The Hail region recorded today (Wednesday) moderate to heavy rainfall, which included the Aja Mountains and the surrounding areas, leading to the flow of streams and the formation of seasonal waterfalls on the rocky slopes, in a field scene that reflected the intensity of the rainfall over a short period of time.

This is how the place looked after the rain; the Aja Mountains regained their old movement, and water flowed over its rocks as if awakening a memory that had remained dormant for a long time. The scent of the earth rises with the first touch of rain, bringing back a familiar feeling to the locals, as the rain is associated with the beginning of a new season in which life is renewed.

On the ground, clear flows of torrents were observed in several valleys, with waterfalls forming among the granite formations, while the mountainous areas witnessed the presence of locals and picnickers, drawn by the allure of the scene after the improvement in weather and the drop in temperatures.

In this context, rain transcends being just a weather phenomenon; it transforms into a vibrant cultural scene, evoking the connection between humans and the place, and reshaping the relationship with the land as a source of memory and meaning. The Aja Mountains, in such moments, appear as an open page, on which water writes the details of a new season.

However, the scene carries another face with the increased intensity of the rainfall; the movement of torrents accelerates in some areas, necessitating caution while moving in the bottoms of valleys and low-lying areas, given the changing nature of the rainfall situation.