تلقى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم من دولة رئيس الوزراء اليوناني كيرياكوس ميتسوتاكيس.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في ظل التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده المنطقة، وتداعياته على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي والدولي.

كما جدد دولته تضامن بلاده مع المملكة، مؤكداً دعم اليونان للمملكة ومساندتها في ما تتخذه من إجراءات لصون سيادتها وأمنها تجاه ما تتعرض له المملكة من اعتداءات إيرانية متكررة.