كثّفت بلدية محافظة بيشة جهودها الرقابية خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026، في إطار خططها الميدانية المستمرة لتعزيز الامتثال ورفع جودة الخدمات البلدية، إذ نفّذت 3,375 جولة رقابية شملت مختلف الأنشطة والمنشآت بالمحافظة، في خطوة تعكس حضوراً ميدانياً متصاعداً وحرصاً متواصلاً على تعزيز الامتثال ورفع جودة الخدمات البلدية
وسجّلت الجولات الصحية النصيب الأكبر بواقع 2,618 جولة، استهدفت المنشآت الغذائية للتأكد من تطبيق الاشتراطات الصحية، فيما نفّذت البلدية 757 جولة على الأسواق لمتابعة الأنشطة التجارية وضبط المخالفات، بما يسهم في حماية المستهلك وتعزيز بيئة صحية آمنة
وفي جانب تحسين المشهد الحضري، نفّذت البلدية 1,005 جولات لمعالجة مظاهر التشوّه البصري، ضمن جهودها المستمرة للارتقاء بالهوية البصرية للمدينة، إضافة إلى 651 جولة رقابية على المباني؛ للحد من مخالفات البناء ورفع جودة المشاريع العمرانية.
وأكد رئيس بلدية محافظة بيشة المهندس محمد بن فلاح القحطاني، أن هذه الأرقام تعكس حجم الجهد الميداني المبذول، مشيراً إلى أن البلدية تعمل وفق خطط تشغيلية مكثفة تركز على رفع كفاءة الرقابة وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة.
وأضاف أن البلدية مستمرة في تطوير أدواتها الرقابية وتوسيع نطاق الجولات؛ لضمان بيئة حضرية أكثر جودة، والحد من المخالفات، وتحسين المشهد العام، بما يعزز من جاذبية المحافظة ويرتقي بجودة الحياة؛ تحقيقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.
The Municipality of Bisha Governorate intensified its supervisory efforts during the first quarter of 2026, as part of its ongoing field plans to enhance compliance and improve the quality of municipal services. It carried out 3,375 supervisory rounds that included various activities and establishments in the governorate, reflecting an increasing field presence and a continuous commitment to enhancing compliance and improving the quality of municipal services.
The health rounds accounted for the largest share with 2,618 rounds, targeting food establishments to ensure the application of health regulations. Meanwhile, the municipality conducted 757 rounds in markets to monitor commercial activities and address violations, contributing to consumer protection and promoting a safe and healthy environment.
In terms of improving the urban landscape, the municipality carried out 1,005 rounds to address visual distortion, as part of its ongoing efforts to elevate the visual identity of the city, in addition to 651 supervisory rounds on buildings to reduce construction violations and enhance the quality of urban projects.
The Mayor of Bisha Governorate, Engineer Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qahtani, confirmed that these figures reflect the extent of the field effort made, noting that the municipality operates according to intensive operational plans focused on enhancing supervisory efficiency and reinforcing adherence to regulations.
He added that the municipality continues to develop its supervisory tools and expand the scope of its rounds to ensure a higher quality urban environment, reduce violations, and improve the overall scene, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the governorate and elevating the quality of life, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.