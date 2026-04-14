The advisor at the Royal Court and General Supervisor of the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, inaugurated the virtual Saudi volunteer program in Syria at the center's headquarters in Riyadh via video conference. He confirmed that the launch of the program is an extension of the institutional work approach adopted by the center, which has implemented over 1,300 volunteer programs with the support and guidance of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Crown Prince. He explained that the first phase of the program focuses on meeting part of the needs of our brothers in Syria through 53 volunteer projects. He noted that the program aims to enhance sustainable knowledge empowerment and connect Saudi expertise with Syrian institutions, paving the way for its future expansion to include other sectors and countries. He also expressed his gratitude to the Saudi leadership and Syrian authorities for the facilitation that enabled the volunteer teams to perform their tasks.

For his part, the Syrian Minister of Health, Dr. Musab Nazzal Al-Ali, expressed his appreciation for the launch of the program, emphasizing its importance in developing the skills of health personnel, especially in the fields of intensive care, surgery, neonatology, burns, and others. He clarified that the program will extend to include areas of higher education, education, emergencies, and disasters, thereby enhancing the development of the Syrian individual on strong scientific foundations.

The Syrian minister also thanked the Kingdom and the King Salman Center for Relief for their continuous support to the Syrian people, stressing that when humanitarian work is managed with a clear vision, it achieves a greater impact and higher sustainability.