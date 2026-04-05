تكثّف الجهات الحكومية جهودها لدعم قطاع تربية النحل وإنتاج العسل في منطقة عسير عبر برامج تدريبية وإرشادية وشراكات محلية ودولية تهدف إلى رفع كفاءة الإنتاج وجودته. وفي هذا السياق، نظّم فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمحافظة محايل عسير ورشة عمل متخصصة بعنوان «تربية ملكات النحل» بمشاركة أكثر من 100 نحال.

ركزت الورشة على الأساليب الحديثة لتربية الملكات، وتحسين السلالات، وإكثار الطرود، وإدارة الخلايا والوقاية من الأمراض، بما يعزز جودة العسل المحلي وفق أفضل الممارسات العالمية.

وأكد مدير عام الفرع المهندس محمد آل عطيف أن هذه البرامج تسهم في تطوير قطاع النحل، ودعم الممارسات الزراعية المستدامة، وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في الأمن الغذائي وتمكين النحالين.

وتعكس هذه المبادرات توجهاً حكومياً لدعم صغار المنتجين وتطوير سلاسل القيمة في قطاع العسل، من خلال الإرشاد الزراعي، والدورات المتخصصة، والبرامج التمويلية، إضافة إلى تعزيز التعاون مع منظمات دولية لنقل الخبرات وتطبيقها محلياً.