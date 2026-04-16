«جائزة الفيصل» تكرّم العقول المؤثرة وتحتفي باكتشافات السمنة وعبقرية الرياضيات وخدمة الإسلام

On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of the Riyadh Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, sponsored the ceremony honoring the winners of the King Faisal Prize in its 48th session for the year 2026, last night (Wednesday), at the Prince Sultan Grand Hall in the Faisaliah Hotel.

Upon his arrival at the ceremony venue, he was received by the Chairman of the Board of the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, Prince Turki bin Faisal bin Abdulaziz, the Secretary-General of the King Faisal Foundation, Prince Bandar bin Saud bin Khalid, and a number of princes and officials.

In a scientific and cultural scene that reflects the Kingdom's status as a hub of knowledge and global recognition, the prize honored a select group of scholars and thinkers in appreciation of their significant contributions to serving humanity.

Medicine.. A Discovery That Changed the Course of Obesity and Diabetes Treatment

This year's Medicine Prize, titled "Influential Discoveries in Obesity Treatments," was awarded to Professor Svetlana Moiseyov from Rockefeller University in the United States, after her contribution to the discovery of the biologically active glucagon-like peptide (GLP-1).

Her research revealed the role of this hormone as a key element linked to receptors in the pancreas, heart, and brain, enhancing insulin secretion with high efficiency. These discoveries have opened the door to a new generation of modern treatments for diabetes and obesity, in a transformation described by specialists as one of the most significant medical turning points in recent decades.

Science.. Mathematics Redefining Complex Equations

In the field of science, the prize went to Professor Carlos Kenig from the University of Chicago, in recognition of his profound contributions to mathematical analysis, particularly in understanding nonlinear partial differential equations.

His work has contributed to the development of mathematical tools that have become foundational in many scientific applications, ranging from fluid mechanics to fiber optics, and extending to medical imaging technologies, thus opening new horizons for scientific research and technical applications.

Service to Islam.. Charity Work and Science Meet

In the Service to Islam Prize, the honor was shared equally between the Chairman of the Board of Al-Fawzan Company, Sheikh Abdul Latif Al-Fawzan, and Al-Azhar University Professor Dr. Muhammad Abu Musa.

Al-Fawzan stood out through his advanced methodology in charitable work, supporting qualitative developmental initiatives and establishing the "Ajwad Endowment" as a community arm for humanitarian initiatives.

Meanwhile, Abu Musa was honored for his rich scientific contributions, having authored more than 30 books on Arabic rhetoric, and his efforts in highlighting the miraculous nature of the Holy Quran, in addition to his role in reinforcing cultural identity through hundreds of scientific councils at Al-Azhar.

Islamic Studies.. Documenting Trade Routes from Text to Field

In the field of Islamic studies, titled "Trade Routes in the Islamic World," the prize was shared by Dr. Abdul Hamid Hamuda and Dr. Muhammad Hussein.

Hamuda presented comprehensive scientific works that addressed land and maritime trade networks across various regions of the Islamic world, while Muhammad Hussein's research was distinguished by combining precise field study and geographical documentation using (GPS) technology, with a scientific reading that links Quranic texts to the geographical reality, particularly in documenting the route of the Meccan trade.

Arabic Language and Literature.. Cultural Bridges to French

The Arabic Language and Literature Prize went to Professor Pierre Larcher from Aix-Marseille University, in recognition of his efforts in conveying Arabic literature to the French reader with a creative vision and a solid scientific methodology.

His project was characterized by the translation of the Mu'allaqat and the study of pre-Islamic poetry in a style that combines academic precision and cultural adaptation, contributing to presenting a deeper image of Arabic literature in the European space.