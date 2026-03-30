أطاحت قوة المهمات والواجبات الخاصة بشرطة منطقة تبوك، بالتنسيق مع الإدارة العامة للأمن المجتمعي ومكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، بوافدة؛ لمخالفتها نظام مكافحة جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص باستغلالها طفلين في التسول بالميادين والطرقات العامة.

وجرى إيقافها واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحقها، وإحالتها إلى النيابة العامة، والتنسيق مع الجهات المعنية لتقديم الخدمات الإنسانية اللازمة لمن تم استغلالهما.

وتولي السعودية اهتماماً كبيراً بقضية مكافحة الاتجار بالأشخاص، وعملت على تطوير البنية القانونية، كما اهتمت بتعزيز جانب الملاحقة القضائية من خلال إنشاء نيابات متخصصة في جميع فروع النيابة العامة للتحقيق في هذه القضايا، ودوائر قضائية في المحاكم الابتدائية ومحاكم الاستئناف للنظر في قضايا جرائم الاتجار بالأشخاص، كما تم وضع لوائح لمتابعة أوضاع ضحايا الاتجار بالأشخاص لضمان عدم معاودة إيذائهم، والحث على تدريب الأفراد على وسائل التعرّف على الضحايا.

وتمنع الأنظمة كل أشكال الإساءة أو الاستغلال أو التهديد بهما، ويشمل ذلك الإساءة الجسدية وسوء التعامل الذي قد يسبب أضراراً نفسية أو صحية، وعدم توفير حاجات الطفل الأساسية أو التقصير في ذلك.