يُعتبر أبريل ذروة موسم هطول الأمطار في السعودية، وتشير التوقعات المناخية الحالية إلى تسجيل معدلات أمطار أعلى من المعتاد على معظم مناطق البلاد خلال الفترة القادمة طبقاً للمتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني اذ يُتوقّع تسجيل ارتفاع طفيف في درجات الحرارة عن المعدل بنحو 1°م في بعض المناطق.
وبين أن المؤشرات المناخية تشير إلى فرص هطول أمطار متفاوتة الشدة، قد تصل إلى غزيرة في بعض المناطق الجنوبية، لا سيما في جازان وعسير، ما يستدعي متابعة مستمرة للتقارير الجوية والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة من الجهات المختصة.
وأوضح أن شهر أبريل يتميز تاريخياً بكونه الأكثر هطولاً للأمطار على مستوى العام، نتيجة التقلبات الجوية التي تشهدها أجواء المملكة خلال هذه الفترة، وهو ما يعزز فرص تشكل السحب الرعدية الممطرة على نطاق واسع.
وأشار القحطاني إلى توقعات بارتفاع طفيف عن المعدلات الطبيعية بنحو درجة مئوية واحدة في بعض المناطق، وتشير التوقعات المناخية إلى فرص هطول أمطار أعلى من المعدل على معظم المناطق، واحتمالية أن تكون غزيرة على جازان وعسير، مؤكداً أن هذا الارتفاع يُعد ضمن النطاق الطبيعي للتغيرات المناخية خلال فصل الربيع.
ودعا الجميع إلى متابعة التحديثات الجوية بشكل مستمر، واتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة خلال الحالات المطرية، خصوصاً في المناطق المتوقع تأثرها بهطولات غزيرة، حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.
ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى ضرورة أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وضرورة البقاء في أماكن آمنة، والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمُّع السيول والأودية، وعدم السباحة فيها، والالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي؛ وذلك لاستمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية على مناطق المملكة حتى الخميس المقبل.
April is considered the peak of the rainy season in Saudi Arabia, and current climate forecasts indicate that rainfall rates will be higher than usual in most parts of the country during the upcoming period, according to the spokesperson for the National Center of Meteorology, Hussein Al-Qahtani, who expects a slight increase in temperatures above the average by about 1°C in some areas.
He noted that the climate indicators suggest chances of rainfall of varying intensity, which may reach heavy in some southern regions, particularly in Jazan and Asir, necessitating continuous monitoring of weather reports and adherence to instructions issued by the relevant authorities.
He explained that April is historically characterized as the month with the highest rainfall throughout the year, due to the weather fluctuations that the Kingdom experiences during this period, which enhances the chances of widespread thunderstorm cloud formation.
Al-Qahtani pointed to expectations of a slight increase above the normal rates by about one degree Celsius in some areas, and climate forecasts indicate chances of rainfall higher than the average in most regions, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in Jazan and Asir, emphasizing that this increase falls within the normal range of climate changes during the spring season.
He urged everyone to continuously follow weather updates and take necessary precautions during rainy conditions, especially in areas expected to be affected by heavy rainfall, to ensure public safety.
The General Directorate of Civil Defense called for the necessity of being cautious and careful, staying in safe places, avoiding areas where floods and valleys accumulate, not swimming in them, and adhering to the instructions announced through various media outlets and social media platforms; this is due to the continued occurrence of thunderstorm rains in the regions of the Kingdom until next Thursday.