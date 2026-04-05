حددت هيئة تقويم التعليم للطلاب الذين بدأوا اختبارات «نافس»، اليوم (الأحد)، أسباب التفوق والنجاح في 4 عوامل أساسية، تتمثل في الدعم الأسري، ثم جدية الطلبة، وتعاون المدرسة، ووعي المجتمع.

وبينت هيئة التقويم أن الدعم الأسري يتمثل في تشجيع الطلاب نفسياً ودعمهم وإشراكهم في الاستبانات المرتبطة بالاختبارات. وفي جانب جدية الطلبة، فيتمثل ذلك في الأداء، حاثة المختبرين على الإجابة عن الأسئلة بتركيز وصدق واهتمام. كما حثت المدارس على توفير المناخ المناسب والبيئة المريحة التي تعين الطلبة على أداء الاختبار، على أن يتولى المجتمع التوعية بأهمية اختبارات نافس ودورها في تطوير التعليم.

يشار إلى أن اختبارات «نافس» الوطنية انطلقت في 28 ألف مدرسة ابتدائية ومتوسطة وطفولة مبكرة في مختلف المناطق والمحافظات السعودية، لتغطي مواد الرياضيات والقراءة للصف الثالث الابتدائي ومدارس الطفولة المبكرة، ومواد الرياضيات والقراءة والعلوم للصف السادس الابتدائي، إضافة إلى المواد نفسها للصف الثالث المتوسط.

وتستهدف الاختبارات التي تطلقها هيئة تقويم التعليم والتدريب، بالتعاون مع وزارة التعليم، أكثر من مليون ونصف المليون طالب وطالبة، إلى جانب تنفيذ أكثر من 3 ملايين استبانة موجهة للطلاب والطالبات والمعلمين والمعلمات ومديري المدارس وأولياء الأمور؛ بهدف جمع بيانات شاملة حول البيئة التعليمية.

وتأتي اختبارات «نافس» لقياس مؤشرات الأداء التعليمية ضمن إطار برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، ودعم تحقيق مستهدفاته من خلال توفير بيانات دقيقة لصنّاع القرار والمستفيدين، بما يسهم في تقويم جودة مخرجات التعليم العام في المرحلتين الابتدائية والمتوسطة ومدارس الطفولة المبكرة. كما تهدف إلى تعزيز التميز والتنافس الإيجابي بين المدارس وإدارات التعليم، ودعم الجهود الوطنية الرامية إلى تطوير العملية التعليمية ورفع كفاءتها.