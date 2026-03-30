يُعتبر‫ أبريل ذروة موسم هطول الأمطار في السعودية، وتشير التوقعات المناخية الحالية إلى تسجيل معدلات أمطار أعلى من المعتاد على معظم مناطق البلاد خلال الفترة القادمة طبقاً للمتحدث باسم المركز الوطني للأرصاد حسين القحطاني اذ يُتوقّع تسجيل ارتفاع طفيف في درجات الحرارة عن المعدل بنحو 1°م في بعض المناطق.

وبين أن المؤشرات المناخية تشير إلى فرص هطول أمطار متفاوتة الشدة، قد تصل إلى غزيرة في بعض المناطق الجنوبية، لا سيما في جازان وعسير، ما يستدعي متابعة مستمرة للتقارير الجوية والالتزام بالتعليمات الصادرة من الجهات المختصة.

وأوضح أن شهر أبريل يتميز تاريخياً بكونه الأكثر هطولاً للأمطار على مستوى العام، نتيجة التقلبات الجوية التي تشهدها أجواء المملكة خلال هذه الفترة، وهو ما يعزز فرص تشكل السحب الرعدية الممطرة على نطاق واسع.

وأشار القحطاني إلى توقعات بارتفاع طفيف عن المعدلات الطبيعية بنحو درجة مئوية واحدة في بعض المناطق، وتشير التوقعات المناخية إلى فرص هطول أمطار أعلى من المعدل على معظم المناطق، واحتمالية أن تكون غزيرة على جازان وعسير، مؤكداً أن هذا الارتفاع يُعد ضمن النطاق الطبيعي للتغيرات المناخية خلال فصل الربيع.

ودعا الجميع إلى متابعة التحديثات الجوية بشكل مستمر، واتخاذ الاحتياطات اللازمة خلال الحالات المطرية، خصوصاً في المناطق المتوقع تأثرها بهطولات غزيرة، حفاظاً على السلامة العامة.

ودعت المديرية العامة للدفاع المدني إلى ضرورة أخذ الحيطة والحذر، وضرورة البقاء في أماكن آمنة، والابتعاد عن أماكن تجمُّع السيول والأودية، وعدم السباحة فيها، والالتزام بالتعليمات المعلنة عبر وسائل الإعلام المختلفة ومنصات التواصل الاجتماعي؛ وذلك لاستمرار هطول الأمطار الرعدية على مناطق المملكة حتى الخميس المقبل.