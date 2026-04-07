أوضحت المتحدثة باسم وزارة التعليم منى العجمي، لـ«عكاظ»، أن عملية التسجيل الإلكتروني للطلبة المستجدين التي انطلقت في 5 أبريل وتستمر حتى 30 أبريل، نُفذّت وفق آلية مرحلية منظمة، استهدفت عدداً من الطلبة، وجرى تزويد أولياء أمورهم بروابط التسجيل بشكل مباشر؛ لضمان سلاسة الإجراءات وجودة الخدمة المقدمة للمستفيدين.


وأضافت «العجمي» أنه لا توجد أسبقية للتسجيل، وتتم المفاضلة بين جميع المتقدمين بعد انتهاء فترة التسجيل وفق المعايير المعتمدة، مؤكدةً أن استمرار التسجيل حتى 30 أبريل يتيح فرصة كافية لكافة المتقدمين لإتمام إجراءاتهم بكل يسر.


وكان عدد من أولياء الأمور أشاروا إلى مصاعب في الدخول إلى نظام التسجيل الإلكتروني ما حرمهم من استكمال المتطلبات، وأعربوا عن أملهم في إنشاء منصة موحدة للقبول على غرار منصة «قبول» المخصصة لخريجي الثانوية العامة في التقديم للجامعات الحكومية وكليات التدريب التقني والمهني وبرامج الابتعاث الخارجي وحققت نجاحاً كبيراً منذ إطلاقها في يناير 2023.


وقال عدد من أولياء الأمور إنهم فوجئوا بعبارة «لا يمكن الوصول للموقع الإلكتروني»، ما اضطر البعض للتسمّر أمام شاشات أجهزة الكمبيوتر والهاتف لساعات طوال أملاً في التمكن من الدخول للمنصة، واضطر بعضهم للسهر حتى ساعات الصباح الأولى.


وتباينت شكاوى أولياء الأمور التي عجت بها منصة «x» من طلب الموقع تحديث البيانات، إلى عدم التمكن من تكملة باقي إجراءات التسجيل، في حين أن مدة التسجيل حتى اكتفاء المدارس القريبة محدودة، ما أثار مخاوف أولياء الأمور من تسجيل أبنائهم في مدارس بعيدة عن نطاق الحي السكني.