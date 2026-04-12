حدّثت وزارة الموارد البشرية متطلبات الالتزام بتوثيق عقود العمل عبر منصة «قوى» برفع نسبة الالتزام المستهدفة إلى 85% ابتداءً من 30 أبريل 2026، على أن تستكمل المرحلة الثانية برفع النسبة إلى 90% بنهاية 30 يونيو 2026.
وأوضحت أن نسبة الالتزام تُحتسب مباشرة من خلال مقارنة عدد العقود الموثقة بإجمالي عقود العاملين لدى المنشأة، ما يتيح للمنشآت متابعة أدائها بدقة ووضوح، وحثت الوزارة جميع المنشآت إلى البدء في مراجعة عقود العمل غير الموثقة واستكمال إجراءات التوثيق عبر منصة «قوى»؛ لضمان تحقيق النسبة المطلوبة وتفادي أي صعوبات قد تؤثر في الاستفادة من الخدمات المرتبطة بمؤشرات الالتزام.
يُشار إلى أن الخطوة تهدف لتعزيز امتثال منشآت القطاع الخاص ورفع جودة العلاقة التعاقدية، ويُعد توثيق عقود العمل ركيزة أساسية لضمان الحقوق والواجبات ورفع مستوى الشفافية في بيئة العمل.
The Ministry of Human Resources has updated the requirements for compliance with the documentation of employment contracts through the "Qiwa" platform by raising the targeted compliance rate to 85% starting from April 30, 2026, with the second phase aiming to raise the rate to 90% by the end of June 30, 2026.
It clarified that the compliance rate is calculated directly by comparing the number of documented contracts with the total number of employees' contracts within the establishment, allowing establishments to monitor their performance accurately and clearly. The ministry urged all establishments to begin reviewing undocumented employment contracts and complete the documentation procedures through the "Qiwa" platform to ensure the required rate is achieved and to avoid any difficulties that may affect the benefits from services linked to compliance indicators.
It is noted that this step aims to enhance the compliance of private sector establishments and improve the quality of contractual relationships. Documenting employment contracts is a fundamental pillar to ensure rights and obligations and to raise the level of transparency in the work environment.