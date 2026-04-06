أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدين لأعمال الشغب والاعتداءات ومحاولات تخريب الممتلكات التي استهدفت مقر سفارة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ومقر رئيس بعثتها في العاصمة السورية دمشق، إضافةً إلى الإساءات غير المقبولة التي طالت الرموز الوطنية الإماراتية.
وأكد البديوي ضرورة أن تتولى الجهات المختصة في الجمهورية العربية السورية محاسبة المتورطين في هذه الاعتداءات، والتصدي لأي إساءات تمس الرموز الوطنية لدولة الإمارات، مشدداً على أهمية تعزيز حماية المباني الدبلوماسية ومقار منتسبي السفارات؛ التزاماً بالأعراف والمواثيق المنظمة للعمل الدبلوماسي.
The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the acts of rioting, assaults, and attempts to vandalize property that targeted the headquarters of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and the residence of its head of mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus, in addition to the unacceptable insults directed at the Emirati national symbols.
Al-Budaiwi emphasized the necessity for the relevant authorities in the Syrian Arab Republic to hold those involved in these assaults accountable and to confront any insults that affect the national symbols of the UAE, stressing the importance of enhancing the protection of diplomatic buildings and the premises of embassy staff, in adherence to the norms and agreements governing diplomatic work.