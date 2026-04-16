التقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، رئيس وزراء جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية محمد شهباز شريف.


وكان رئيس وزراء باكستان قد وصل إلى جدة، واستقبله نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل. وكان في استقبال شريف كذلك سفير السعودية لدى باكستان نواف المالكي، ونائب أمين جدة علي القرني، وسفير باكستان لدى المملكة أحمد فاروق، ومدير شرطة منطقة مكة المكرمة اللواء صالح الجابري، ومدير المراسم الملكية بمنطقة مكة المكرمة أحمد عبدالله بن ظافر.


من جهته، ذكر مكتب رئيس الوزراء الباكستاني، في منشور على «إكس»، أن من المقرر أن يعقد شريف اجتماعات في المملكة لمناقشة تعميق الشراكة بين البلدين ومستجدات الأوضاع الإقليمية.