The city of Hail has made a direct entry into the Smart Cities Index for 2026, issued by the International Institute for Administrative Development, achieving the 33rd position globally out of 148 cities, thus becoming the highest-ranked new city this year. The index measures quality of life and technological efficiency from the perspective of residents, reflecting the city's balance between digital services and urban life.

Hail's ranking is the result of a remarkable digital and service balance, as the city received an overall rating of BB, with an average of 68.1 in the infrastructure axis. High performance was noted in education (84.6), cultural activities (81.9), digital government services (79.4), and medical services (78.4), reflecting a stable service structure that supports quality of life and establishes a foundation for continuous urban growth.

In the digital technologies axis, Hail recorded an average of 73.2 with a rating of (B), showing notable superiority in electronic tickets (82.5), health applications (82.3), digital documents (81.5), and public transport (77.0), which reflects a tangible adoption of digital solutions and a clear transition towards a smart city model in managing daily services.

Despite this progress, the index results revealed some environmental and regulatory challenges, as air quality scored 37.1, and traffic congestion was at 42.8, while the indicators for environmental monitoring applications and cycling mobility were around 58, highlighting gaps that require enhanced environmental solutions and urban mobility regulation.

On the economic front, the per capita income adjusted for purchasing power reached $50,299 annually (equivalent to about 188.6 thousand Saudi Riyals), a level that reflects high purchasing power supporting economic and service activity within the city. When considering the purchasing power of all residents, approximately 420,000 people, annual spending estimates reach about $21.1 billion (approximately 79.2 billion Saudi Riyals), an analytical indicator reflecting the scale of economic and service activity in Hail.

In the context of sustainability and the environment, Hail has strengthened its position by securing first place in the Arab Green City Award for 2026 issued by the Arab Towns Organization, an indicator reflecting the city's progress in sustainability projects, afforestation, and improving the urban environment.

The city also recorded advanced human indicators, with a human development index of 0.900 and an average life expectancy of 78.7 years, placing it within the range of cities with high human performance globally, affirming its leadership in quality of life and investment in people.