The government agencies are intensifying their efforts to support the beekeeping and honey production sector in the Asir region through training and advisory programs, as well as local and international partnerships aimed at enhancing production efficiency and quality. In this context, the branch of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture in the Mahayel Asir governorate organized a specialized workshop titled "Queen Bee Rearing" with the participation of more than 100 beekeepers.

The workshop focused on modern methods of queen rearing, improving breeds, increasing colonies, managing hives, and disease prevention, which enhances the quality of local honey according to the best global practices.

The General Director of the branch, Engineer Mohammed Al Atif, confirmed that these programs contribute to the development of the beekeeping sector, support sustainable agricultural practices, and achieve the targets of Vision 2030 in food security and empowering beekeepers.

These initiatives reflect a governmental trend to support small producers and develop value chains in the honey sector, through agricultural guidance, specialized courses, and funding programs, in addition to enhancing cooperation with international organizations to transfer and apply expertise locally.