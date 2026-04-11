The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah will launch the second phase of registration for domestic pilgrims wishing to perform the Hajj rituals this year, starting on the first Saturday of Dhul-Qi'dah, for those who have previously performed Hajj in the last five years, through the electronic application "Nusk," provided that there are available seats.

The ministry has opened registration for eligible citizens and residents since the 6th of Ramadan last month for those who have not performed Hajj in the last five years, with the condition that the applicant is at least 15 years old, while adhering to the approved health requirements.

The Ministry of Hajj has stipulated that residents must have valid residency, and confirmed that priority for registration will be given to those who have not previously performed the obligation. If seats are available, booking will be opened for the eligible, and contracting will be exclusively through licensed companies listed in the "Nusk" application. Registration must be done by the pilgrim themselves by creating an account, completing the information, verifying eligibility, then selecting a package and paying the fees through the Sadad system to issue the permit.