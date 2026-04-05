The Municipality of Bisha Governorate intensified its supervisory efforts during the first quarter of 2026, as part of its ongoing field plans to enhance compliance and improve the quality of municipal services. It carried out 3,375 supervisory rounds that included various activities and establishments in the governorate, reflecting an increasing field presence and a continuous commitment to enhancing compliance and improving the quality of municipal services.

The health rounds accounted for the largest share with 2,618 rounds, targeting food establishments to ensure the application of health regulations. Meanwhile, the municipality conducted 757 rounds in markets to monitor commercial activities and address violations, contributing to consumer protection and promoting a safe and healthy environment.

In terms of improving the urban landscape, the municipality carried out 1,005 rounds to address visual distortion, as part of its ongoing efforts to elevate the visual identity of the city, in addition to 651 supervisory rounds on buildings to reduce construction violations and enhance the quality of urban projects.

The Mayor of Bisha Governorate, Engineer Mohammed bin Falah Al-Qahtani, confirmed that these figures reflect the extent of the field effort made, noting that the municipality operates according to intensive operational plans focused on enhancing supervisory efficiency and reinforcing adherence to regulations.

He added that the municipality continues to develop its supervisory tools and expand the scope of its rounds to ensure a higher quality urban environment, reduce violations, and improve the overall scene, thereby enhancing the attractiveness of the governorate and elevating the quality of life, in line with the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030.