نيابةً عن خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، رعى نائب أمير منطقة الرياض الأمير محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن عبدالعزيز، مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، حفل تكريم الفائزين بجائزة الملك فيصل في دورتها الـ48 لعام 2026، في قاعة الأمير سلطان الكبرى بفندق الفيصلية.

وكان في استقباله لدى وصوله مقر الحفل، رئيس مجلس إدارة مركز الملك فيصل للبحوث والدراسات الإسلامية الأمير تركي بن فيصل بن عبدالعزيز، والأمين العام لمؤسسة الملك فيصل الخيرية الأمير بندر بن سعود بن خالد، وعدد من الأمراء والمسؤولين.

في مشهد علمي وثقافي يعكس مكانة المملكة كحاضنة للمعرفة والتكريم العالمي، توّجت الجائزة نخبة من العلماء والمفكرين، تقديراً لإسهاماتهم النوعية في خدمة الإنسانية.

«جائزة الفيصل» تكرّم العقول المؤثرة وتحتفي باكتشافات السمنة وعبقرية الرياضيات وخدمة الإسلام

الطب.. اكتشاف غيّر مسار علاج السمنة والسكري

تصدّرت جائزة الطب لهذا العام، التي حملت عنوان «الاكتشافات المؤثرة في علاجات السمنة»، إنجازات البروفيسورة سفيتلانا مويسوف من جامعة روكفلر الأمريكية، بعد أن أسهمت في اكتشاف ببتيد شبيه الغلوكاغون (GLP-1) النشط بيولوجياً.

وكشفت أبحاثها عن دور هذا الهرمون بوصفه عنصراً محورياً يرتبط بمستقبلات في البنكرياس والقلب والدماغ، معزّزاً إفراز الإنسولين بكفاءة عالية. وأسهمت هذه الاكتشافات في فتح الباب أمام جيل جديد من العلاجات الحديثة لمرضى السكري والسمنة، في تحول وصفه مختصون بأنه من أبرز المنعطفات الطبية في العقود الأخيرة.

العلوم.. رياضيات تعيد تعريف المعادلات المعقّدة

وفي فرع العلوم، ذهبت الجائزة إلى البروفيسور كارلوس كينيج من جامعة شيكاغو، تقديراً لإسهاماته العميقة في التحليل الرياضي، خصوصاً في فهم المعادلات التفاضلية الجزئية غير الخطية.

وأسهمت أعماله في تطوير أدوات رياضية أصبحت اليوم ركيزة في العديد من التطبيقات العلمية، بدءاً من ميكانيكا الموائع، مروراً بالألياف الضوئية، ووصولاً إلى تقنيات التصوير الطبي، ما فتح آفاقاً جديدة أمام البحث العلمي والتطبيقات التقنية.

«جائزة الفيصل» تكرّم العقول المؤثرة وتحتفي باكتشافات السمنة وعبقرية الرياضيات وخدمة الإسلام

خدمة الإسلام.. العمل الخيري والعلم يلتقيان

وفي جائزة خدمة الإسلام، جاء التكريم مناصفة بين رئيس مجلس إدارة شركة الفوزان الشيخ عبداللطيف الفوزان، وأستاذ جامعة الأزهر الدكتور محمد أبو موسى.

وبرز الفوزان من خلال منهجيته المتقدمة في العمل الخيري، عبر دعم المبادرات التنموية النوعية وتأسيس «وقف أجواد» كذراع مجتمعية للمبادرات الإنسانية.

فيما كُرّم أبو موسى لإسهاماته العلمية الثرية، عبر تأليف أكثر من 30 كتاباً في البلاغة العربية، وجهوده في إبراز إعجاز القرآن الكريم، إضافة إلى دوره في ترسيخ الهوية الثقافية من خلال مئات المجالس العلمية في الأزهر.

«جائزة الفيصل» تكرّم العقول المؤثرة وتحتفي باكتشافات السمنة وعبقرية الرياضيات وخدمة الإسلام

الدراسات الإسلامية.. توثيق طرق التجارة من النص إلى الميدان

وفي فرع الدراسات الإسلامية، الذي حمل عنوان «طرق التجارة في العالم الإسلامي»، تقاسم الجائزة كل من الدكتور عبدالحميد حمودة، والدكتور محمد حسين.

وقدّم حمودة أعمالاً علمية شاملة تناولت شبكات التجارة البرية والبحرية عبر مناطق متعددة من العالم الإسلامي، فيما تميزت أبحاث محمد حسين بالجمع بين الدراسة الميدانية الدقيقة والتوثيق الجغرافي باستخدام تقنيات (GPS)، مع قراءة علمية تربط النصوص القرآنية بالواقع الجغرافي، خصوصاً في توثيق طريق الإيلاف المكي.

اللغة العربية والأدب.. جسور ثقافية نحو الفرنسية

أما جائزة اللغة العربية والأدب، فذهبت إلى البروفيسور بيير لارشيه من جامعة إيكس - مارسيليا، تقديراً لجهوده في نقل الأدب العربي إلى القارئ الفرنسي برؤية إبداعية ومنهج علمي رصين.

وتميّز مشروعه بترجمة المعلقات ودراسة الشعر الجاهلي بأسلوب يجمع بين الدقة الأكاديمية والمواءمة الثقافية، ما أسهم في تقديم صورة أكثر عمقاً للأدب العربي في الفضاء الأوروبي.