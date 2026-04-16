

In the presence of several federal and local ministers and members of the Australian Parliament, the Australian Muslim Union Center, located in Sydney, celebrated the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa.

At the beginning of the visit, welcoming speeches were delivered to the Secretary-General by both the President of the National Council of Imams, Sheikh Shadi Al-Suleiman, and the Grand Mufti of Australia, Sheikh Dr. Ibrahim Abu Mohammed, in addition to several speeches from members of Parliament and the government.

Sheikh Al-Issa then delivered a speech addressing several topics related to religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity, clarifying Islam's position on these matters, and reviewing the League's relevant programs around the world, based on its Islamic and humanitarian mission and goals, particularly programs that promote friendship and cooperation among nations and peoples through their commonalities for the sake of peace in our world and harmony in its communities.

Partnership of the League and International Organizations

Sheikh Al-Issa reviewed some of the League's partnerships with governmental and non-governmental institutions and organizations, foremost among them the United Nations, to implement several initiatives, including efforts to confront theories and slogans that predict conflict and clash between civilizations, which subsequently ignite the dangers of racism and hatred through their exclusionary and unjust methods, particularly regarding the rights of minorities. This undermines the concept of comprehensive citizenship and equality in rights and duties before the constitution and the law, whether in its legislative origins or in its practical methods.

Sheikh Al-Issa praised the distinctive Australian model in the cohesion of its societal diversity.

At the conclusion of the visit, the Australian Muslim Union Center hosted a luncheon in honor of the Secretary-General and the accompanying delegation from the League.