭ ‬في‭ ‬خطوة‭ ‬تعزز‭ ‬العدالة‭ ‬وتحفظ‭ ‬الحقوق‭ ‬الأساسية‭.‬

وشملت‭ ‬التعديلات‭ ‬تنظيم‭ ‬السندات‭ ‬التنفيذية‭ ‬باشتراط‭ ‬تسجيلها‭ ‬إلكترونياً،‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬جانب‭ ‬تحديد‭ ‬مدة‭ ‬تقادم‭ ‬بـ10‭ ‬سنوات‭ ‬للسند‭ ‬التنفيذي،‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يسهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬استقرار‭ ‬المعاملات‭ ‬ومنع‭ ‬تراكم‭ ‬المطالبات‭. ‬كما‭ ‬استحدث‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬مفهوم‭ ‬االتنفيذ‭ ‬العكسيب،‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬يتيح‭ ‬للمدين‭ ‬إلزام‭ ‬الطرف‭ ‬الآخر‭ ‬بتنفيذ‭ ‬التزاماته‭. ‬وفي‭ ‬جانب‭ ‬الإجراءات،‭ ‬وضع‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬ضوابط‭ ‬محددة‭ ‬للمنع‭ ‬من‭ ‬السفر،‭ ‬وألزم‭ ‬بالإفصاح‭ ‬عن‭ ‬الأموال‭ ‬مع‭ ‬تجريم‭ ‬إخفائها‭ ‬أو‭ ‬تقديم‭ ‬معلومات‭ ‬مضللة،‭ ‬إضافة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬إتاحة‭ ‬مهلة‭ ‬للمدين‭ ‬لبيع‭ ‬أصوله‭ ‬بشكل‭ ‬منظم‭. ‬كما‭ ‬راعى‭ ‬الجوانب‭ ‬الأسرية،‭ ‬خصوصًا‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يتعلق‭ ‬بمصلحة‭ ‬الطفل‭ ‬في‭ ‬تنفيذ‭ ‬أحكام‭ ‬الزيارة،‭ ‬فضلًا‭ ‬عن‭ ‬ضوابط‭ ‬تحفظ‭ ‬حقوق‭ ‬طالب‭ ‬التنفيذ‭.‬

‭ ‬ويهدف‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬رفع‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬القضائي،‭ ‬دعم‭ ‬إنفاذ‭ ‬العقود،‭ ‬تعزيز‭ ‬العدالة‭ ‬الوقائية،‭ ‬وتمكين‭ ‬إسناد‭ ‬بعض‭ ‬أعمال‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬للقطاع‭ ‬الخاص‭ ‬وغير‭ ‬الربحي‭ ‬ضمن‭ ‬أطر‭ ‬نظامية‭ ‬واضحة‭ ‬

قانونيون لـ«عكاظ»: نظام التنفيذ الجديد يحفظ الحقوق

أجمع‭ ‬قانونيون‭ ‬ومختصون‭ ‬عدليون،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬يعد‭ ‬خطوة‭ ‬مهمة‭ ‬تعزز‭ ‬حفظ‭ ‬واستيفاء‭ ‬الحقوق‭ ‬بكفاءة‭ ‬عالية‭ ‬ضمن‭ ‬ضمانات‭ ‬قضائية‭ ‬واضحة‭ ‬تحفظ‭ ‬حقوق‭ ‬جميع‭ ‬الأطراف‭ ‬أمام‭ ‬قضاء‭ ‬التنفيذ‭.‬

وقال‭ ‬المحامي‭ ‬سعد‭ ‬مسفر‭ ‬المالكي،‭ ‬إن‭ ‬الجودة‭ ‬القضائية‭ ‬للقطاع‭ ‬العدلي‭ ‬وما‭ ‬تحقق‭ ‬من‭ ‬تطوير‭ ‬وتقدم‭ ‬جزء‭ ‬يسير‭ ‬من‭ ‬طموحات‭ ‬القيادة،‭ ‬ولفت‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬أن‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬العدل‭ ‬انتقلت‭ ‬من‭ ‬مرحلة‭ ‬الإبداع‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬الابتكار‭ ‬في‭ ‬الخدمات‭ ‬القضائية‭ ‬وآخرها‭ ‬جهودها‭ ‬في‭ ‬تطوير‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬من‭ ‬بينها‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يحقق‭ ‬مبدأ‭ ‬الفصل‭ ‬بين‭ ‬ذمة‭ ‬المدين‭ ‬وشخصه‭ ‬بمعنى‭ ‬عدم‭ ‬المساس‭ ‬بحرية‭ ‬المدين‭ ‬بعقوبات‭ ‬سالبة‭ ‬للحرية‭.‬

نظام عادل وشفاف

من‭ ‬جانبه،‭ ‬أوضح‭ ‬المحامي‭ ‬أشرف‭ ‬السراج،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬الجودة‭ ‬القضائية‭ ‬هدف‭ ‬إستراتيجي‭ ‬وأساس‭ ‬لبناء‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬قضائي‭ ‬عادل‭ ‬وشفاف‭ ‬من‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬تقديم‭ ‬خدمات‭ ‬قضائية‭ ‬متميزة‭ ‬للمواطنين‭ ‬والمقيمين‭. ‬وأكد،‭ ‬أن‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬يرفع‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬ويضع‭ ‬ضوابط‭ ‬تحفظ‭ ‬حقوق‭ ‬طالب‭ ‬التنفيذ‭. ‬وقالت‭ ‬المحامية‭ ‬منال‭ ‬الحارثي،‭ ‬إن‭ ‬تطوير‭ ‬التشريعات‭ ‬القضائية‭ ‬والأنظمة‭ ‬العدلية‭ ‬بما‭ ‬يتناسب‭ ‬مع‭ ‬التطورات‭ ‬والاستعانة‭ ‬بأحدث‭ ‬التقنيات‭ ‬والتطبيقات‭ ‬الذكية‭ ‬ساهم‭ ‬في‭ ‬تحسين‭ ‬وتبسيط‭ ‬الإجراءات‭ ‬القضائية‭ ‬ورفع‭ ‬كفاءتها،‭ ‬وهو‭ ‬ما‭ ‬حقق‭ ‬قفزات‭ ‬نوعية‭ ‬من‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬الابتكار‭ ‬المستمر‭. ‬وقالت،‭ ‬إن‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬يواكب‭ ‬التحول‭ ‬الرقمي‭ ‬في‭ ‬الإجراءات‭ ‬العدلية‭ ‬من‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬الاعتماد‭ ‬على‭ ‬المسارات‭ ‬الإلكترونية‭.‬

ورحبت‭ ‬المحامية‭ ‬نسرين‭ ‬الغامدي،‭ ‬بالإعلان‭ ‬عن‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬الذي‭ ‬يأتي‭ ‬مساندًا‭ ‬لمنظومة‭ ‬التشريعات‭ ‬المتخصصة،‭ ‬وقالت‭ ‬إن‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬يرفع‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬القضائي،‭ ‬ويدعم‭ ‬إنفاذ‭ ‬العقود‭ ‬والسندات‭ ‬الإلكترونية‭ ‬المسجلة‭ ‬رسميًا‭ ‬ما‭ ‬يعزز‭ ‬العدالة‭ ‬الوقائية،‭ ‬وهي‭ ‬خطوة‭ ‬تشكر‭ ‬عليها‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬العدل‭ ‬التي‭ ‬خطت‭ ‬خطوات‭ ‬كبيرة‭ ‬ومتلاحقة‭ ‬لتحسين‭ ‬وتطوير‭ ‬البيئة‭ ‬العدلية‭ ‬ما‭ ‬جعلها‭ ‬في‭ ‬مصاف‭ ‬الدول‭ ‬المتقدة‭ ‬في‭ ‬الإجراءات‭ ‬العدلية‭. ‬

وقال‭ ‬المحامي‭ ‬حكم‭ ‬الحكمي،‭ ‬إن‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬يتضمن‭ ‬تسجيل‭ ‬السندات‭ ‬لأمر‭ ‬والكمبيالات‭ ‬عبر‭ ‬المنصات‭ ‬المعتمدة‭ ‬لاكتساب‭ ‬الصفة‭ ‬التنفيذية،‭ ‬وأسقط‭ ‬السند‭ ‬التنفيذي‭ ‬بمضي‭ ‬مدة‭ ‬10‭ ‬سنوات‭ ‬من‭ ‬تاريخ‭ ‬استحقاقه‭. ‬كما‭ ‬أوضح‭ ‬النظام‭ ‬الجديد،‭ ‬إقرار‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬العكسي‭ ‬كخيار‭ ‬يتيح‭ ‬للمدين‭ ‬المطالبة‭ ‬بتنفيذ‭ ‬حقه،‭ ‬إضافة‭ ‬إلى‭ ‬وضع‭ ‬ضوابط‭ ‬للمنع‭ ‬من‭ ‬السفر‭ ‬مع‭ ‬تحديد‭ ‬مدة‭ ‬زمنية‭ ‬واضحة،‭ ‬فضلًا‭ ‬عن‭ ‬تشديد‭ ‬الرقابة،‭ ‬عبر‭ ‬إلزام‭ ‬المنفذ‭ ‬ضده‭ ‬بالكشف‭ ‬عن‭ ‬الأموال،‭ ‬وتجريم‭ ‬الإخفاء‭ ‬أو‭ ‬التضليل‭.‬

لوائح تتواءم مع متطلبات الاقتصاد

المحامي‭ ‬خالد‭ ‬أبو‭ ‬راشد،‭ ‬قال‭: ‬إن‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬العدل‭ ‬حققت‭ ‬في‭ ‬السنوات‭ ‬الأخيرة‭ ‬إنجازات‭ ‬كبيرة‭ ‬من‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬تحديثات‭ ‬شاملة‭ ‬للأنظمة‭ ‬واللوائح‭ ‬تتماشى‭ ‬مع‭ ‬متطلبات‭ ‬التنمية‭ ‬والاقتصاد،‭ ‬يضاف‭ ‬لذلك‭ ‬التطوير‭ ‬والتحسين‭ ‬والتعديل‭ ‬المستمر‭ ‬لعدد‭ ‬من‭ ‬الأنظمة‭ ‬واللوائح‭ ‬آخرها‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد،‭ ‬مشددًا‭ ‬على‭ ‬أن‭ ‬المنظومة‭ ‬العدلية‭ ‬حققت‭ ‬قفزات‭ ‬كبيرة‭ ‬ومذهلة‭. ‬وعد‭ ‬نظام‭ ‬التنفيذ‭ ‬الجديد‭ ‬خطوة‭ ‬مهمة‭ ‬ضمن‭ ‬سلسلة‭ ‬التطوير‭ ‬والتحديث‭ ‬والتحسين‭.‬

وقالت‭ ‬المحامية‭ ‬نوال‭ ‬الدوسري‭: ‬إن‭ ‬وزارة‭ ‬العدل‭ ‬عملت‭ ‬على‭ ‬رفع‭ ‬كفاءة‭ ‬المنظومة‭ ‬العدلية‭ ‬من‭ ‬خلال‭ ‬التطوير‭ ‬المتلاحق‭ ‬وأتمتة‭ ‬الإجراءات،‭ ‬كل‭ ‬ذلك‭ ‬بهدف‭ ‬تحقيق‭ ‬العدالة‭ ‬الناجزة‭ ‬وتوفير‭ ‬بيئة‭ ‬قانونية‭ ‬موثوقة‭ ‬للمستثمرين‭ ‬والمواطنين‭ ‬والمقيمين‭.‬