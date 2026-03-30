The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has announced the commencement of the field data collection phase as part of the demographic household survey program for the residents of the capital, starting from March 30 until May 10. This initiative is part of its ongoing efforts to update urban databases and enhance the accuracy of demographic indicators that support city planning and development. The survey aims to monitor and analyze the demographic, social, educational, and economic realities of the population in Riyadh, in addition to studying housing characteristics, living conditions, mobility patterns, and quality of life indicators, contributing to the establishment of a comprehensive database that reflects the current situation according to approved statistical methodologies.

The survey includes more than 217 neighborhoods within the boundaries of development protection, ensuring comprehensive coverage and accurate statistical representation. It is conducted based on a scientifically representative statistical sample, meaning that it does not require visiting all households or neighborhoods, but relies on methodologies that ensure a realistic representation of the population at the city level.

The data collection process is carried out through field visits and personal interviews, within an integrated digital system that allows for data collection, processing, and analysis, leading to precise planning indicators that support urban development decisions and enhance the efficiency of service distribution.

The Commission emphasized that all data collected is used solely for statistical and planning purposes and is subject to strict controls that ensure the protection of privacy and confidentiality of information, including anonymization and non-use for any individual purposes.

The Commission called on families in the targeted neighborhoods to cooperate with field researchers, affirming that the accuracy of information and the quality of responses directly contribute to improving demographic indicators and supporting decisions related to service development and enhancing the quality of life in Riyadh.