The spokesperson for the Ministry of Education, Mona Al-Ajmi, explained to "Okaz" that the electronic registration process for new students, which started on April 5 and continues until April 30, was implemented according to an organized phased mechanism that targeted a number of students. Parents were provided with direct registration links to ensure smooth procedures and quality service for the beneficiaries.



Al-Ajmi added that there is no priority for registration, and the selection among all applicants will take place after the registration period ends according to the approved criteria, confirming that the continuation of registration until April 30 provides ample opportunity for all applicants to complete their procedures with ease.



Several parents indicated difficulties in accessing the electronic registration system, which prevented them from completing the requirements. They expressed hope for the establishment of a unified admission platform similar to the "Qabul" platform designated for high school graduates applying to public universities, technical and vocational training colleges, and external scholarship programs, which has achieved great success since its launch in January 2023.



Some parents stated that they were surprised by the message "Cannot access the website," which forced some to remain glued to their computer and phone screens for long hours in hopes of being able to access the platform, with some staying up until the early morning hours.



Complaints from parents flooded the "x" platform, ranging from requests for the site to update data to being unable to complete the remaining registration procedures, while the registration period until nearby schools are filled is limited, raising concerns among parents about registering their children in schools far from their residential area.