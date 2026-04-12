حدّثت وزارة الموارد البشرية متطلبات الالتزام بتوثيق عقود العمل عبر منصة «قوى» برفع نسبة الالتزام المستهدفة إلى 85% ابتداءً من 30 أبريل 2026، على أن تستكمل المرحلة الثانية برفع النسبة إلى 90% بنهاية 30 يونيو 2026.

وأوضحت أن نسبة الالتزام تُحتسب مباشرة من خلال مقارنة عدد العقود الموثقة بإجمالي عقود العاملين لدى المنشأة، ما يتيح للمنشآت متابعة أدائها بدقة ووضوح، وحثت الوزارة جميع المنشآت إلى البدء في مراجعة عقود العمل غير الموثقة واستكمال إجراءات التوثيق عبر منصة «قوى»؛ لضمان تحقيق النسبة المطلوبة وتفادي أي صعوبات قد تؤثر في الاستفادة من الخدمات المرتبطة بمؤشرات الالتزام.

يُشار إلى أن الخطوة تهدف لتعزيز امتثال منشآت القطاع الخاص ورفع جودة العلاقة التعاقدية، ويُعد توثيق عقود العمل ركيزة أساسية لضمان الحقوق والواجبات ورفع مستوى الشفافية في بيئة العمل.