أعرب الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، عن إدانته واستنكاره الشديدين لأعمال الشغب والاعتداءات ومحاولات تخريب الممتلكات التي استهدفت مقر سفارة دولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة ومقر رئيس بعثتها في العاصمة السورية دمشق، إضافةً إلى الإساءات غير المقبولة التي طالت الرموز الوطنية الإماراتية.

وأكد البديوي ضرورة أن تتولى الجهات المختصة في الجمهورية العربية السورية محاسبة المتورطين في هذه الاعتداءات، والتصدي لأي إساءات تمس الرموز الوطنية لدولة الإمارات، مشدداً على أهمية تعزيز حماية المباني الدبلوماسية ومقار منتسبي السفارات؛ التزاماً بالأعراف والمواثيق المنظمة للعمل الدبلوماسي.