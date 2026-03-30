سجّلت مدينة حائل دخولاً مباشراً في مؤشر المدن الذكية لعام 2026 الصادر عن المعهد الدولي للتنمية الإدارية، بعد أن حققت المرتبة 33 عالمياً من أصل 148 مدينة، لتصبح بذلك أعلى مدينة جديدة ترتيباً خلال العام. ويقيس المؤشر جودة الحياة وكفاءة التقنية من منظور السكان، ما يعكس توازن المدينة بين الخدمات الرقمية والحياة الحضرية.

وجاء ترتيب حائل نتيجة توازن رقمي وخدمي لافت، إذ حصلت المدينة على تقييم عام BB، مع متوسط 68.1 في محور الهياكل. وبرز الأداء المرتفع في التعليم (84.6)، والأنشطة الثقافية (81.9)، والخدمات الحكومية الرقمية (79.4)، والخدمات الطبية (78.4)، وهو ما يعكس بنية خدمية مستقرة تدعم جودة الحياة وتؤسس لنمو حضري مستمر.

وفي محور التقنيات الرقمية، سجلت حائل متوسط 73.2 بتقييم (B)، مع تفوق لافت في التذاكر الإلكترونية (82.5)، والتطبيقات الصحية (82.3)، والوثائق الرقمية (81.5)، والنقل العام (77.0)، ما يعكس تبنياً فعلياً للحلول الرقمية وانتقالاً واضحاً نحو نموذج المدينة الذكية في إدارة الخدمات اليومية.

ورغم هذا التقدم، أظهرت نتائج المؤشر بعض التحديات البيئية والتنظيمية، إذ سجلت جودة الهواء 37.1، والازدحام المروري 42.8، بينما جاءت مؤشرات تطبيقات مراقبة البيئة والتنقل بالدراجات عند حدود 58، وهي فجوات تتطلب تعزيز الحلول البيئية وتنظيم الحركة الحضرية.

وعلى الصعيد الاقتصادي، بلغ نصيب الفرد من الدخل المعدل بالقوة الشرائية 50,299 دولار سنوياً (ما يعادل نحو 188.6 ألف ريال سعودي)، وهو مستوى يعكس قوة شرائية مرتفعة تدعم النشاط الاقتصادي والخدمي داخل المدينة. وعند احتساب القوة الشرائية لجميع سكان المدينة البالغ عددهم نحو 420 ألف نسمة، تصل تقديرات الإنفاق السنوي إلى نحو 21.1 مليار دولار (ما يقارب 79.2 مليار ريال سعودي)، وهو مؤشر تحليلي يعكس حجم النشاط الاقتصادي والخدمي في حائل.

وفي سياق الاستدامة والبيئة، عززت حائل مكانتها بحصولها على المركز الأول في جائزة المدينة العربية الخضراء لعام 2026 الصادرة عن منظمة المدن العربية، في مؤشر يعكس تقدم المدينة في مشاريع الاستدامة والتشجير وتحسين البيئة الحضرية.

كما سجلت المدينة مؤشرات بشرية متقدمة، إذ بلغ مؤشر التنمية البشرية 0.900، ومتوسط العمر المتوقع 78.7 سنة، ما يضعها ضمن نطاق المدن ذات الأداء البشري العالي عالمياً، مؤكداً ريادتها في جودة الحياة والاستثمار في الإنسان.