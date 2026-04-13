تلقّى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، اتصالاً هاتفيّاً، اليوم، من وزير خارجية الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية عباس عراقجي.
وجرى خلال الاتصال، بحث المستجدات في أعقاب مفاوضات السلام بين الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، وتبادل وجهات النظر حيالها.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received a phone call today from the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Abbas Araghchi.
During the call, they discussed the developments following the peace negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, and exchanged views on the matter.