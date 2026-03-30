April is considered the peak of the rainy season in Saudi Arabia, and current climate forecasts indicate that rainfall rates will be higher than usual in most parts of the country during the upcoming period, according to the spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, who expects a slight increase in temperatures above the average by about 1°C in some areas.

He noted that the climate indicators suggest chances of rainfall of varying intensity, which may reach heavy in some southern regions, particularly in Jazan and Asir, necessitating continuous monitoring of weather reports and adherence to instructions issued by the relevant authorities.

He explained that April is historically characterized as the month with the highest rainfall throughout the year, due to the weather fluctuations that the Kingdom experiences during this period, which enhances the chances of widespread thunderstorm cloud formation.

Al-Qahtani pointed to expectations of a slight increase above the normal rates by about one degree Celsius in some areas, and climate forecasts indicate chances of rainfall higher than the average in most regions, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in Jazan and Asir, emphasizing that this increase falls within the normal range of climate changes during the spring season.

He urged everyone to continuously follow weather updates and take necessary precautions during rainy conditions, especially in areas expected to be affected by heavy rainfall, to ensure public safety.

The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for the necessity of being cautious and careful, staying in safe places, avoiding areas where floods and valleys accumulate, not swimming in them, and adhering to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms; this is due to the continued occurrence of thunderstorm rains in the regions of the Kingdom until next Thursday.