As long as the price setter of war fires ignores their immediate repercussions, future outcomes, and the tragedies and disasters they leave on humanity, the environment, and development, military conflicts are shrouded in a fog of unclear vision and foolish opinions, which do not take into account how many casualties, injuries, displaced persons, and destruction of infrastructure and buildings will result from battles and random strikes, especially given the dangerous evolution of combat methods and tools.

Despite what the Kingdom has called for in prioritizing the voice of wisdom, elevating the importance of negotiations, dialogues, and understandings that can contain crises, there are those who deliberately overlook all efforts and calls for de-escalation, stifling any initiatives to extinguish the fires of political arrogance, and seeking to explode situations, inflame conflict hotspots, and create favorable conditions to prolong the war; knowing that the wounds of wars do not heal, no matter how many decades pass.

Perhaps the most profound lesson arising from driving wedges between the will of the peoples, peace, and coexistence is that those responsible for the recurring disasters and tragedies will not be exempt from paying a heavy price, whether immediate or delayed, for unilateral decisions. States do not accept any infringement on their sovereignty, peoples do not forget those who wronged them, and geography does not forgive those who overstep their bounds, even if history may overlook their transgressions. Whenever the voice of a living conscience is absent, peace, security, and stability are in jeopardy, and the lords of war must prepare to face the judgment of generations that dream of a safe world, free from all ambitions of expansion and profit through the shedding of blood.