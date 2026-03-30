تأتي مشاركة السعودية في الاجتماع الوزاري لمجموعة السبع الذي استضافته العاصمة الفرنسية باريس ليؤكد ثقل المملكة الإقليمي والدولي، ومكانتها على الخريطة العالمية، ونجاحها في تفكيك الأزمات وإيجاد الحلول للصراعات في كثير من الدول، التي ترى في السعودية الدولة التي لا ترتهن لأجندات وإنما تنطلق من تحقيق مصالح الشعوب التي تعاني ويلات الحروب والصراعات.
ولم يأتِ توجيه الدعوة للسعودية للمشاركة في هذا الاجتماع من فراغ وإنما تقديراً لدورها المحوري في مختلف القضايا التي تشغل المجتمع الدولي، ولما لها من مكانة إسلامية وعربية، وحكمتها السياسية، وهيبتها العسكرية، وقوتها الاقتصادية، وقبل كل ذلك بسبب قدرتها على قيادة كثير من المفاوضات والمباحثات التي تتعلق بالملفات الشائكة، التي نجحت في تحقيق اختراقات إيجابية بشأنها، وفي مقدمتها الحرب الروسية الأوكرانية، التي تعتبر السعودية أول من وضع الأسس الحقيقية لإيجاد الحلول المناسبة لإيقافها.
وتحرص المملكة على توظيف مكانتها وقدراتها لما فيه الخير للعرب والمسلمين وخدمة قضاياهم المصيرية، وفي مقدمتها القضية الفلسطينية، التي تعتبر الهم الأول للقيادة السعودية، ويتضح ذلك جلياً في الزخم الذي حظيت به في المحافل الدولية من خلال الاعتراف بالدولة الفلسطينية المستقلة وعاصمتها القدس الشرقية، وحقوق كاملة للشعب الفلسطيني، وإيقاف الحرب العبثية على قطاع غزة.
ورغم أهمية القضية الفلسطينية إلا أن جهود السعودية امتدّت لتشمل تضميد جراح أهلنا في السودان ومساعدتهم في مواجهة الظروف الصعبة، وإلى سورية والعراق واليمن وليبيا وكل الدول التي لا تزال تعاني من اختلالات أمنية، لتكون لهم -السعودية- العون والسند إلى أن تعود لهم الأوضاع الآمنة المستقرة، وبما يكفل لهم الحياة الكريمة أسوة بشعوب العالم.
Saudi Arabia's participation in the G7 ministerial meeting hosted by the French capital, Paris, underscores the Kingdom's regional and international significance, its position on the global map, and its success in dismantling crises and finding solutions to conflicts in many countries. These countries view Saudi Arabia as a nation that does not adhere to agendas but rather seeks to achieve the interests of peoples suffering from the ravages of wars and conflicts.
The invitation for Saudi Arabia to participate in this meeting was not made lightly; it reflects appreciation for its pivotal role in various issues that concern the international community, as well as its Islamic and Arab standing, political wisdom, military prestige, and economic strength. Above all, it is due to its ability to lead many negotiations and discussions related to complex files, in which it has succeeded in making positive breakthroughs, particularly regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, where Saudi Arabia was the first to lay the groundwork for finding suitable solutions to stop it.
The Kingdom is keen to leverage its position and capabilities for the benefit of Arabs and Muslims, serving their vital issues, foremost among them the Palestinian cause, which is the primary concern of the Saudi leadership. This is clearly evident in the momentum it has gained in international forums through the recognition of the independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, full rights for the Palestinian people, and the cessation of the senseless war on the Gaza Strip.
Despite the importance of the Palestinian issue, Saudi efforts have extended to healing the wounds of our people in Sudan and assisting them in facing difficult circumstances, as well as to Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, and all countries that continue to suffer from security imbalances. Saudi Arabia aims to be a support and aid to them until they regain safe and stable conditions, ensuring them a dignified life like that of the peoples of the world.