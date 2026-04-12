The Ministry of Human Resources has updated the requirements for compliance with the documentation of employment contracts through the "Qiwa" platform by raising the targeted compliance rate to 85% starting from April 30, 2026, with the second phase aiming to raise the rate to 90% by the end of June 30, 2026.

It clarified that the compliance rate is calculated directly by comparing the number of documented contracts with the total number of employees' contracts within the establishment, allowing establishments to monitor their performance accurately and clearly. The ministry urged all establishments to begin reviewing undocumented employment contracts and complete the documentation procedures through the "Qiwa" platform to ensure the required rate is achieved and to avoid any difficulties that may affect the benefits from services linked to compliance indicators.

It is noted that this step aims to enhance the compliance of private sector establishments and improve the quality of contractual relationships. Documenting employment contracts is a fundamental pillar to ensure rights and obligations and to raise the level of transparency in the work environment.