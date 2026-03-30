Saudi Arabia's participation in the G7 ministerial meeting hosted by the French capital, Paris, underscores the Kingdom's regional and international significance, its position on the global map, and its success in dismantling crises and finding solutions to conflicts in many countries. These countries view Saudi Arabia as a nation that does not adhere to agendas but rather seeks to achieve the interests of peoples suffering from the ravages of wars and conflicts.

The invitation for Saudi Arabia to participate in this meeting was not made lightly; it reflects appreciation for its pivotal role in various issues that concern the international community, as well as its Islamic and Arab standing, political wisdom, military prestige, and economic strength. Above all, it is due to its ability to lead many negotiations and discussions related to complex files, in which it has succeeded in making positive breakthroughs, particularly regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, where Saudi Arabia was the first to lay the groundwork for finding suitable solutions to stop it.

The Kingdom is keen to leverage its position and capabilities for the benefit of Arabs and Muslims, serving their vital issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, which is the primary concern of the Saudi leadership. This is clearly evident in the momentum it has gained in international forums through the recognition of the independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, full rights for the Palestinian people, and the cessation of the senseless war on the Gaza Strip.

Despite the importance of the Palestinian issue, Saudi efforts have extended to healing the wounds of our people in Sudan and assisting them in facing difficult circumstances, as well as to Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, and all countries that continue to suffer from security imbalances. Saudi Arabia aims to be a support and aid to them until they regain safe and stable conditions, ensuring them a dignified life like that of the peoples of the world.