سجّلت منطقة حائل، اليوم (الأربعاء)، هطولات مطرية متوسطة إلى غزيرة، شملت جبال أجا والمواقع المحيطة بها، ما أدى إلى جريان الشعاب وتكوّن شلالات موسمية على المنحدرات الصخرية، في مشهد ميداني عكس كثافة الحالة المطرية خلال فترة زمنية قصيرة.

هكذا بدا المكان بعد الهطول؛ جبال أجا تستعيد حركتها القديمة، والماء ينساب على صخورها كأنه يوقظ ذاكرة ظلت ساكنة زمنًا طويلًا. رائحة الأرض ترتفع مع أول تماس للمطر، وتعيد إحساسًا مألوفًا لدى الأهالي، حيث يرتبط الغيث ببداية موسم جديد تتجدد فيه الحياة.

ميدانيًا، رُصدت تدفقات واضحة للسيول في عدد من الأودية، مع تشكّل شلالات بين التكوينات الجرانيتية، بينما شهدت المواقع الجبلية حضورًا للأهالي والمتنزهين، مدفوعين بجاذبية المشهد بعد تحسن الأجواء وانخفاض درجات الحرارة.

في هذا السياق، يتجاوز المطر كونه حالة جوية؛ يتحول إلى مشهد ثقافي حي، حيث يستدعي ارتباط الإنسان بالمكان، ويعيد صياغة العلاقة مع الأرض بوصفها مصدرًا للذاكرة والمعنى. جبال أجا، في مثل هذه اللحظات، تبدو كصفحة مفتوحة، يكتب عليها الماء تفاصيل موسم جديد.

غير أن المشهد يحمل وجهًا آخر مع زيادة كثافة الهطول؛ إذ تتسارع حركة السيول في بعض المواقع، ما يستدعي الانتباه أثناء التنقل في بطون الأودية والمناطق المنخفضة، في ظل الطبيعة المتغيرة للحالة المطرية.