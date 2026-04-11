سجّلت المنافذ الجمركية البرية والبحرية والجوية 900 حالة ضبط للممنوعات، شملت 133 صنفاً من المواد المخدرة، مثل: الحشيش، والكوكايين، والهيروين، والشبو، وحبوب الكبتاجون وغيرها، إضافةً إلى 291 من المواد المحظورة.
كما شهدت المنافذ الجمركية إحباط 1,975 من التبغ ومشتقاته، إلى جانب 28 صنفاً من المبالغ المالية، و3 أصناف من الأسلحة ومستلزماتها.
وأكدت هيئة الجمارك أنها ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة؛ تحقيقاً لأمن المجتمع وحمايته، بالتعاون والتنسيق المتواصل مع جميع شركائها من الجهات ذات العلاقة.
ودعت الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني، من خلال التواصل معها؛ إذ تقوم الهيئة باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد بسرية تامة مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.
The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 900 seizures of prohibited items, including 133 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 291 prohibited materials.
Customs ports also thwarted 1,975 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 28 types of cash amounts, and 3 types of weapons and their accessories.
The Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom; achieving community security and protection, in continuous cooperation and coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.
It urged everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by communicating with it; as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information in the report is accurate.