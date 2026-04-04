نبَّه المركز الوطني للأرصاد، اليوم، من هطول أمطار متوسطة على منطقة حائل مصحوبة برياح شديدة السرعة، وجريان السيول، وصواعق رعدية، تشمل المناطق المفتوحة والطرق السريعة، تؤدي إلى تدنٍّ في مدى الرؤية الأفقية.
وبيَّن أن الحالة ستستمر -بمشيئة الله تعالى- حتى الساعة الـ9:00 مساءً.
The National Center of Meteorology warned today of moderate rainfall in the Hail region accompanied by strong winds, flowing torrents, and thunderstorms, affecting open areas and highways, which may lead to a decrease in horizontal visibility.
It was indicated that the condition will continue - if God wills - until 9:00 PM.