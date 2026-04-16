بحضور عدد من الوزراء الفيدراليين والمحليين وأعضاء البرلمان الأسترالي، احتفى مركز اتحاد مسلمي أستراليا، بمقرّه الرئيسي في مدينة سيدني، بالأمين العام لرابطة العالم الإسلامي رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد عبدالكريم العيسى.
وفي مستهلّ الزيارة، أُلقِيتْ كلماتٌ ترحيبيةٌ بالأمين العام، ألقاها كلٌّ من رئيس المجلس الوطني للأئمة الشيخ شادي السليمان، والمفتي العام لأستراليا الشيخ الدكتور إبراهيم أبومحمد، إضافةً إلى عدد من الكلمات لأعضاء البرلمان والحكومة.
ثم ألقى الشيخ العيسى، كلمةً تناول فيها عدداً من الموضوعات المتعلقة بالتنوع الديني والإثني والثقافي، وإيضاح موقف الإسلام منها، مستعرضاً برامج الرابطة ذات الصلة حول العالم، وذلك انطلاقاً من رسالتها وأهدافها الإسلامية والإنسانية، ولاسيما برامج تعزيز الصداقة والتعاون بين الأمم والشعوب عبر مشتركاتها من أجل سلام عالمنا ووئام مجتمعاته.
شراكة الرابطة والمنظمات الدولية
استعرض الشيخ العيسى، جانباً من شراكات الرابطة مع المؤسسات والمنظمات الدولية الحكومية وغير الحكومية، وعلى رأسها: منظمة الأمم المتحدة؛ وذلك لتنفيذ عدد من المبادرات، ومن ذلك جهود مُواجهة نظريات وشعارات حتمية الصراع والصِّدام بين الحضارات، ومن ثم اشتعال مخاطر العنصرية والكراهية بأساليبها الإقصائية والظالمة، لاسيما لحقوق الأقليات، وهو ما يعني النيل من مفهوم المواطنة الشاملة والمساواة في الحقوق والواجبات أمام الدستور والقانون، سواء في أصولها التشريعية أو في أساليبها التطبيقية.
ونوّه الشيخ العيسى، بالأُنموذَج الأسترالي المميّز في تماسك تنوعه المجتمعي.
وفي ختام الزيارة، أقامَ مركزُ اتحاد مسلمي أستراليا مأدبة غداء على شرف الأمين العام، ووفد الرابطة المرافق.
In the presence of several federal and local ministers and members of the Australian Parliament, the Australian Muslim Union Center, located in Sydney, celebrated the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League and President of the Association of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa.
At the beginning of the visit, welcoming speeches were delivered to the Secretary-General by both the President of the National Council of Imams, Sheikh Shadi Al-Suleiman, and the Grand Mufti of Australia, Sheikh Dr. Ibrahim Abu Mohammed, in addition to several speeches from members of Parliament and the government.
Sheikh Al-Issa then delivered a speech addressing several topics related to religious, ethnic, and cultural diversity, clarifying Islam's position on these matters, and reviewing the League's relevant programs around the world, based on its Islamic and humanitarian mission and goals, particularly programs that promote friendship and cooperation among nations and peoples through their commonalities for the sake of peace in our world and harmony in its communities.
Partnership of the League and International Organizations
Sheikh Al-Issa reviewed some of the League's partnerships with governmental and non-governmental institutions and organizations, foremost among them the United Nations, to implement several initiatives, including efforts to confront theories and slogans that predict conflict and clash between civilizations, which subsequently ignite the dangers of racism and hatred through their exclusionary and unjust methods, particularly regarding the rights of minorities. This undermines the concept of comprehensive citizenship and equality in rights and duties before the constitution and the law, whether in its legislative origins or in its practical methods.
Sheikh Al-Issa praised the distinctive Australian model in the cohesion of its societal diversity.
At the conclusion of the visit, the Australian Muslim Union Center hosted a luncheon in honor of the Secretary-General and the accompanying delegation from the League.