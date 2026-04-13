The Minister of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdul Latif bin Abdul Aziz Al Sheikh, has instructed the imams and muezzins of mosques where funerals are prayed upon to not precede the imam in praying for the deceased; and to remind the worshippers to be keen on following the Sunnah and praying in congregation in the prescribed manner. Minister Al Sheikh emphasized the necessity of assigning security guards in mosques to prevent violations that contradict the Sunnah.

The Ministry of Islamic Affairs has observed in mosques where funerals are prayed upon, that individuals have taken the initiative to pray for the deceased immediately after preparing them, without waiting to pray with the regular imam in congregation, and that some relatives of the deceased have advanced to pray in the presence of the imam; stressing that this act has its dangers, including the confusion and disturbance caused by some of them, leading to complaints from some relatives of the deceased and those in charge of washing the dead, in addition to disrupting those responsible for washing the deceased and their repeated exits from mosques after the call to prayer, including on Fridays, with the intention of catching funerals in other mosques to pray for them, thinking that they are multiplying their rewards. The ministry considered all of this as violations that are prohibited by law, as those who advance to pray for the deceased do not have the authority to do so.

Following the Mosques

It pointed out that the Permanent Committee for Scientific Research and Ifta issued a fatwa stating that "it is not permissible to pray for the deceased until they are washed and shrouded, and are in a pure place, and one should be keen to pray for them with the congregation, behind their imam in the mosque, as it is not the practice of the righteous predecessors to follow the mosques where funerals are prayed upon and to pray for them before the imam's prayer."

The ministry cited the hadith of Anas bin Malik - may Allah be pleased with him - that the Messenger of Allah - peace be upon him - said: "Three people's prayers are not accepted, nor do they ascend to the heavens, nor do they pass over their heads, among them is a man who leads a people while they dislike him, and a man who prays for a deceased without being appointed." It added in a circular sent to preachers, imams, and scholars, the dislike of a man praying for a deceased without the permission of the guardian to pray for them; and since the authority belongs to the regular imam, it is not permissible to infringe upon his authority.