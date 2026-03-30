تأتي مشاركة السعودية في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع الذي استضافته العاصمة الفرنسية باريس ليؤكد ثقل المملكة الإقليمي والدولي، ومكانتها على الخريطة العالمية، ونجاحها في تفكيك الأزمات وإيجاد الحلول للصراعات في كثير من الدول، التي ترى في السعودية الدولة التي لا ترتهن لأجندات وإنما تنطلق من تحقيق مصالح الشعوب التي تعاني ويلات الحروب والصراعات.

ولم يأتِ توجيه الدعوة للسعودية للمشاركة في هذا الاجتماع من فراغ وإنما تقديراً لدورها المحوري في مختلف القضايا التي تشغل المجتمع الدولي، ولما لها من مكانة إسلامية وعربية، وحكمتها السياسية، وهيبتها العسكرية، وقوتها الاقتصادية، وقبل كل ذلك بسبب قدرتها على قيادة كثير من المفاوضات والمباحثات التي تتعلق بالملفات الشائكة، التي نجحت في تحقيق اختراقات إيجابية بشأنها، وفي مقدمتها الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، التي تعتبر السعودية أول من وضع الأسس الحقيقية لإيجاد الحلول المناسبة لإيقافها.

وتحرص المملكة على توظيف مكانتها وقدراتها لما فيه الخير للعرب والمسلمين وخدمة قضاياهم المصيرية، وفي مقدمتها القضية الفلسطينية، التي تعتبر الهم الأول للقيادة السعودية، ويتضح ذلك جلياً في الزخم الذي حظيت به في المحافل الدولية من خلال الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وحقوق كاملة للشعب الفلسطيني، وإيقاف الحرب العبثية على قطاع غزة.

ورغم أهمية القضية الفلسطينية إلا أن جهود السعودية امتدّت لتشمل تضميد جراح أهلنا في السودان ومساعدتهم في مواجهة الظروف الصعبة، وإلى سورية والعراق واليمن وليبيا وكل الدول التي لا تزال تعاني من اختلالات أمنية، لتكون لهم -السعودية- العون والسند إلى أن تعود لهم الأوضاع الآمنة المستقرة، وبما يكفل لهم الحياة الكريمة أسوة بشعوب العالم.