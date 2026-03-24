His Royal Highness Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a phone call today from the Prime Minister of Greece, Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in light of the military escalation in the region and its implications for regional and international security and stability.

He also reaffirmed his country's solidarity with the Kingdom, emphasizing Greece's support for the Kingdom and its backing of the measures it takes to safeguard its sovereignty and security against the repeated Iranian aggressions the Kingdom faces.