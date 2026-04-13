تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفيّاً، اليوم، من وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية عباس عراقجي.

وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث المستجدات في أعقاب مفاوضات السلام بين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتبادل وجهات النظر حيالها.