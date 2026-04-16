The Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, met yesterday evening (Wednesday) with the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif.



The Prime Minister of Pakistan arrived in Jeddah, where he was received by the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal. Sharif was also welcomed by the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf Al-Maliki, the Deputy Secretary of Jeddah, Ali Al-Qarni, the Pakistani Ambassador to the Kingdom, Ahmed Farooq, the Director of Police for the Makkah Region, Major General Saleh Al-Jabri, and the Director of Royal Protocol in the Makkah Region, Ahmed Abdullah bin Dhafar.



For his part, the office of the Pakistani Prime Minister mentioned in a post on "X" that Sharif is scheduled to hold meetings in the Kingdom to discuss deepening the partnership between the two countries and the latest developments in regional situations.