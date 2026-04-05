كثّفت بلدية محافظة بيشة جهودها الرقابية خلال الربع الأول من عام 2026، في إطار خططها الميدانية المستمرة لتعزيز الامتثال ورفع جودة الخدمات البلدية، إذ نفّذت 3,375 جولة رقابية شملت مختلف الأنشطة والمنشآت بالمحافظة، في خطوة تعكس حضوراً ميدانياً متصاعداً وحرصاً متواصلاً على تعزيز الامتثال ورفع جودة الخدمات البلدية

وسجّلت الجولات الصحية النصيب الأكبر بواقع 2,618 جولة، استهدفت المنشآت الغذائية للتأكد من تطبيق الاشتراطات الصحية، فيما نفّذت البلدية 757 جولة على الأسواق لمتابعة الأنشطة التجارية وضبط المخالفات، بما يسهم في حماية المستهلك وتعزيز بيئة صحية آمنة

وفي جانب تحسين المشهد الحضري، نفّذت البلدية 1,005 جولات لمعالجة مظاهر التشوّه البصري، ضمن جهودها المستمرة للارتقاء بالهوية البصرية للمدينة، إضافة إلى 651 جولة رقابية على المباني؛ للحد من مخالفات البناء ورفع جودة المشاريع العمرانية.

وأكد رئيس بلدية محافظة بيشة المهندس محمد بن فلاح القحطاني، أن هذه الأرقام تعكس حجم الجهد الميداني المبذول، مشيراً إلى أن البلدية تعمل وفق خطط تشغيلية مكثفة تركز على رفع كفاءة الرقابة وتعزيز الالتزام بالأنظمة.

وأضاف أن البلدية مستمرة في تطوير أدواتها الرقابية وتوسيع نطاق الجولات؛ لضمان بيئة حضرية أكثر جودة، والحد من المخالفات، وتحسين المشهد العام، بما يعزز من جاذبية المحافظة ويرتقي بجودة الحياة؛ تحقيقاً لمستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.