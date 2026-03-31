طالما تجاهل مُسعر نيران الحروب تداعياتها الآنية، ونتائجها المستقبليّة، وما تخلّفه من مآسٍ ونكبات على الإنسان والمكان وعلى التنمية والبيئة، فالصراعات العسكريّة تعتورها ضبابية في الرؤية، وحماقة رأي، لا تأخذ بعين الاعتبار كم سينجم عن المعارك والضربات العشوائية من قتلى وجرحى ومهجرين ودمار للبنية التحتية، وتخريب للبنيان، في ظل ما تشهده وسائل القتال وأدواته من تطور أضراره بالغة الخطورة.

وبرغم ما نادت به المملكة من تغليب صوت الحكمة، وإعلاء شأن المفاوضات والحوارات والتفاهمات التي يمكن بها احتواء الأزمات، إلا أن هناك من يتعمد إغفال كل مساعي ونداءات التهدئة، ويئد ما يبدر من جهود لإطفاء حرائق الصلافة السياسية، ويسعى لتفجير المواقف، وتأجيج بؤر الصراع، وخلق الظروف المواتية، لإطالة أمد الحرب؛ علماً بأن جراحات الحروب لا تندمل مهما مضى من عقود الزمن عليها.

ولعل أبلغ درس ينتج عن دق أسافين بين إرادات الشعوب، والسلام والتعايش، أن المتسبب في الكوارث والفواجع المتجددة لن يكون بمعزل عن دفع ثمن باهظ عاجل أو آجل للقرارات الأحادية، فالدول لا تقبل المساس بسيادتها، والشعوب لا تنسى من أساء إليها، والجغرافية لا تسامح المتطاولين عليها، وإن عفى التاريخ على تطاولهم، ومتى ما غاب صوت الضمير الحي، فعلى السلام والأمن والاستقرار السلام، وعلى سادة الحروب الاستعداد لمحاكمة الأجيال التي تحلم بعالم آمن وبمعزل عن كل مطامع التوسع والتكسب بسفك الدماء.