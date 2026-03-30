علمت «عكاظ» أن لجنة المخالفات المصرفية والتمويلية قضت بإلزام بنك محلي بنقل ملكية فيلا لورثة تاجر سعودي وهم 5 أبناء وزوجتين أحدهما امرأة تزوجها سرا مسيار قبل شهر من وفاته، واكتسب الحكم القطعية.

طبقا للتفاصيل التي تنشرها «عكاظ»، رفع ورثة تاجر دعوى امام لجنة المنازعات التمويلية افادوا فيها أن فيلا جديدة شمال جدة كانت مملوكة للمتوفى، اشتراها ب 5 ملايين سكنا للزوجة الجديدة عن طريق تمويل من احد البنوك، وظلت رهنا للبنك وامتنع عن نقل ملكيتها للورثة بذريعة مطالبته الورثة سداد بقية الاقساط.

وابلغ محامي الورثة أن الفقيد توفي وترك 5 ابناء وبنات ووالدتهم وزوجة كان قد تزوجها سرا بعقد رسمي وشرعي قبل 120 يوما من وفاته، وابلغ ابنته الكبرى بتفاصيل الزواج كونها كانت صديقة جامعية لزوجته السرية، وأن الراحل ترك مجموعة من العقارات في مدن عدة من بينها فيلا كان المتوفى قد ابرم عقد تمويل مع أحد البنوك لشراء الفيلا ليتخذها سكنا للزوجة الجديدة، على ان يتنازل البنك عن بقية الأقساط المستحقة وافرغ العقار للورثة في حال الوفاة وفق نصوص العقد المبرم بينهما، إلا أن البنك رفض تنفيذ ذلك عقب وفاة المشتري رغم إلتزامه بالسداد حتى تاريخ وفاته.

وبينت لائحة الدعوى ان عقد التمويل المبرم مع البنك ينص على الإعفاء من اي أقساط في حال وفاة طالب التمويل، وخلصت المطالبة بإلزام البنك بنقل ملكية العقارين للورثة.

شركة التأمين رفضت الإعفاء

ممثل البنك اجاب على الدعوى بمذكرة جوابية اشار فيها الى ان شركة التأمين الوسيطة رفضت الإعفاء بسبب تأخر الورثة في توفير المستندات المطلوبة وشهادة الوفاة خلال المدة النظامية المقررة في وثيقة التأمين، وطلب ممثل البنك برد دعوى الورثة وفسخ عقد التمويل محل النزاع وإلزام الورثة باستكمال دفع بقية اقساط العقار، فيما رد محامي الورثة على المذكرة بأنه لا ‏علاقة للورثة بوثيقة التأمين المبرمة بين البنك وشركة التأمين التي اشترطت مدة محددة لا يعتد بها ولم ترد في عقد التمويل بين المشتري والبنك، واعتبرها ذريعة للتنصل من مسؤولية إنفاذ العقد، وختم محامي الورثة بتمسك موكليه إلزام البنك بإفراغ العقار للورثة حالا.

تداولت لجنة المنازعات والمخالفات المصرفية والتمويلية الدعوى وفحصت المستندات المقدمة من الطرفين واطلعت على مذكرات الدفوع، و بعد الدارسة والتأمل من لجنة مكونة من 3 مختصين خلصت إلى إصدار منطوق قرارها بالاجماع بإلزام البنك بإنهاء إجراءات إفراغ العقار محل الدعوى لصالح الورثة وفق النظام، وفي وقت لاحق اكتسب الحكم القطعية عقب استئناف البنك للحكم، وأكدت مصادر «عكاظ» ان البنك والورثة نفذوا الحكم وجرى تنفيذ قرار لجنة المنازعات والمخالفات المصرفية والتمويلية بنقل ملكية الفيلا للورثة بموجب صك حصر الارث.

وقال محامي الورثة ان الراحل تعمد الشراء بالتقسيط لحاجته المستمرة للسيولة لاهتمامه بشراء وبيع الذهب الصافي، وافاد انه جرى الاتفاق بين اسرة الفقيد في توزيع الارث بحسب النصاب الشرعي على افراد الاسرة على ان تحصل زوجة والدهم المسيار على الفيلا المرهونة اضافة الى مبلغ نقدي وذهب صافي بحسب حقها الشرعي في احتساب الميراث.

30 يوما للاعتراض

اوضح المحامي سعد مسفر المالكي لـ «عكاظ» أن لجان الفصل في المخالفات والمنازعات التمويلية تصدر قراراتها بالأغلبية، ويجوز الاعتراض على قراراتها خلال 30 يوماً من تاريخ التبليغ بالقرار و اللجنة جميع الصلاحيات الضرورية للتحقيق والفصل في الدعاوى الداخلة في اختصاصها بما في ذلك سلطة استدعاء الشهود وإصدار القرارات وفرض العقوبات والأمر بتقديم الأدلة والوثائق

8 أيام للرد على «التمويلية»

المحامية منال الحارثي أشارت إلى أن الدعاوى أمام لجان المنازعات والمخالفات المصرفية والتمويلية و يتم تبليغ المدعى عليه وإمهاله 8 أيام عمل للرد على الدعوى،ثم يُطلب تعقيب المدعي، ويُمهل 8 أيام عمل للرد، ثم يُطلب تعقيب أخير من المدعى عليه وبعدها يتم تحضير الدعوى ودراستها ومن ثم تحديد موعد لنظرها أمام اللجنة المختصة.

ايداع المبلغ بالخطأ

عضو لجنة تراحم المحامية نسرين علي الغامدي اكدت أن مدونة المبادئ القضائية في المنازعات المصرفية والتمويلية تضمنت الزام بنوك باعادة مبالغ حصل عليها من قروض لعملاء زيادة عن ما هو مستحق، وأحكام بإلزام عملاء برد ما اودع في حسابهم من مبالغ اودعت بالخطأ وليس لهم حق فيها بثبوت اثراء العميل بلا سبب.