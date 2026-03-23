The National Center of Meteorology expects in its weather report for today (Monday) that there will continue to be a chance of moderate to heavy thunderstorms leading to flash floods, accompanied by showers of hail and active winds stirring up dust and sand in parts of the Eastern, Riyadh, Makkah, Al-Baha, Asir, Jazan, and Najran regions, as well as in parts of the Qassim, Hail, Madinah, Tabuk, Al-Jouf, and Northern Borders regions, with a chance of fog formation in parts of those areas. Light snowfall is also not ruled out in parts of the highlands of the Tabuk region (Al-Lawz, Al-Alaqan, Al-Dahr).

In the Red Sea, surface winds are expected to be northerly to northeasterly at a speed of 10-30 km/h in the northern part, and southerly to southeasterly at a speed of 15-40 km/h in the central and southern parts, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition will be from light to moderate waves, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.

In the Arabian Gulf, surface winds are expected to be southerly to southeasterly at a speed of 12-35 km/h, reaching over 50 km/h with the formation of thunderstorm clouds. Wave heights will range from half a meter to one and a half meters, reaching over two meters with the formation of thunderstorm clouds, and the sea condition will be light to moderate waves, becoming rough with the formation of thunderstorm clouds.