أعلنت الهيئة الملكية لمدينة الرياض بدء تنفيذ مرحلة جمع البيانات الميدانية ضمن برنامج المسح الأسري الديموغرافي لسكان العاصمة، وذلك اعتباراً من 30 مارس وحتى 10 مايو، في إطار جهودها المستمرة لتحديث قواعد البيانات الحضرية وتعزيز دقة المؤشرات السكانية الداعمة لتخطيط المدينة وتطويرها. ويهدف المسح إلى رصد الواقع السكاني في مدينة الرياض وتحليله من مختلف الجوانب الديموغرافية والاجتماعية والتعليمية والاقتصادية، إضافة إلى دراسة الخصائص السكنية والظروف المعيشية وأنماط التنقل ومؤشرات جودة الحياة، بما يسهم في بناء قاعدة بيانات شاملة تعكس الوضع الراهن وفق منهجيات إحصائية معتمدة.

ويشمل المسح أكثر من 217 حياً داخل حدود حماية التنمية، لضمان شمولية التغطية ودقة التمثيل الإحصائي. ويُنفذ وفق عينة إحصائية ممثلة علمياً، ما يعني أنه لا يستلزم زيارة جميع الأسر أو الأحياء، بل يعتمد على منهجيات تضمن تمثيلاً واقعياً للسكان على مستوى المدينة.

وتتم عملية جمع البيانات عبر زيارات ميدانية ومقابلات شخصية، ضمن منظومة رقمية متكاملة تتيح جمع البيانات ومعالجتها وتحليلها وصولاً إلى مؤشرات تخطيطية دقيقة تدعم قرارات التنمية الحضرية وتعزز كفاءة توزيع الخدمات.

وأكدت الهيئة، أن جميع البيانات التي يتم جمعها تُستخدم لأغراض إحصائية وتخطيطية فقط، وتخضع لضوابط صارمة تضمن حماية الخصوصية وسرية المعلومات، بما في ذلك إخفاء الهوية وعدم استخدامها لأي أغراض فردية.

ودعت الهيئة الأسر في الأحياء المستهدفة إلى التعاون مع الباحثين الميدانيين، مؤكدة أن دقة المعلومات وجودة الاستجابة تسهمان مباشرة في تحسين المؤشرات السكانية ودعم القرارات المتعلقة بتطوير الخدمات ورفع جودة الحياة في مدينة الرياض.