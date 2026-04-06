The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, expressed his strong condemnation and denunciation of the acts of rioting, assaults, and attempts to vandalize property that targeted the headquarters of the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates and the residence of its head of mission in the Syrian capital, Damascus, in addition to the unacceptable insults directed at the Emirati national symbols.

Al-Budaiwi emphasized the necessity for the relevant authorities in the Syrian Arab Republic to hold those involved in these assaults accountable and to confront any insults that affect the national symbols of the UAE, stressing the importance of enhancing the protection of diplomatic buildings and the premises of embassy staff, in adherence to the norms and agreements governing diplomatic work.