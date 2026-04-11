The land, sea, and air customs ports recorded 900 seizures of prohibited items, including 133 types of narcotic substances, such as: hashish, cocaine, heroin, shabu, Captagon pills, and others, in addition to 291 prohibited materials.

Customs ports also thwarted 1,975 tobacco and its derivatives, along with 28 types of cash amounts, and 3 types of weapons and their accessories.



The Customs Authority confirmed that it is continuing to tighten customs control over the imports and exports of the Kingdom; achieving community security and protection, in continuous cooperation and coordination with all its partners from relevant authorities.

It urged everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect the community and the national economy, by communicating with it; as the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality, with a financial reward granted to the informant if the information in the report is accurate.