The Special Tasks and Duties Force of the Tabuk Region Police, in coordination with the General Administration for Community Security and Combatting Human Trafficking, apprehended a female expatriate for violating the Anti-Human Trafficking Law by exploiting two children for begging in public squares and streets.

She was detained, and legal procedures were taken against her, and she was referred to the Public Prosecution, while coordinating with relevant authorities to provide necessary humanitarian services for those who were exploited.

Saudi Arabia places great importance on the issue of combating human trafficking and has worked to develop the legal framework. It has also focused on enhancing the aspect of judicial prosecution by establishing specialized offices in all branches of the Public Prosecution to investigate these cases, and judicial circuits in primary courts and courts of appeal to consider cases of human trafficking crimes. Regulations have also been put in place to monitor the conditions of victims of human trafficking to ensure they are not re-victimized, and to encourage training individuals on ways to identify victims.

The regulations prohibit all forms of abuse or exploitation or threats thereof, including physical abuse and mistreatment that may cause psychological or health harm, as well as the failure to provide the child's basic needs or negligence in doing so.