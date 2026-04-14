دشّن المستشار بالديوان الملكي المشرف العام على مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية الدكتور عبدالله الربيعة، في مقر المركز بالرياض، البرنامج السعودي التطوعي الافتراضي في سورية، عبر الاتصال المرئي، وأكد أن إطلاق البرنامج يأتي امتداداً لنهج العمل المؤسسي الذي يتبناه المركز، والذي نفّذ أكثر من 1,300 برنامج تطوعي بدعم وتوجيه من خادم الحرمين، وولي العهد. وأوضح، أن المرحلة الأولى من البرنامج تركز على تلبية جزء من احتياجات الأشقاء في سورية، من خلال 53 مشروعاً تطوعياً، وأشار إلى أن البرنامج يهدف إلى تعزيز التمكين المعرفي المستدام وربط الخبرات السعودية بالمؤسسات السورية، تمهيداً لتوسيع نطاقه مستقبلاً ليشمل قطاعات ودولاً أخرى. كما عبّر عن شكره للقيادة السعودية والجهات السورية على التسهيلات التي أسهمت في تمكين الفرق التطوعية من أداء مهامها.

من جانبه، أعرب وزير الصحة السوري الدكتور مصعب نزال العلي عن تقديره لإطلاق البرنامج، مؤكداً أهميته في تطوير مهارات الكوادر الصحية، خصوصاً في تخصصات العناية المشددة والعمليات وحديثي الولادة والحروق وغيرها. وأوضح، أن البرنامج سيمتد ليشمل مجالات التعليم العالي والتربية والطوارئ والكوارث، بما يعزز بناء الإنسان السوري على أسس علمية قوية.

كما قدّم الوزير السوري شكره للمملكة ومركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة على الدعم المستمر للشعب السوري، مشدداً على أن العمل الإغاثي حين يُدار برؤية واضحة يحقق أثراً أكبر واستدامة أعلى.